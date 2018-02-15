Scandinavian Tobacco Group: Attractive Yield, Modest Growth Outlook

Scandinavian Tobacco Group (OTC:SNDVF), or STG, is a tobacco company from Denmark with a significant presence in the European and North American cigar, pipe tobacco and fine-cut tobacco categories. The company was listed on the stock exchange in Copenhagen in 2016, several years after it was created through the merger of Swedish Match’s (OTCPK:SWMAY) US handmade cigars and pipe tobacco business and Scandinavian Tobacco’s European machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco businesses. Both Swedish Match and Scandinavian’s holding company (Skandinavisk Holding) held significant equity stakes in the business after the IPO, but Swedish Match has used the company’s public listing to decrease its stake to zero. Skandinavisk Holding remains a substantial shareholder.

STG has been a relatively active acquirer of smaller companies; it acquired the Lane pipe tobacco business from Reynolds American, now part of British American (BTI), back in 2011 and has pursued multiple smaller deals in the cigars category, such as those of Verellen and Torano in 2014. The company also has some exposure to other products, including products distributed for Swedish Match like Cricket lighters and several brands of matches.

The company has a leading position in the US handmade cigar category, a global no.2 position in cigars generally, and it is the market leader in pipe tobacco overall. But all of its categories are relatively small when compared to cigarettes or even smokeless tobacco products and the growth outlook for several of the company’s product categories is not particularly rosy. Pipe tobacco in particular, and machine-made cigars in Europe, have experienced quite significant category declines during recent years.





Controversial product, good business economics





Cigars are generally consumed in a manner that is different from the way cigarettes are smoked, because cigar smoke is usually not inhaled. While this diminishes health risks with regards to the lungs, cigar smoking is still associated with such diseases as oral and throat cancer. At the same time, the nicotine delivery effects are less potent because the nicotine is largely absorbed through the skin, which means it takes longer to reach the brain than nicotine delivered through inhaled smoke. Cigars are therefore probably not as addictive as cigarettes, which is part of the reason why they, at least for the last century or so, have played a secondary role in the combustible market. Another factor is the density of cigar smoke, which makes indoor consumption even less socially acceptable than indoor cigarette smoking. Therefore, the occasions for cigar consumption have generally been more limited, and have also decreased in line with cigarettes as part of changes in the social acceptance of indoor smoking.





Similar to the cigarette industry, cigar companies have tried to compensate for lower volumes by raising prices, consolidating market share (either organically or inorganically) and taking advantage of population growth. STG’s attractiveness resides mostly in the above-average economics of its product categories, with high margins and a history of positive pricing due to brand loyalty. Secondly, there have been relatively few new entrants in the tobacco space in general, which is related to both the controversial nature of tobacco products, as well as the legal ban on most forms of tobacco advertising. I would say that this observation is more applicable to Europe than it is to the US, where the cigars segment at least has seen multiple new entrants, some of them quite successful. The positive pricing history in the industry has contributed to sustainably high levels of free cash-flow, which are usually directed toward generous dividend payments, as they are in STG’s case.





Another potential driver of returns may be STG’s opportunity to act as an industry consolidator in the cigars category. The tobacco industry in general can be considered highly consolidated in most markets, with the US cigarette and moist snuff categories now dominated by only two companies, namely Altria (MO) and British American Tobacco’s (BTI) Reynolds subsidiary. In most other markets, consolidation has not advanced to a duopoly, but the long-term trend has definitely been towards more consolidation, partly in response to declining volumes and tighter regulation. It is to be expected that STG will play a role in this process, either as an acquirer or perhaps even as a target.





Differences between the US and European cigar categories





STGs main categories of handmade and machine-made cigars are somewhat more fragmented than cigarettes or moist snuff, in part because the cigar category has remained something of a niche and has never globalized the way the cigarette category has. This means most cigar markets are defined by local or national brands instead of international ones, especially in the lower price segments. The higher-end of the cigar category usually features a combination of both local brands and international brands, with the latter oftentimes tied to famous production areas like Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

The Cuban state’s cigar export monopoly Habanos, 50% owned by Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY), holds the most famous global cigar brands including Habanos, Montecristo and Cohiba. Imperial Brands is the foremost competitor to STG, both globally and in the US in particular, in part derived from its strength in Cuban cigars. STG and Imperial Brands dominate the high end of the category in the US, while Imperial Brands also holds a strong position in premium cigars outside the US. All of the other public companies with a presence in the cigar segment are mostly active in the lower and mid-price tiers, while other companies with meaningful share in international premium cigars are privately held. Visibility on such companies, such as Oettinger Davidoff from Switzerland, and their performance in the marketplace is therefore quite low.





