China's New Electric Vehicle Regulation Will Weigh On Tesla

These headwinds, coupled with Tesla's financial woes, could nix the company's plans to build a Gigafactory in China.

Late in 2017, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced its targets for green vehicle subsidy payouts for the 12th time in 2017. Electric cars equipped with batteries produced by Korean companies were omitted from the list. MIIT selected 251 models of electric vehicles (NYSE:EV) and plug-in hybrids (PHEV) from 95 companies, but electric cars equipped with batteries produced by LG Chem, Samsung SDI, and other Korean companies reportedly were omitted from the list.

There is conjecture that the blackballing of Korean EV batteries is rooted in South Korea’s installation of U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) launchers following North Korea’s launch of an intercontinental-range ballistic missile (ICBM) on July 28.

Whatever the reason, two victims of the blackballing regulation are Hyundai and Kia, which attempted to launch the New Uiedong Electric and the K5 PHEV, respectively, containing LG Chem batteries. However, due to the suspension of subsidy payment, the companies delayed their launches for about a year. The Korean automakers will launch the models again this year with batteries from China’s CATL.

China Batteries in Non-Chinese EVs or Else No Subsidies

Subsidies for EVs are a prerequisite for success of Chinese EV manufacturers. There has been conjecture that these susbidies would be eliminated, but my sources say they will stay.

For Chinese electric car makers, subsidies make up more than half of the price of the vehicle. If companies cannot receive government aid, they cannot expect to sell them. A subsidiary (89,000 yuan) accounts for 44.7% of the price (198,800 yuan) of Hyundai’s New Uiedung EV.

As a result, according to Bloomberg,

“In China, the source of 99 percent of CATL’s business, the company's lithium-ion batteries will be inside locally made EVs from Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VLKAY), BMW AG (OTCPK:BMWYY), Hyundai Motor Co. (OTCPK:HYMTF), Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), Honda Motor Co. (HMC), and Nissan Motor Co. (OTCPK:NSANY), are considering CATL batteries for planned China-made vehicles. Domestic companies using the batteries include BAIC Motor Corp., the biggest EV seller in China, and Zhengzhou Yutong Group Co., the world’s biggest bus maker.”

Chinese Battery Manufacturers Moving to More Cobalt

I discussed in an October 13, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled “How To Minimize Tesla's (TSLA) Cobalt Supply Chain Risk,” that Chinese battery manufacturers are moving from a cathode chemistry that doesn’t use cobalt (Lithium Iron Phosphate – LFP) to one that does (Nickel Cobalt Manganese (NCM).

According to The Information Network’s report entitled “EV Batteries and Materials: Technology, Trends, and Market Forecasts,” the battery market for electric vehicles is forecast to more than double in 2018 and grow nearly 2000% by 2025. In addition, Chinese battery manufacturers tripled capacity from 19.5 GWh in 2016 to 63.4 GWh in 2017, but at the same time, NCM capacity grew more than 500%. These data points are shown in Figure 1 below.

Figure 1

Again, the LFP batteries (red) use no Cobalt, while NCM batteries (yellow) do. How much cobalt? That depends on battery type.

I presented Table 1 below in a January 16, 2018 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Apple's iPhone Battery Replacement Could Consume Enough Cobalt To Make 26% Of EVs Sold In 2017.”

While Table 1 generalized the amount of cobalt in an EV battery because it was done in the context of comparing consumption with a smartphone batter, Table 2 below addresses specific consumption by type of battery, because it is the type and trend that will be impacting Tesla and the rest of the EV industry.

As a background, NCM-811 refers to the nickel-rich layered cathode material, comprising 80% nickel, 10% cobalt and 10% manganese. Also of note, the price of cobalt has risen over 110% in the past 12 months and 275%. In the past 24 months. Finally, NCA is the type of EV battery manufactured by Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) and used by Tesla.

