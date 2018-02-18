PRO+ Weekly Digest: Focusing On Long Ideas In The Japanese Equity Markets

Our idea screen of the week takes a look at long ideas in the Japanese equity markets.

Click here to read the interview with Angry Uptick.

PRO+ idea playing out

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) is down ~30% (and declined ~45% before the rebound this week) only three weeks after Forge River Research started the Crypto-Mania Crash Countdown. Although the title speaks for itself, the stock price reaction to the WENN Digital licensing agreement was far overdone, as KODK’s fundamentals were not expected to change. In an update comment shown below, Forge River Research discussed how the thesis played out:



Call from the archive - AHC

Although A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) is up ~5% (excluding the $0.14 special dividend) since Vince Martin shared a contrarian and bullish SOTP thesis in August 2017, as he reiterates the bullish thesis in the update comment below and the original price target represents an additional ~25% upside, this thesis may be worth revisiting.

SA Interview idea playing out

In an SA Interview in June 2017, Livermore Partners reiterated their bullish thesis on Jadestone Energy (OTC:JADSF), as the thesis remained on track and the stock traded at <3x cash flows and a large discount to NAV. Since then, the stock is up ~30%.

Idea screen of the week

Each week, we use the PRO+ Idea Filter to find potential ideas based on a recent news event. This week, PRO Editor John Leonard, CFA, looks at long ideas in the Japanese equity markets.

Although the U.S. equity markets have strongly rebounded from the recent sell-off, the Japanese markets (as measured by the Nikkei 225 index) remain ~10% below the recent high. For long investors looking for value, I ran a screen of PRO Long Ideas with Japan as the Country tag.



Two ideas turned up in this screen that might be of interest (prices as of February 15 close):

Alps Electric (OTCPK:APELY) by Stephen Simpson, CFA: Published on January 25, 2018, down ~10% since publication, author's price target offers ~35% upside. Mispricing due to worries about demand for the iPhone X, however, the shift toward auto (along with improving margins) should unlock more growth.

Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY) by Bank On Insight: Published on January 10, 2018, roughly unchanged since publication, the author's price target offers 100%+ upside. The lull in the stock (due largely to unwarranted fears over competition from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Yahoo Japan (OTCPK:YAHOF)) has created an opportunity to buy an under-the-radar e-commerce powerhouse trading at <20x earnings with a strong balance sheet/FCF and ongoing buyback program.

