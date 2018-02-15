Paradigm Shift: Domino's Loses In The Food Delivery Revolution

Delivery could balloon from $30 billion to $200 billion in five years.

The delivery industry is set to completely explode with the advent of third-party delivery service apps.

Everything is about to change in the restaurant space

After decades of being dominated almost entirely by pizza brands, the delivery industry is set to completely explode with the advent of third-party delivery service apps.

"This is a massive change for the industry," Hedgeye's veteran Restaurants analyst Howard Penney explains to Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough.

In the excerpt below from a recent webcast, Penney says delivery could end up ballooning from a $30 billion industry to a $200 billion behemoth in five years.

Six or seven years ago, people were really skeptical about how much people would consume content on Netflix. In a similar way, food delivery is going to be a massive change in consumption and in how people consume food. This is new and is so exciting for a restaurant analyst to have technology come into play.

Two particular stocks, including GrubHub (GRUB), are poised to benefit from this paradigm shift and take a huge bite out of that growth, Penney says. One big loser in the paradigm shift? Domino's Pizza (DPZ).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.