In addition to the cost saving as a result of moving to less cobalt, energy density of batteries, are related to the metal content of the battery, as shown in Figure 2 below. Battery makers plan to mass-produce NCM 811 batteries starting in 2020, which should improve energy density by 20-25% and reduce cobalt use by 60%.

Figure 2 – Energy Density by Battery Type

Source: Industry data

Impact on Tesla

How will this impact Tesla? Its batteries are made by Panasonic, which has a 36% share of the battery market, according to the above report from The Information Network. China has a 62% share of the global EV battery capacity.

Tesla will be impacted in several ways. While the Chinese battery manufacturers are naturally moving to NCM batteries, the regulations imposed by the Chinese government to have Chinese batteries installed a foreign car sold in China will foster increased development efforts to develop batteries with higher energy densities to be competitive with the foreign EV's Korean battery. Note in Figure 2 above that NCM batteries made by Korean suppliers have twice the energy density of LFP batteries produced by Chinese suppliers.

These efforts will, in turn, shorten the timeline until Chinese batteries are on a performance par with those made by Korean battery manufacturers LG Chemical and Samsung SDI, as well as Panasonic.

With these economic and technical forces driving the Chinese battery industry, cobalt consumption will first increase (moving from LFP to NCM 111) but then decrease with the migration to NCM 622 and to NCM 811 by 2020.

A second impact would be enhanced economic clout by Chinese battery manufactures to negotiate cobalt (and lithium) supply contracts. This is especially the situation with CATL. Not only will foreign companies use CATL batteries in their EVs sold in China (see above quote from Bloomburg), CATL is making extraordinary expansion plans to manufacturer batteries outside China.

First, it wants to raise 13.1 billion yuan ($20.6 billion) from a pending IPO backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to build its own gigafactory, a 24 GWh factory in China. Coupled with its current capacity of 17.5 GWh, CATL’s combined capacity of 41.5 GWH will make it the largest supplier of batteries, as the company expands sales to foreign EV manufacturers for vehicle sales outside China.

A third impact would be Tesla’s Gigafactory plans for a plant in Shanghai, China. With the edict that foreign EVs made in China require Chinese-made batteries, it means that the Tesla Model Y crossover planned for production in China would not be made with Panasonic batteries. Note in Figure 2 that the NCM 811 battery has comparable, if not better, energy density to Panasonic’s NCA battery, so performance would not be impacted.

However, Tesla is confronted with an additional Chinese regulation; that of requiring foreign car makers to engage in a joint venture with a local firm. Already Tesla is balking at the notion of a JV. But since the initial announcement of the China plant last year, Tesla’s manufacturing woes for the Model 3, sales of only 15,000 EVs in 2017 (2.5% share), 2017 losses of $1.96 billion for the full year and nearly three times its loss of $675 million in 2016, and the possibility of no Chinese government subsidies (if China vacillates again and decides to stop subsidies), the JV recoil by Tesla may just be PR for the company to back out of the deal.

Investor takeaway

China represents a potentially lucrative market for Tesla. In 2017, China registered more than 600,000 electric vehicles, representing 50% of the global market of 1.2 million vehicles. Tesla is facing headwinds from two Chinese government regulations – EVs made in China will require Chinese batteries; and plants set up in China require a JV with a Chinese firm. The first may not be a problem but the second could nix plans for a Gigafactory in Shanghai.

The strong EV growth in China is a catalyst for Chinese battery manufacturers to develop advanced NCM 622 and NCM 811 batteries, which have comparable energy densities to Tesla’s NCA battery. These advances, particularly by China’s battery manufacturer CATL, will increase its purchasing power of cobalt (and lithium). China has already secured more than 60% of the world’s cobalt supply.

Tesla, currently the only premium EV manufacturer, is facing competition from premium auto manufacturers, including Audi Q6 e-tron Quattro, Audi A9 e-tron Sportback, Porsche Mission E, Jaguar I-Pace, Jaguar XJ, and Mercedes-Benz Generation EQ. All are established manufacturers without the financial instability of Tesla.

