L Brands - Back To Revenue Growth?
About: L Brands, Inc. (LB)
by: Gino Aalbrecht
Summary
L Brands updates Q4 guidance from $2.00 to $2.05 a share.
L Brands reports 7.4% revenue growth on a 14 week quarter in Q4 2017 compared to a 13 week quarter in Q4 2016. Adjusted for the additional week, revenue growth.
Online revenue growth is very strong and becoming a substantial part of the business.
On February 8th, 2018 L Brands released its revenue numbers for FY 2017 and Q4 2017 and simultaneously increased the EPS guidance for Q4 from $2.00 to $2.05. Furthermore, the company provided comparable