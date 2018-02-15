W.P. Carey: Thanks For The Clearance Sale, I'll Take A 6.7% Yield With Catalysts Any Day
About: W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)
by: The FALCON Method
Summary
As the 10-year Treasury yield keeps rising the REIT sell-off I’ve been waiting for has finally arrived.
W.P. Carey is a one-of-a-kind REIT with catalysts that could enhance shareholder returns.
Let’s see how W.P. Carey stock fares according to the FALCON Method.
My conservative estimate of the totalreturn potential.
As the 10-year Treasury yield keeps rising REITs falsely priced as bond substitutes are getting back to the radar of value-minded investors. Typically, a decline in REIT valuations in reaction to rising interest rates or