The higher end of the cigar category, usually consisting of handmade cigars, is the most attractive part of the cigar industry in my opinion. This also goes for STG’s handmade cigars business, mostly focused on the US, which I consider to be the most valuable part of its business. First of all because pricing power is significant in this segment, which obviously has a positive effect on margins. And secondly because volume growth has remained positive as consumption is driven by consumers seeking to live and portray a certain lifestyle. That lifestyle appeal apparently outweighs the potential negative health effects of cigar consumption, at least for a certain kind of consumer.

The high price points and artisanal nature of hand-rolled cigars are part of what makes the product appealing to this target customer. In this regard, hand-rolled cigars can be considered luxury products, which in general are known to serve as a way to advertise personal status. High prices are therefore a requirement for these luxury goods rather than an impediment, which makes them by nature attractive from a business standpoint. This is especially true for luxury tobacco products because they are not faced with the same level of marketing support required for other categories of luxury products.



The cigar categories in the US and Europe together account for a very significant portion of global cigar consumption. While STG is active in both, the category dynamics between both differ meaningfully. Whereas the US cigar category is dominated by a limited number of companies, including Imperial Brands, Swedish Match, Altria’s John Middleton, STG and privately held Swisher, the category is much more fragmented in Europe.

An good example of this fragmentation is the sizeable German market, where privately-held companies like Arnold André and Dannemann are very large, while the European mass-market leader STG only holds a small share. The fragmented nature of the industry in Europe is probably due to the long history of the cigar category, its relative niche status versus the cigarette market, and the political fragmentation of the continent as well. These factors combined have led to a category driven by national or regional brands, in which a good number of family-held enterprises have managed to survive and even thrive.





The US mass market category meanwhile has evolved in a substantially different way. The larger brands have managed to capture a substantially higher amount of market share, most notably Swisher. The American cigar category is also more loosely regulated, which has led to more dynamic developments with regards to new entrants. Another benefit has been the lower average rates of excise taxes, which has led to a significant price gap with cigarettes. This has made the American mass market cigar category more appealing to consumers, which have displayed patterns of alternating consumption of tobacco between different product categories.





The US mass market cigar category is also characterized by a higher incidence of innovation, whether in packaging, flavors or marketing, which has made it more appealing to young consumers in particular. This is in part a result of a low level of regulatory intervention, with the FDA only recently trying to assert its authority over the cigar category. I therefore believe the US mass market cigar category is substantially more attractive than the European mass market category, if only because of more favorable volume developments. A couple years ago, the US category was plagued by substantial price and promotional pressure, especially in the lower end, which appears to have abated. In recent years, the mass market cigar category in the US has performed very well, with dynamic volume performance and substantially lower pressure on prices. STG has not benefited from these fortunate times as its exposure to the lower-price ranges in US cigars is very low.





Industry consolidation





STG does not have much exposure to the lower end of the category’s price range in the US, which has become very price competitive in recent years, driven in part by promotions. Regular cigar consumers are usually brand loyal, in a way similar to cigarette smokers, but the cigar category is more dependent on occasional smokers, who exhibited less loyalty and are more price sensitive (think bachelor parties and graduations). Because the lower and mid-price ranges of the category have never globalized, there are still plenty of relatively small independents, both in the US and Europe, such as Good Times USA and Swisher in the US and Agio and Arnold André in Europe.

STG is generally in a good position to pick up smaller companies, although the concentrated ownership of the independent companies usually makes it harder to gain control. A family-controlled business will only be sold if the family wants to. That makes consolidation much harder to predict, and more of a wild card in the valuation game. The most recent addition by STG is the US online cigar retailer Thompson, as announced on January 31st 2018, for an acquisition price of $62 million. This acquisition is unlikely to move the needle much on STG’s bottomline, although the topline will benefit by approximately $100 million (pdf).





