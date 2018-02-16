Maxwell Technologies' (MXWL) CEO Franz Fink on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us and welcome to Maxwell's Fourth Quarter 2017

This call is being webcast live, and together with the earnings release, is available on the Investor

Relations section of our corporate website. The results and data we discuss today reflect the consolidated results of Maxwell Technologies. Statements about future expected events and financial results are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ. Please refer to the risk factors detailed in our SEC filings and in today's earnings release for further discussion. For anyone listening to a recorded or webcast replay or reviewing a written transcript of this conference call, please note that all information presented is current only as of today's date, February 15, 2018. The company disclaims any duty or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. During our call, we will discuss some non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP interest expense, non-GAAP net loss per share and adjusted EBITDA, that when used in combination with GAAP results, provide us with additional analytical tools to understand our operations. We believe that these measures provide useful information to management, our Board of Directors and investors about the operating activities and business trends related to our financial condition and results of operations.

These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement GAAP financial information and should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for or as superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The company's financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliation to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please

see the notes to the financial statements in today's earnings release, a copy of which is posted on the company's website. On the call today to discuss our fourth quarter results are Dr. Franz Fink, Maxwell's President and Chief Executive Officer; and David Lyle, Maxwell's Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, the call operator will come back on the line for the question-and-answer portion of the call.

I would now like to turn the call over to Franz.

Franz Fink

Welcome, and thank you for joining us this afternoon. On today's call, we will review our fourth quarter and full year 2017 performance, first quarter 2018 outlook, 2018 business outlook and provide an update on the progress with our dry battery electrode technology in each of our key markets.

Let's begin with high-level financial results for the fourth quarter and for the full year 2017. We closed the fourth quarter with $30.8 million in revenue, adjusted EBITDA of negative $1.8 million and $50.1 million of cash on the balance sheet. We closed fiscal year 2017 with $130.4 million in revenue, an 8% increase over 2016 and adjusted EBITDA of negative $9.6 million.

Dave will provide more detail on the financial results and 2018 outlook later in the call.

Moving on to a business review of 2017. We delivered many significant accomplishments to further advance our business transformation, and to better position us to capitalize on the coming inflection points in the next phase of growth. Our continued focus on optimizing our manufacturing footprint and improving operational efficiencies enabled a reduction in operating expense by 5% year-over-year as well as gradually improving gross margins and EBITDA performance as we moved throughout the year.

We significantly strengthened our balance sheet by raising net $43 million in cash, which will facilitate investment in the future growth areas of our business. Our continued focus on innovation, combined with the acquisition of Nesscap, allowed us to achieve scale and to deliver a larger number of new differentiating product to our global customer base. As a result, cumulative design wins in our target markets have tripled over the last 3 years.

We also made significant technological advancements with our dry battery electrode technology by materially completing our proof-of-concept joint development effort with our strategic collaboration partners. With all of this work complete, I'm excited for the prospects of our business as we enter 2018. I'm becoming more confident that 2018 will be the year in which we begin to see the benefits of our 3-year business transformation while entering our next phase of growth. We enter the year with the strongest portfolio and opportunity pipeline ever, increasing design win momentum, and we're expecting year-over-year revenue growth in all of our key market segments. By capitalizing on our growing top line, our expanding margins and through continued attention to expense management, we are targeting break-even adjusted EBITDA for the full year.

Lastly, we believe 2018 will be the year that advancements in our dry battery electrode development position us for strategic partnerships to accelerate the commercialization of our revolutionary technology.

As we look beyond 2018, we're becoming increasingly confident that the combined efforts of our business transformation, our growing opportunity pipeline and the onset of 3 major global megatrends in our target markets including: renewable power generation in the grid, electrification of combustion engine vehicles, and the revolution of battery electric vehicles will create large, long-term sustainable growth opportunities for Maxwell.

The increasing levels of engagement from our existing customers along with growing interest from new customers and potential partners are strong indicators that the initial ramp of these megatrends has begun. In line with this, our roadmap for 2018 contains several new and innovative energy storage and power delivery solutions in a number of our target markets, including auto, grid, rail, wind and non-China bus. We have discussed over the last several quarters that we expect the transportation and grid markets to reach key inflection points for our products starting in late 2018 and moving into 2019, and we believe this still holds true.

