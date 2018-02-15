Arista Networks: Buy This Stock On Negative Volatility

Summary

Arista Networks is poised to benefit from the trend of strong spending on public cloud services and infrastructure.

According to one market research study, this fairly new company which held its initial public offering in 2014 has taken a 14% share in the high speed data networking market.

In its own words, Arista has been outperforming its key competitor, Cisco Systems, in “price, product, roadmap and vision”.

Over the last several quarters financial results have consistently come ahead of expectations, and it has provided guidance higher than consensus. The company reports 4Q17 results after the market close on Thursday, February 15.

At the current price of $302, the stock is not a bargain relative to our $298 one-year price target, nor is it a bargain on a relative basis. The stock has shown bouts of volatility before, and we suggest investors purchase the shares if it declines 20% lower on any news of slowing revenue growth.