Selling Into A Void - Athersys Moves In Ignorance

|
Athersys, Inc. (ATHX)
by: Scientist of Fortune
Scientist of Fortune
Long/short equity, Deep Value, Growth, long-term horizon
Summary

Aspire Capital agreement is bullish in the long run and prudent planning.

Flu season bodes well for ARDS enrollment.

Healios update is encouraging.

Partnership information. What information? Still no further along.

Investment Thesis

Athersys, a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on developing their Multistem regenerative stem cell technology, has recently seen a downward share price trend accelerate along with the greater market uncertainty since the new year.