Let me now first provide an update on dry battery electrode, which is an important element of our growth strategy, due to its potential to be a game-changing technology in the multi-billion dollar lithium-ion battery market.

There is a significant opportunity for our technology in the battery electric vehicle market, which is projected to grow at a 21% compound annual growth rate over the next 13 years, with a forecast of 10 million to 30 million battery electric vehicles to be produced in 2030.

In order to support this massive growth, over 1 terawatt hours of new lithium-ion battery manufacturing capacity will need to be brought online over the next decade. This megatrend will drive a global transformation in the automotive and battery industries, and many global players are seeking differentiators to set them apart as leaders in this future world with one common objective, to develop next-generation lithium-ion or solid-state batteries, doubling the energy

density at a cost of less than $100 per kilowatt hour.

We believe that our patented breakthrough dry battery electrode technology is one of the few technologies capable of delivering the required cost and performance to support these requirements.

In 2017, we materially completed the proof of concept with our collaboration partners to develop and validate high pilot volume dry battery electrode performance. By leveraging existing chemistry and materials, we reached an energy density milestone around 300 watt hour per kilogram as compared to current batteries in the market that have energy densities in the 250 watt hour per kilogram range.

We were able to verify a larger than 10% energy density improvement and up to 10% cost reduction benefit over wet electrodes, saving between $200 to $1,000 per vehicle. Moving forward, using new chemistries and advanced processes, we see a path to energy densities of

greater than 350 watt hour per kilogram at a cost that is lower than $100 per kilowatt hour by the early 2020s.

In order to bring this to fruition, we are engaged in strategic collaboration discussions with global players in the automotive, industrial and energy storage industries regarding the scale-up and commercialization of our technology. We are encouraged by the traction we have made thus far. Without question, establishing a commercialization agreement is one of Maxwell's top priorities in 2018, and we will provide updates throughout the year.

As our discussions with partners continue to advance, we have begun to increase investment in this area in order to continue to advance our patented dry electrode technology and to achieve challenging energy density and cost targets beyond 2025.

Our confidence is growing that to ultimately achieve these performance and cost goals with lithium ion or solid-state batteries, dry and thick electrodes will be required. We are continuing to make progress on eliminating the first cycle loss of batteries, and in further extending the capabilities of our technology to ultimately enable energy densities of up to 500 watt hour

per kilogram, double the performance of today's state-of-the-art battery technology. The long-term prospects of our dry battery electrode technology are exciting, and we are also optimistic

about the coming inflection point for our ultracapacitor product in our energy storage markets.

Let me now shift to our key energy storage markets and start with automotive.

We are pleased with our continued ramp in E-active suspension, backup and peak power applications. Additionally, we are seeing increasing demand for our ultracapacitors in mild hybrid vehicles, where an electric motor assists the internal combustion engine, allowing it to turn off for periods of time when the car is coasting or sailing. During times when additional power is required, such as when accelerating the vehicle, the combustion engine must be powered back on. Ultracapacitors are ideal for providing the peak power required for the

short-term burst needed to fire up the combustion engine and to enable high-performance acceleration while the electric motor is fueling the other energy needs of the vehicle.

As the vehicle electrification megatrend continues to accelerate, we are seeing increasing interest from key OEMs.

In 2018, we will be launching a family of new and targeted automotive solutions for both mild hybrid and autonomous driving applications. And we have been working to secure several new large opportunities. Over the last quarter, we have become increasingly confident that we will be able to secure the first of these major programs, which we expect would provide meaningful additional top line revenue in the late 2019 to 2020 time frame.

We will provide updates on these opportunities and the increasing momentum we are experiencing in the coming months and quarters. Next, I would like to discuss grid energy storage. We continue to make progress with our first commissioning of a utility-scale power stabilization project by delivering samples of our new grid product solution to our global-leading integration partner. The commercial launch date of these new grid products, which include an open cell pack in a highly intelligent subsystem, is planned midyear.

These highly innovative solutions are configurable and scalable for use in installations from sub-1megawatt to hundreds of megawatts. They address the existing and growing power quality issues facing the grid infrastructure by delivering fast response power for applications including voltage support, frequency response, and renewables power smoothing for utilities, power generators and commercial and industrial customers across the globe. Due to the high reliability and long life of ultracapacitors, our customers are also requesting these products as support systems to improve the performance and lifetime of batteries which have already been installed in the grid.

