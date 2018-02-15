The time is fast approaching when investors will need to shake-off their preconceived views about investing in Argentina and take the plunge in what has been regarded as Latin America’s most unstable economy. The center-right pro-business presidency of Macri is pushing ahead with the modernization of what for decades has been one of Latin America’s most unstable and heavily regulated economies.

Transitioning to a modern market economy

The transition that is underway in Latin America’s third largest economy is remarkable as the legacy of populism and Peronism is cast aside allowing a modern thriving market economy starts to emerge. Key to this process has been the removal of market warping and unsustainable policies aimed at creating economic growth that have proven to be more damaging than good.

These polices included wasteful capital controls, subsidies as well as tariffs on a wide range of products including energy as well as lopsided taxation. All of which coalesced to produce an environment of extreme economic uncertainty, distort prices, corrode the market mechanism and trigger rampant inflation while creating fiscal instability that fueled significant amounts of corruption.

Since Macri moved to unwind those policies, including removing stringent currency and capital controls as well as the energy tariff/subsidy regime which saw Argentina move form being a net energy exporter to net importer in 2011 despite its considerable oil and gas resources, the economy has sprung to life.

The success of his policies are reflected by what could be described as the biggest stock market boom globally in 2017, when the Argentine bourse the Bolsa de Comercio de Buenos Aires grew by a whopping 77% in value. Since the end of 2017 the market has pulled back to see it returning a still very impressive 63% over the last year.

That gave the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF ( NYSEARCA:ARGT) a massive boost, sending it soaring by 53% during 2017 and even after the latest pullback see it return 35% over the last year.

This tremendous growth in value can be attributed to a range of factors, key being growing domestic confidence in the economy, particularly now that inflation has been brought under control giving the middle class the ability to borrow once again. These factors have especially been a boon for banks operating in Argentina, with lower inflation, a more stable currency and growing demand for credit leading to greater and more stable growth.

Argentina is increasingly attractive for foreign energy investors

The removal of capital controls and the increased stability of the Argentine peso has also made it a far more attractive destination for foreign investors especially energy companies now that the tariff/subsidy regime introduced by the Kirchner administration has been removed. During the boom years for oil that system effectively capped the upside for energy companies operating in Argentina and was a reason why Spanish energy major Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) had essentially placed Argentine energy company YPF (YPF) into run-off mode, eventually leading to its nationalization by the de Kirchner government.

At the time, president Cristina de Kirchner was desperately attempting to address significant balance of trade issues and return Argentina to being a net energy exporter but the disincentives created by capped oil prices along with high operating costs meant that energy companies were unwilling to invest in developing the massive oil and gas reserves of the Vaca Muerta.

That all changed after Macri dismantled the complex price/tariff regime implemented by the Kirchner administration which created a defective regulatory system that resulted in considerable underinvestment in Argentina’s energy industry. To sweeten the deal for foreign energy companies, he also lowered labor costs and taxes.

YPF rig in the Vaca Muerta. Source: YPF.

As a result, foreign energy majors have embarked on investing in Argentina including Exxon (XOM) investing $200 million to acquire a 35-year unconventional concession in the Vaca Muerta. Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B) has committed to a $300 million deal with YPF in the Vaca Muerta, while pioneering investor Chevron (CVX), which signed its first deal with YPF in 2013, has pledged to invest $500 million during 2018.

Source: YPF.

To attract the considerable investment, expertise and knowledge required to effectively access the Vaca Muerta’s considerable unconventional oil and gas reserves, Macri has established a subsidy arrangement where $7.50 per MMBtu is paid for unconventional natural gas. This is almost three times the spot price and is a considerable incentive for foreign energy companies to invest in the Vaca Muerta.

Energy industry consultants Wood Mackenzie expect oil production from the Vaca Muerta to rise to 113,000 boepd during 2018, a 43% increase over 2017, which will give Argentina’s overall oil output a healthy lift, especially after 2017 oil production fell to a record low. There is every sign that Argentina’s oil production will grow during 2018 with the January rig count coming to 68 active rigs which is an increase of 16 compared to a year earlier.

It isn’t only about the Vaca Muerta, Argentina also holds considerable offshore potential with most of that acreage being substantially unexplored. Recognizing the potential that it holds and the attractiveness of Argentina for foreign oil majors the energy ministry will be launching round one of the offshore hydrocarbons exploration plan in July 2018.

Source: Argentina Ministry of Energy and Mining.

According to industry insiders Argentina’s underexplored offshore acreage will gradually attract interest as major players move to complement their onshore unconventional exposure.

Rising oil and gas production will boost economic growth

The rapid growth of Argentina’s energy patch, which according to one Exxon executive would see it along with the U.S. producing 30% of the world’s natural gas predominantly from unconventional sources, will give the economy a healthy boost. Not only will it see Argentina return to becoming a net energy exporter and improve its balance of trade, but it will give gross domestic product a healthy lift. The OECD revised its 2017 estimates for Argentina upward to 2.9% from 2.5% and in 2018 it estimates that GDP will expand by an impressive 3.2%, making it one of the fastest growing economies in Latin America.

There is every sign that such impressive growth will occur because of firmer oil prices, Macri’s pro-business policies, rising foreign direct investment and improving business as well as consumer confidence. As oil production in the Vaca Muerta gains pace it is quite feasible that it will nudge GDP growth higher over time.

The opportunity

A booming energy sector coupled with an increasingly deregulated economy, falling inflation and greater foreign investment will all give Argentina’s economy a solid bump for the foreseeable future. Declining inflation coupled with stronger jobs growth created by improving business confidence will push real incomes higher, triggering greater consumption. That will translate into significant further economic growth as well as significant gains for what has been an artificially repressed domestic banking sector because of rising consumer confidence leading to greater demand for credit.

This makes now the time for investors looking for outsized gains to boost their exposure to Argentina, the easiest means being through the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. The ETF gives investors solid broad-based exposure to Argentina with its top 10 holdings encompassing retail, financial services, energy, utilities and telecommunications as the chart shows.

Source: Global X Funds.

The ETF is heavily weighted towards Latin America’s equivalent of Amazon, Mercado Libre (MELI) followed by having considerable exposure to Argentina’s banks, totaling 23% of net assets. It is these two sectors of Argentina’s economy that should experience considerable growth as economic conditions improve and GDP rises.

