Chipotle (NYSE: NYSE:CMG) shares rallied over 15% Wednesday after the company announced the hiring of Taco Bell CEO Brian Niccol. The rally signals that Wall Street, in aggregate, favors the move, but many dissenters persist. Most notable of the nay-saying crowd is CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer who likened the hire to "naming a guy from the Army to run the Air Force."

This assertion focuses too narrowly on the items Niccol's previous company sold and ignores the parallels between the tools Niccol unleashed and the problems Chipotle faces today. In fact, Nicole's efforts at Taco Bell are so similar to everything Chipotle was missing under previous leadership that, after writing bearishly about Chipotle since July 2015, I am placing my first ever "buy" rating on the stock.

It is helpful to view Chipotle's 40% share price deterioration over the 52 weeks leading up to Tuesday in terms of two shortcomings: lack of brand strength in generating new or repeat interest and menu innovation failure. While Chipotle was failing to master a concept as seemingly simple as queso, Taco Bell launched successful new products and marketed them with brilliant advertising. Analyzing both of Chipotle's major shortcomings in light of the new hire reveals precisely why Niccol can be the long-absent force that unlocks value for Chipotle shareholders.

As restaurants, particularly those that trade at high multiples of book value and earnings, are evaluated by market participants on the basis of same store sales, Chipotle's lack of menu innovation created major problems for shareholders. In December, I reiterated the need for menu innovation at Chipotle:

"For those unfamiliar, the economics of Chipotle are selling just one entree, the burrito (and several derivatives of it such as tacos, quesadillas, burrito bowls, and salads), and then earning incremental revenue from drinks, chips, and guacamole...No matter how wonderful Chipotle's ingredients may be and no matter how delectable its burritos are, the bulk of consumers are unlikely to repeatedly visit the store throughout the week because of the fact they will be consuming the same all over [again.] Thus in order to continuously grow same-store sales, new customers must be earned or new items added to entice current customers to spend more."

The analysis that followed went on to highlight that Chorizo had to be pulled from the menu and that queso meant "a great big miss" at least as much as it meant "cheese" in the minds of many Chipotle consumers. Of course, nothing material changed from this analysis prior to the hiring of Niccol and the stock traded down 15% from the time of my bearish December 22nd through the close on Tuesday.

Why should we trust that Niccol is the one who can deliver results? Look at his past record. Rather than messing up queso and keeping Taco Bell's menu stagnant, Taco Bell under Niccol premiered big winners such as Doritos Locos Tacos (at the time of launch, Niccol was Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer) and, perhaps more importantly, adopted an attitude that enabled experimentation in product launches. More recently, the company's Belluminati ad campaign demonstrated the company's unique ability to speak directly to the brand's followers.

That Taco Bell does not sell "food with integrity" in the same way as Chipotle is irrelevant. To the best of my knowledge, Brian Niccol is not a chef and should therefore not be judged on the specific menu items and ingredients his previous company used. Instead, he should be judged as a corporate leader with a scorecard based on his ability to create an environment that fostered menu innovation. Taco Bell's reputation for creative and consistent menu innovation earn Niccol a high score here. It is the processes established and the leadership, not the product that matter in determining if Niccol can succeed at Chipotle.

The second area to focus on is how well Niccol gained consumers' attention in an increasingly competitive industry. Subjective measures such as AdAge's Marketer of the Year award (earned as a result of Niccol's efforts as chief marketing officer) and the flattering profile that came with it provide confidence here, as it is the strength in marketing the message - and not how similar a Taco Bell taco is to a Chipotle Burrito - that will transfer over.

Again, as the extended reaction to the E. Coli virus and resulting negative same store sales figures suggest (shown above with an updated earlier chart), Chipotle struggled mightily in convincingly telling its story to consumers. Niccol, with years of experience in doing just that, is the right pick to usher in Chipotle's new growth era. The reversion from a recovery illustrated in the above chart is precisely the problem that Niccol can address to flip the Chipotle narrative.

As for Chipotle's "food with integrity" promise to consumers, we can expect Niccol to amplify this message and take actions that illuminate the brand's values to a broader audience. This is because Niccol demonstrated a propensity to find what resonates with customers at Taco Bell; if "food with integrity" works, we can expect this message to be shouted all over social media channels in the Niccol era. The long list of ingredients Cramer rattled off in the CNBC bit to discredit Niccol implies that Niccol will try to import Taco Bell's ingredients. This implication misses the real import opportunity: his processes and marketing savvy. Despite Cramer's reservations, it seems reasonable to assume Niccol has the sagacity necessary to recognize that the Chipotle brand is different than Taco Bell's and should be treated differently.

Chart by author, data from Capital IQ, Yahoo Finance

Previously I have used a metaphor of a soldier who lost his top ranking to illustrate the misplaced bullishness surrounding Chipotle. Today, Chipotle is still that once-elite soldier; now, however, the company holds a weapon in its hand that is renowned for defeating precisely the type of enemy that stands in front of it. In other words, winning is on the table again.

None of this is to say that Niccol is not up against extensive, unique challenges. Those who argue that managing Taco Bell (which is 90% franchised) is very much a different beast than leading Chipotle are not wrong. What is true, though, is that the new hire makes it far more likely that Chipotle will overcome the obstacles it struggled with for so long. Pairing the increased odds of recovery with previously analyzed potential tax bill benefits and operational improvements make Chipotle's above-average valuation appear justified; as a result, for the first time in over two years of writing about Chipotle for Seeking Alpha, I am adding Chipotle to my watch list and will consider accumulating shares on any market weakness.