We believe the launch of our new products, coupled with the growing pipeline of customer interest and opportunities, are early indicators that we are well-positioned to capitalize on the coming megatrend of renewables proliferating into the grid. And we expect to see an inflection point begin in the late 2018 time frame.

Next, let me provide an update on rail. We are on track with our partner in China, CRRC-SRI, to have the lithium-ion capacitor mass production facility operational in the second half of 2018, and we expect to commence full-scale cell production in Q4 2018. As a reminder, Maxwell will sell electrodes to SRI, and SRI will manufacture and sell the cells and modules into the fast-growing China rail market.

Looking ahead, we have already begun to focus on advancement of our generation 2 lithium-ion

capacitor technology, and are on track to meet program milestones in 2018, including improvement in low-temperature capability, lower resistance and increased energy density.

Our partner CRRC-SRI is a leading player in the Chinese light rail onboard energy storage market where we see mounting growth opportunity due to the ongoing light rail infrastructure build-out. We believe this could provide meaningful revenue beginning in 2019.

Moving on to wind. As expected, in Q4 2017 we experienced seasonal softness, which is typical in the winter months. We anticipate continuing seasonal softness going into Q1 2018, also very typical due to weather constraints in the field as well as the shutdowns associated with the Chinese New Year holiday.

Our outlook for the fiscal year 2018, however, has not changed. We expect the overall wind market to remain stable with upside opportunities due to the ongoing development of offshore wind resources and the first shipment of our new retrofit product. We remain on track to launch our wind pitch retrofit system, which is already deployed into several pilot programs across the United States.

The early results of these pilot programs are promising as ultracapacitors are addressing the cost and battery replacement challenges faced by wind turbines already in operation. As these programs come to completion and commercial deployments ensue, we believe revenue will begin to grow in the second half of this year. Finally, I'd like to discuss our high-voltage capacitor product line. We have been focused on refreshing our core product portfolio and maintaining our market leadership, where we have approximately 50% market share, in order to secure the critical foundational cash flow this product line contributes to our business. Over the last 2 years, we have been expanding our portfolio with new products to intersect a paradigm shift towards digitization happening now in the global high-voltage market, particularly in the United States, China and India.

We are also in the process of expanding our factory to allow us to grow our revenue base and we are on track for completion in the second half of 2018. In Q4 2017, we experienced an unanticipated revenue impact due to timing of orders coming from China, which were pushed into Q1 2018. With these orders now secure, as well as opportunities across the globe, we anticipate that fiscal year 2018 revenue will be in line with previous years with the possibility to grow in the mid- to long-term as we bring our new products and solutions to market and begin to leverage the increased production capacity in our newly expanded factory. To summarize, we continue to make progress each quarter on our strategic objectives and to build momentum in the business. With the transformation nearing completion and a new and more solid business foundation in place, 2018 will mark the next phase of our growth. We expect our strengthened portfolio, our recent design win momentum and our growing opportunity pipeline will enable year-over-year top line growth with multiple inflection points for our products anticipated to begin later in 2018.

We believe that top line growth combined with continued margin expansion will generate improved financial performance with a focus on breakeven adjusted EBITDA for the full year.

Additionally, we have a solid balance sheet and believe we are sufficiently capitalized to unlock the value of the technology and product platform we have been building over the last 3 years. We remain focused on establishing strategic partnerships to accelerate the commercialization of our dry battery electrode technology and to continue increasing our investment in scale-up and technology advancement initiatives.

Lastly, I believe we are well-positioned to intersect and capitalize on the megatrends that could drive substantial growth in our business and ultimately create added value for our customers, partners and shareholders. I would now like to turn the call over to Dave to discuss our financial results.

David Lyle

Thanks, Franz. Today I'll discuss our Q4 2017 results, our outlook for Q1 2018, and some thoughts about 2018 as a whole. Starting with Q4, our revenue was $30.8 million, close to our guidance range of $31 million to $33 million. Ultracapacitor revenue came in as expected at $21 million and high-voltage revenue came in just over $1 million lower than our target despite growing 20% over Q3.

