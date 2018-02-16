Just like the oil price and stocks in general, Transocean (NYSE:RIG) has not been immune to market turbulences. The stock dropped from more than $12 to less than $10 over the last few weeks. This seems to be an interesting opportunity to buy this volatile offshore driller.

Source: Transocean

Correction Opportunities?

In February, stocks dropped roughly 10% after adding more than 8% in the first weeks of this year. Oil also dropped to under $60 while dragging energy stocks with it. The ratio between energy stocks and the S&P 500 hit one of the lowest levels since August of 2017. The entire relative gain was erased even though oil is up $20 since then.

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) lost 22% after rallying 45% from the August 2017 lows. This ETF has tracked oil prices along with a tremendous amount of volatility. The reason is the fact that oil prices are close to $60 while many drilling companies have plans to massively boost production when oil prices are sustainable above $60. Or at least when companies believe this will happen. That's why an oil sell-off below $60 is always hitting equipment and service companies very hard. Transocean has a 3.3% weighting in this ETF.

Transocean did the same. The stock almost hit $12.5 in January after which the decline pushed the stock below $10 in February.

At this point, I am buying oil-related stocks. I have added to several drillers and am about to buy Transocean again.

The Bull Market Continues

The number one reason to stay bullish on Transocean is the oil market. There are not many reasons why we should see lower oil prices.

HFIR wrote an interesting article about the oil bull market which includes rising demand and dwindling inventories.

I also wrote an article covering the oil market a while ago when oil was around $47. My main reasons where falling inventories, stronger economic growth and a falling USD.

Economic growth is still going strong, with leading indicators above 59. The graph below shows the ISM index. This index is leading, which means that it tells us what we can expect in terms of economic growth. I added the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) to show you the high correlation between energy and economic growth.

Additionally, total crude inventories stay well within the 5-year range after adding 2.3 million barrels compared to one week ago.

And last but not least, the USD is further weakening. This is not because the U.S. is doing poorly. It is a simple risk-on reaction in an environment of strong economic growth where money is flowing into more risky assets that are not USD denominated. Furthermore, we are seeing massive pressure on the European Central Bank to further taper QE and even hike rates. The result is pressure on the USD, which stimulates oil importing companies and countries to buy oil at relatively cheaper prices since oil is traded in USD.

The current growth trend along with the weakening USD should further support oil prices on their way to $70 over the next few months.

What's Next?

Transocean has obviously suffered a lot over the last few weeks. The company needs an environment of oil price rallies well above $60 supported by a strong economy.

This is also visible when looking at analyst EPS predictions, as you can see below. Average 2018 EPS predictions are currently at a loss of 80 cents and have been in this range since 2016...

It seems that we need sustainable oil prices in order to get higher EPS predictions. I assume that EPS predictions will increase once oil gets close to $70.

Furthermore, the company's bonds were quite stable during the latest stock price slump. The 6.8% 2013 bonds (displayed below) only lost 5 points, which is just a slight dip compared to the Q1 2017 correction or 2015 crash. This is a good sign that confidence has not left the building, so to speak.

Source: Boerse Berlin

That being said, I think that we are seeing an interesting buying opportunity at this point. I expect the stock to bottom above the $9 mark and to rebound to at least $10 over the next few weeks.

However, keep in mind that this stock is extremely volatile and one of the most cyclical stocks in the energy sector. Purely because it is an offshore equipment & services play.

This also means that if oil rallies indeed to $70 in the mid-term, we could see a serious rally to the $13-$15 range.

In other words, there is an interesting opportunity, but the risks remain elevated.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!