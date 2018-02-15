Cisco Systems: Transformation Priced In After Rally
Summary
Cisco Systems rallied on FQ2 results.
The company announced a massive stock buyback plan following tax repatriation hit.
Cisco suggests going to a cash neutral position.
The stock trades at an expensive multiple after the 50% rally.
After the close, Cisco Systems (CSCO) reported solid FQ2 quarterly results that ended on January 27. Most importantly, the company updated the market on repatriation tax impacts and provided indications of a solid