High-voltage revenue softness was mainly related to about $1 million in orders from China that were expected in Q4 and have moved into Q1, setting us up for a solid start in the first quarter.

Non-GAAP gross margin in Q4 was 25.6%, just below our guidance range of 26% to 29%. This was driven almost solely by lower revenue and mix from our higher-margining high-voltage products. Ultracapacitor gross margin came in as expected. Q4 non-GAAP gross margin excludes approximately $349,000 of stock-based compensation expense and $157,000 of Nesscap-related intangible amortization and inventory step-up expense.

Non-GAAP operating expense for Q4 was $11.8 million, about $300,000 better than the midpoint of our guidance range and the lowest operating expense in over 5 years. This improvement was driven by continued focus on operational efficiencies and discipline as well as a benefit from the early execution of our organizational realignment following the Nesscap acquisition.

In addition, we saw higher vacation usage in Q4 during our year-end holiday shutdown, which also helped to lower the quarter's operating expense. Q4 non-GAAP operating expense excludes approximately $2.1 million in stock-based compensation expense, $263,000 in acquisition-related intangible amortization and other cost, $34,000 related to the last quarter's organizational realignment, $64,000 associated with certain legal matters. Net non-GAAP interest expense for Q4 was $623,000, which excludes approximately $420,000 of noncash amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts relating to the convertible debt issuance. Q4 tax expense was approximately $540,000, which came in higher than guidance due to the pushout of final approval of a Swiss tax holiday to Q1. This tax holiday, which provides a reduction in the effective tax rate on our Swiss income, retroactive back to the beginning of 2017, was granted on January 16 of 2018 and will lower the rate by 6%.

Q4 non-GAAP net loss was about $5.3 million, resulting in a net loss per share of $0.14 based on a basic share count of approximately 37.1 million shares. GAAP net loss was $8.8 million for the quarter and GAAP net loss per share was $0.24. Q4 adjusted EBITDA was negative $1.8 million, at the low end of our guidance range, and unadjusted EBITDA was negative $4.7 million. DSOs for the fourth quarter were approximately 77 days. Inventory turns were 2.9x.

We ended Q4 with a cash balance of about $50.1 million, just above our guidance range of $46 million to $50 million.

Now I'd like to provide some guidance for the first quarter of 2018. In Q1, we expect top line revenue to be in the range of $31 million to $33 million, up 4% from Q4 at the midpoint, driven mainly by sequential growth expected in auto, grid, non-China bus and high-voltage. We expect Q1 non-GAAP gross margin to be in the range of 25% to 28%, which at the midpoint is an

improvement from Q4 driven mainly by an improved product mix towards our higher-margining high-voltage products.

We anticipate excluding from Q1 gross margin approximately $90,000 in intangible amortization related to the Nesscap acquisition and $250,000 of stock-based compensation expense. In Q1, we expect non-GAAP operating expense to be in the range of $12.6 million to $13 million. We

expect the sequential increase to be driven by about $200,000 for FICA tax reset and $200,000 for yearly merit increases.

Additionally, in Q1 we will not receive a $250,000 NRE payment as we did in Q4, following the completion of our dry battery electrode proof-of-concept partnership milestone. And we will not see the benefit of higher vacation usage, as was the case during our holiday shutdown in Q4, an additional $400,000 sequential impact.

We estimate our Q1 non-GAAP operating expense will exclude approximately $2 million in stock-based compensation expense, about $210,000 in acquisition-related intangible amortization and other costs, and $50,000 associated with certain legal matters. We expect non-GAAP interest expense in Q1 to be about $630,000, which excludes approximately $440,000 in noncash amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts. We expect our tax expense in Q1 to be about negative $100,000, mostly associated with taxes on income of our Swiss subsidiary, netted from a credit of approximately $700,000 in relation to the January final approval of our Swiss tax holiday.

At the midpoint of guidance, we expect Q1 non-GAAP net loss per share to be $0.12 based on a basic share count of roughly 37.5 million shares. At the midpoint of guidance, Q1 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be negative $1.9 million. As compared to Q1 2017, in which adjusted EBITDA was negative $3.9 million, we are starting 2018 in a much better position, which we anticipate will help facilitate our targeted breakeven adjusted EBITDA for the year.