In pipe tobacco, the company has some of the same competitors it has in cigars, namely John Middleton, Swisher and also Turning Point Brands (TPB). Pipe tobacco is another category of the industry that has been in decline, because most consumers starting tobacco consumption either choose cigarettes or moist snuff (in the US). In recent years, some consumers have also started avoiding tobacco altogether in favor of e-cigarettes or vaping devices. Cigar and pipe tobacco consumers can therefore usually be found among the older demographics, which of course leads to a natural category decline even without cessation.





Innovation is a much used method of luring new consumers into a given category. This has worked well for the US mass-market cigar segment, which features a lot of competition, and has historically been more loosely regulated than the cigarette category. The result is that the US mass market cigar category, made up mostly of machine-made cigars, has been much more dynamic than the mass-market category in Europe. While the crowdedness led to severe promotional pressure some years ago, the US mass market cigar category has performed above my expectations in 2016 and 2017, with substantial volume growth and more reasonable pricing. Unfortunately, STG did not benefit much from this phenomenon as its exposure to mass-market cigars in the US is quite minimal.





In Europe, STG is likely the biggest mass-market player, although it is difficult to prove this claim as there still are a lot of closely-held operators. The mass market category is more tightly regulated in Europe than it is in the US, and carries a substantially higher average price point, both of which have served as impediments on growth. I would say that Europe’s mass -market cigars have not benefited in the same way from flavor and packaging innovation in the way the US mass market has, and therefore is a less attractive business. This is almost entirely related to the difference in regulatory environments and is unlikely to change in future years. If anything, increasing levels of regulation in the US, which are widely expected now that the FDA has claimed authority over cigars and other tobacco products, will likely make it more difficult to launch new products in the marketplace, and will likely stifle innovation.





For comparison, the European Union Tobacco Product Directive has led to significant costs for manufacturers with regards to packaging regulations and increasingly strict rules regarding the use of trade names, colors and packaging. As the FDA is in the process of asserting its authority over the US cigar category, the US cigar industry may suffer the consequences of tighter ingredients, packaging and flavor regulations going forward. Cigars have also benefited in the US from a significant price gap with cigarettes, which are more tightly regulated and more highly taxed, which may have led consumers to alternate cigarette consumption with cigar consumption. Combining this price gap with the significant amount of flavor innovation and smaller packaging formats has likely been a major factor in the US mass-market category’s dynamic growth in recent years.





The premium segment, largely made up of hand-rolled cigars, has not experienced the same dynamic developments as mass market cigars, as it has been ruled by more standard flavor and packaging formats. STG has a leading position in US hand-rolled cigars, which is helped by the fact that the company owns a significant part of the cigar retailing sector, both through its ownership of Cigars International and General Cigar. It is appropriate to consider STG as a vertically integrated company in US handmade cigars, owning every part of the value chain from production to retailing, with only the cultivation of tobacco crop excluded. This has allowed the company to control the route-to-market for its premium brands, which in my opinion is a favorable position. The acquisition of Thompson is a sensible move from a defensive standpoint and should allow STG to benefit from the expected margin expansion in this business. Thompson is only marginally profitable now, which means there is room for improvement arising out of synergies and benefits of scale when combined with STG’s existing online operations.





Conclusion





Overall, STG is a quality business with an attractive regular dividend yield around 4.4% and the occasional special dividend as well. The company’s organic growth profile is quite modest, with currency-neutral outlook of low-single digit growth in its topline and mid-single digit growth in profitability. The company P/E multiple, in the high teens currently, appears somewhat elevated to me, but can be considered in line with the positive growth outlook (although mostly expected to be achieved through pricing). The dividend is well-covered by cash-flows and the company is not heavily indebted, so the pay-out should be secure.

Given this combination of characteristics I consider STG attractive for investors looking for yield over growth. An important reminder is to consider the Danish Krone-US dollar exchange rate, as any meaningful change will affect the company’s US segment’s earnings. Of course, a US buyer of this stock would recoup any headwind from a decline in US segment earnings due to a lower dollar from a conversion benefit of his holdings into dollars. Any unhedged position in this company would therefore be a net Euro long, since the Danish krone and Euro trade within a fixed bandwidth, and US Dollar short for a US resident.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.