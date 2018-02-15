Courtesy: OffshoreEnergyToday. Drillship Ocean BlackHawk.

Investment Thesis

Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) is a dilemma from an investor's perspective due to the contradictory character of its business model. While the company has managed to survive years of struggling and shows a solid balance sheet with room to maneuver, it did not use this substantial advantage to exploit these tough economic times to rejuvenate at a discount its shrinking and aging rig fleet. However, I consider the stock as a good investment due to an appealing valuation. A cautious accumulation could be initiated under $12, assuming future bullish oil prices.

CEO Marc Edwards is still procrastinating and refuses to act decisively about the need to fix the company's aging rig fleet, thinking that the offshore drilling industry may get even worse and will offer better "distressed" deals this year. However, it is not what we are experiencing at all in the Industry.

Oil majors are starting to spend money again in exploration CapEx and tendering activity is slowly increasing. Good assets have been grabbed fast directly at the shipyard (West Mira, West Rigel, etc.) with discounted sale prices lately.

Transocean (RIG) and Ensco (ESV) have been quick to recognize that this market is offering buying opportunities and acquired some good assets at a significant discount. I think Diamond Offshore should consider a merger, but I do not see a firm commitment from the company, yet. The clock is ticking.

After listening to the last conference call, I concluded that offshore drillers could be at the bottom, but it will be a slow recovery which will take months to translate to meaningful business improvement. The question for Diamond Offshore is to adapt and have a fair share of the recovery.

Diamond Offshore - Balance Sheet history. The raw numbers

Diamond Offshore ( DO ) 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 620.1 634.0 609.7 555.6 470.5 388.8 349.2 391.9 374.2 399.3 366.0 346.2 Net Income in $ Million −255.7 90.4 136.4 −245,4 87.4 −589.9 13.9 116.1 23.5 16.0 10.8 −31.9 EBITDA $ Million −125.8 254.8 299.2 −222.4 213.0 −536.9 140.3 187.1 145.3 106.2 108.0 217.5 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 14.3% 22.4% 0 18.6% 0 4.0% 29.6% 6.3% 4.0% 3.0% 0 EPS diluted in $/share −1.86 0.66 0.99 −1.79 0.64 −4.30 0.10 0.84 0.17 0.12 0.08 −0.23 Cash from operations in $ Million 160.6 40,3 265.8 269.8 241.3 64.1 186.5 154.6 98.7 78.2 189.8 127.2 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 197.0 489.1 72.2 72.3 58.1 475.3 64.8 54.4 29.5 42.4 28.8 38.9 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −36.5 −448.8 193.6 197.4 183.2 −411.2 121.7 100.1 69.2 35.8 161.0 88.3 Cash and short term investments $ Million 199 112 155 131 134 103 81 156 123 161 277 376 Long term Debt in $ Million 2,245 2,620 2,488 2,266 1,980 2,308 2,163 2,085 1,981 1,981 1,972 1,972 Dividend per share in $ 0.125 0.125 0.125 0.125 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 137.15 137.20 137.20 137.16 137.21 137.17 137.25 137.17 137.25 137.23 137.24 137,23

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow and Backlog discussion

1 - Quarterly revenues

Diamond Offshore reported a net loss of $32 million or $0.23 per share for the fourth-quarter of 2017 compared to third-quarter net income of $11 million or $0.08 per share. However, excluding specific charges, the company's net loss for the fourth-quarter was $7 million or $0.05 per share.

Contract drilling revenues were $337.81 million during the quarter, down 6% compared to the third-quarter. Total revenues were $346.208 million, down 11.7% year-over-year and 5.4% sequentially.

The market was not pleased initially after reading the results, and the stock tumbled early in the day of the results. However, it recovered later.

2 - Free cash flow

DO has generated $354.31 million in FCF in 2017 compared to negative $6 million in 2016. That is quite an achievement looking at the offshore drilling debacle.

Thus, DO passes the FCF test.

3- Quarterly Backlog history and discussion



We can observe that the backlog has been going down regularly since 2015, and it is difficult to predict a bottom for the company despite a better oil price environment.

In fact, the fleet status shown in detail below clearly indicates a situation of apparent weakness, in my opinion, that may last too long unless the company decides to act firmly and move towards a merger to revamp the company's weak fleet. I favor a merger because the company needs a serious revamping.





Marc Edwards, the CEO, said in the conference call:

There have been some improvements with major operators such as ExxonMobil, Total, Shell and BP sanctioning new offshore developments. More specifically, we are witnessing a recovery in demand in certain mode asset category segments such as the North Sea. Utilization is improving with positive implications for an eventual recovery in dayrates. I believe dayrates for the moored asset class will recover before those of the high-end dynamically positioned sixth generation drillships.

Total backlog is now $2.4 billion, which is down another $0.2 billion from last quarter.