In regards to cash, we expect our cash balance at the end of Q1 to be in the range of $40 million to $44 million, about $8 million lower at the midpoint than Q4. In Q1, we expect negative EBITDA and working capital requirements to be -- to total about $4 million and capital expenditures of roughly $4 million, primarily related to the factory expansion and lab upgrades in Switzerland, capacity expansion in Korea and dry battery electrode pilot manufacturing equipment in the U.S. 2018 will be the year in which we begin to reap the benefits of our 3-year business transformation and enter our next phase of growth. We expect year-over-year revenue growth as an initial inflection point begins to take shape in the second half of the year.

We anticipate revenue growth in 2018 in auto, grid, rail, wind, high-voltage and non-China bus.

With regard to how the year will play out by quarter at a high level, we should see typical seasonal softness in Q1 and Q4 and typical seasonal strength in Q2 and Q3.

Additionally, we expect to see improving gross margins as the year progresses due to the optimization of our manufacturing footprint, which we anticipate will drive increased efficiency.

We expect that top line growth, combined with continued margin expansion and continued attention to expense management, will generate improved financial performance with a focus on breakeven adjusted EBITDA for the full year.

As we have previously indicated, from a capital expenditure standpoint, we plan to invest more in 2018 than we have historically, although we will prudently manage cash outflow. Depending on the contribution from our dry battery electrode partners, we believe net cash use for capital

expenditures in 2018 could be in the range of $15 million to $25 million with the majority of that spending going toward the scale-up of our dry battery electrode development.

Now I'll turn the call back to Franz for some closing comments.

Franz Fink

Thanks, Dave. Over the last 3 years, our team has been working relentlessly to transform Maxwell and to position the company at the center of 3 megatrends that we expect will drive rapid growth in our target markets in the years to come.

In 2017, the Maxwell team continued to deliver significant accomplishments to strengthen our business, optimize our portfolio, increase design wins, extend the customer pipeline and solidify potential future strategic partnerships. We are nearing the completion of our business transformation and we are entering the next phase of growth and improved profitability, focusing on continuing to further advance our business in 2018, and to ultimately drive mid- to long-term sustainable growth. The team here at Maxwell has been working hard to transform our business, and I am proud of the team's accomplishments.

We have created a solid business foundation. We are seeing increasing customer and business momentum and we remain focused on securing several sizable opportunities that lie ahead of us.

I am also pleased with the progress we have been making with our patent-protected dry battery electrode technology, where we have already achieved significant technology milestones that will position us for strategic partnerships, which could accelerate the commercialization of our revolutionary technology.

In 2018, we will continue executing on our strategic plan to leverage the business transformation and megatrends to deliver long-term growth and shareholder value.

Operator, we are now ready to open the call up for questions.

Noah Kaye

First one, if we could just think about organic revenue growth for 2018, kind of back out Nesscap and then the divestiture of the microelectronics business. Are we looking at a year of organic revenue growth, and in what magnitude percentage-wise?

Franz Fink

Yes, so we basically, as David pointed out, see growth in all of our target markets. And in that context, Noah, we're looking for very meaning revenue growth, also organically. And as I look at the design win momentum that we have and assume that our customers and partners continue to execute on their plans, I would expect the combined revenue growth to be well in the double-digit growth.

Now, taking Nesscap out and then normalize the number, it's only a little bit difficult in the context that as we have shared with you, we are really transferring customers from one product line to the other product line, and vice versa, by the way. So in other words, as you remember, the large cells that Nesscap had, which is a smaller number, is coming our way but some of the small cells where they have a more optimized product, more cost-efficient product, even modules, is going to go their way. So obviously, we cannot just completely normalize it without Nesscap, because that transition, obviously, is moving more revenues Nesscap's way than it would have been our way. And in that context, I just would summarize, that as I look at the design win momentum, we're looking into double digit. Now you could conclude from that, without Nesscap maybe we could be, depending on where we are in the double-digit, shy of

it, but then again, I would not really expect that even organically either, because a lot of those products historically have been Maxwell products, and we are now just shifting to the more optimized portfolio.

David Lyle

Yes, and just to add to that, Noah. If you look at the other -- the organic markets that we had talked about previously. We talked about introducing new products for grid, which should generate some incremental revenue for this year. And that also applies to rail, non-China bus and even auto for that matter. So the answer is yes, we think we're going to get some organic growth.

Noah Kaye

Yes. And I think this is the first time in many years that we can confidently say that. So this is, I think, the start of an important trend for the company. And to take one of the markets that you've talked about, and then think investors focus on the most, auto. Last year, Franz, around this time you talked about 2018, second half of 2018, as sort of the inflection point for some of these auto wins. Can we maybe start just benchmarking, where was auto revenue in 2017? And where do you think it can get to by, say, 2019 looking at these programs?

Franz Fink

Yes, so, Noah, as you know, we have not been really separating out the revenue by market. But it is probably known, as you look here over the last few years and a few years back that it's well in the tens of millions of dollars. And of course, Nesscap brought some pre-existing design wins. As I look at design wins that we already talked about, and particularly, the one very, very meaningful that we talked today in the call in which we are getting more confident that we will be able to secure it, again, we will provide more details on this over the next month. Hopefully, on the next call or quarters. Now again, bear in mind, this one starts -- this one would start late in '19 and really be a 2020 impact. But if I take your question from today towards end of '19 and it takes that design win into consideration, we believe that this is a very meaningful design win. And without, obviously, provide here a detailed number, I would characterize it as follows: meaningful, as we already talked about that it has been in the tens of millions -- well over $10 million. Obviously, that would not just add a few million dollars, that wouldn't be meaningful. Now, you know, whether this is going to be meaningful with respect to -- it could, ultimately, if that one is secured and we look at that time frame, double automotive revenue or short of it

or beyond this, I don't want to go into the details but it is one of the largest opportunities we have been ever been looking at, and if we secure that it would add really very significant revenues on top from where we are today.

Noah Kaye

Thank you. And can you say whether that's with a multinational or a China-based OEM?

Franz Fink

I cannot go into that level of detail, but let me just put it this way. These days, those companies are of course producing in one country, selling into another country. But let me tell you that much, it would not be just focused on one region of the world, okay?

Noah Kaye

That's extremely helpful. And maybe on the dry battery electrode. We've talked about potential partners before. I'd like to understand the compatibility of the product that you're developing with some of the other advances in battery technology. We -- I've heard a lot about progress by certain car OEMs towards solid-state batteries. You don't need a liquid electrolyte. Basically, does the uptick of dry battery electrode imply or necessitate other advances in battery chemistry? If so, kind of how to think about that?

Franz Fink

Yes, I -- very good question, Noah, I would think slightly different about it. We are basically an enabler. And while of course, new chemistries, methods, materials always require some adjustments; one of the advantage of the dry electrode is that, so far, and I'm not saying that's always the case, we have been able to very easily adapt our process. And by the way, it's well-proven from a dry process standpoint in ultracapacitors, which is helping. So more specifically, let's first start with lithium ion.

We started with NMC622. I already mentioned in other conference calls and conferences, we moved on to 811. That looks very, very encouraging. And that's just an adjustment to optimize the dry process as we put different material in. And as we look at solid state, of course, it becomes, in the overall development of solid state, a very different matter because on the one hand you have still an electrode on the cathode side. But as you know, people are moving towards lithium metal on the anode side, and there's lots of problems still to be solved.

At the same time, a dry electrolyte comes in, a solid electrolyte comes in. That one, we believe so, is very nicely supported by a dry electrode, because you just can look at it from the -- I'm not saying there's not work to be done, by the way. But conceptually you can see, like, we are just homogeneously dispersing active material into our dry powder, and then through the process that we have in place, into the whole electrode. You could basically put in solid electrolyte. And if you would succeed today homogeneously distribute or disperse it too, you can easily see on why you would have a very cohesive, nice linkage of the cathode, so that dispersed solid electrolyte over to the anode side of things.

Now, having this said, as you talk to people out there, there's different views out there on -- when solid state will come. From what we are seeing, no matter what you see in announcements, and you could hear it also from other people, we believe that solid state is a 2025-beyond technology, and that for the next 5-plus years to come, lithium ion and further advancements in lithium ion will be really at the center of the focus and attention.

Jeff Osborne

Just one question or follow-up on Noah's line of questioning, and then I had a few others. But -- so the large design win that you got, that ramps up in late '19 or '20. Did you actually get that or you're trying to get it? It wasn't clear the way you talked about that. Has that been awarded?