The company indicated that they secured additional terms for two rigs:

Diamond Offshore announced that the Ocean Guardian semi-submersible bagged a contract with Chevron (CVX) in the UK North Sea. The deal is starting in late May and ending late September 2018. DO further stated that the start date for the rig’s previous contract with Decipher has been pushed from mid-February to late-February and the end date from mid-May to late May. The rates for these two contracts are not known.

semi-submersible bagged a contract with Chevron (CVX) in the UK North Sea. The deal is starting in late May and ending late September 2018. DO further stated that the start date for the rig’s previous contract with Decipher has been pushed from mid-February to late-February and the end date from mid-May to late May. The rates for these two contracts are not known. The Ocean Valor is now in an extended standby mode until late September 2018. The rig will start in early October 2018 a two-year contract with Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) that will last until late September 2020. The rig’s day rate under this two-year extension will be $289K/d. Please read my article here.

is now in an extended standby mode until late September 2018. The rig will start in early October 2018 a two-year contract with Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) that will last until late September 2020. The rig’s day rate under this two-year extension will be $289K/d. Please read my article here. The Ocean Valiant has been awarded a well-based extension contract from Maersk in the UK North Sea, with an end date set for mid-December 2019.

has been awarded a well-based extension contract from Maersk in the UK North Sea, with an end date set for mid-December 2019. The Ocean Apex. Diamond stated that the contract was shortened by a month and would end in early March 2018.

Diamond stated that the contract was shortened by a month and would end in early March 2018. The Ocean Endeavor is cold stacked in the Mediterranean will be likely reactivated during this year. The company is confident that the rig will be able to secure a contract and the company is also considering putting her through an early 5-year Special Survey ("SPS") that may cost a significant amount of cash.

is cold stacked in the Mediterranean will be likely reactivated during this year. The company is confident that the rig will be able to secure a contract and the company is also considering putting her through an early 5-year Special Survey ("SPS") that may cost a significant amount of cash. Additionally during the quarter, Diamond Offshore registered a gain of $8 million related to the sale of five rigs previously classified as held for sale and an impairment charge of $28 million for the Ocean Scepter.

Day rates are starting to stabilize in the UDW but are going down quickly for the Deepwater and Midwater segment.

Note: As CapEx guidance, the company is expecting maintenance capital costs of approximately $220 million for the full year 2018.

4 - Recent Refinancing: Swap the 2019 senior notes with newly issued 2025 Senior notes with a 7.875% coupon rate

The debt situation is getting even better. As the result of this transaction announced on August 1, 2017, the company pushed the next debt maturity to 2023 for a total of $250 million. DO has about $1.70 billion in net debt now.

CFO Scott KornBlau said in the conference call:

Net interest expense of $29 million came within our guided range and increased slightly quarter-over-quarter reflecting a higher interest rate on our 2025 senior notes issued during the third quarter compared to the 2019 senior notes retired during the same period.

Commentary and Technical Analysis

Diamond Offshore presents a questionable business model for investors as I explained succinctly in my introduction.

On the one hand, Diamond Offshore is offering a rock-solid balance sheet, but on the other, its rig fleet is weak and will not be able to support the company's cash flow needs in the future.

The weak company fleet is a clearly a disadvantage in this very competitive market, and DO needs to use its strong balance sheet to solve this threatening imbalance. I have been saying this since January 2017, and I was hoping that Marc Edwards starts to move in the right direction, but his actions and comments lately are not encouraging.

According to InfieldRigs, Diamond Offshore owns 17 floaters and one Jackup. 11 of these rigs are idle (six cold-stacked; two ready-stacked; two on standby; one under inspection).

Diamond Offshore owns 13 semi-submersibles, ten of which have been built between 1973 and 1988 (with subsequent upgrades) and will probably be retired within the next few years.

The core rig fleet is composed of four modern drillships (the black series 2014-2016), two semi-submersibles including the GreatWhite on standby and one Jack-up, the Ocean Scepter which is "held for sale."

Scott KornBlau noted:

At year end, we had approximately $375 million in cash and cash equivalents and currently have an undrawn $1.5 billion revolver with no significant planned expenditures ahead of us and no debt maturities until 2023 Diamond Offshore is expected to be cash – free cash flow positive which gives us the ability to deploy capital in a variety of ways.

Technical analysis

DO was forming a sharp rising channel pattern. As I indicated in the preceding quarter, the rising channel pattern is a bearish pattern that ends up with a negative breakout. The breakout happened early February (strong sell signal) and the stock is now searching for support. I see weak support around $13.80 and $12.00 (Both support are buying signs).

The technical analysis is based on the fact that I believe oil prices will consolidate soon. 2018 will see an average oil price around $55+ per barrel which is quite good.

Diamond Offshore presents a very compelling balance sheet with a very low net debt of $1.596 billion and a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.77, but the caveat is that the company's rig fleet is not adequate for the hurdles standing ahead and may weaken the stock in 2018.

However, I recommend DO as a potential long-term investment. I may buy the stock at or under $13.80.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on DO and other offshore drillers. Thank you for your support, it is appreciated.