Franz Fink

Well, we said that we are growing increasingly optimistic that we will be able to secure it. You should read into that, that no, we do not have the official nomination letter, but you should read into it, that we are confident that we are moving into the zone where that very well might happen. But -- so yes, we still have some more work to do, but we are getting confident that we will be able to secure one here in the near future.

Jeff Osborne

That's great to hear. And given the size, you mentioned over $10 million, is that for an electric vehicle application or is that still a 48 volt with a couple of features like ADAS backup and active suspension, et cetera?

Franz Fink

It's right in the center of those 3 applications we talked about: E-Active suspension, backup and Peak Power. Now as obviously, you could look at size and as you would assume that E-Active suspension starts at premium level, you could conclude it's a backup Peak Power application.

Jeff Osborne

Got it. And can you remind us, Franz, for that type of -- those types of applications, what your rough content per vehicle is? I think it's been awhile since you've updated that infographic that you've had in your investor deck, that talked about the dollar of content per vehicle for a specific application, so it would be helpful if you could update that.

Franz Fink

Yes, I mean -- in that applications, Jeff, it's highly dependent whether it's a distributed or a central module. And whether we only would deliver the cells and work with a Tier 1, or we would even be involved with OEM, working on some module with a manufacturing partner. But having this said, for it to be meaningful, you could again assume that maybe it's not distributed. That it's obviously in the center of such an application. And then, we have been providing some views that the contents there certainly would be anywhere in the -- close to -- up to $100 and over $100 and even higher, depending on what contents we will have versus a Tier 1 supplier. But -- so it's obviously a much larger event, the usual $30 we used to have in a start/stop.

Jeff Osborne

I get it. All right. Must be a pretty high-volume vehicle, then, for that price. Good to hear. I think on the last call you talked about 14 design wins in auto, just from a macro perspective, that have been officially awarded. Is that number still the same, that you're confident that a few more might move forward or have you moved any across the finish line?

Franz Fink

No. We are working on those ones to bring them step-by-step over the finish line and wanted to let our investors today know that the ones -- some of the larger ones, we are making good progress and trying to get them ultimately over the finish line here over the next months to come.

Jeff Osborne

Got it. Just 2 other quick ones. So a little bit more discussion about grid. I think several of the analyst on the call, including myself, were at DistribuTECH, where you folks were at. And it sounds like things are progressing well and you had some new product introductions there. Can you just talk about the ramp in the -- the inflection in the second half of the year? Any narrative that you can share in terms of the number of systems in the field that are running live traffic and your number of utilities that are kicking the tires? Does that -- what confidence can you instill that, that market is going to inflect for you?

Franz Fink

Yes, so again, in the grid area, as you know, we have been really working over the last few years, very focused on two fronts. On the one hand, to do pilot demonstration projects in all sorts of different regions. But also are looking at different applications. Anything from renewable energy distribution to microgrid. And in that context, we also have been building out our product roadmap and focused on new products, like some of the ones that you had seen at DistribuTECH in San Antonio last month. And that, by the way, just to make sure everyone has -- hears the same information available, it's not just developing modules, but a complete grid rack with integrated modules and a controller that controls all the modules, such that they can be nicely combined with batteries.

In that context, we see, obviously, very significant utility scales. Significant in contents, but of course, let's say, moving more conservatively, progressing here towards end of this year into next year. But with the scalability and configurability of the products we have been showing at this conference and exhibition, we have been also approached by several partners around the world and potential customers around the world for more smaller-scale distribution microgrid type of applications. And they're, obviously, not as big in size with respect to revenues, but they have a shorter cycle time. And in that context, it's also helping that even some of our customers that have been doing pilots, have already told us that they are nearing completions analysis of the pilot. They like the results in lowering operating costs, protecting batteries. And we believe that there is going to be a project at the horizon.

Now again, in that context, like we just pointed out today, we believe that this is starting second half of the year. And the number of the smaller ones is a difficult -- is a little bit difficult to predict. There could be a few more. But clearly, they are in the hundreds of thousands, let's say, to up $1 million per installation. So obviously, depending on the size, you would need a few more. While, of course, the bigger ones that -- we look at it more conservatively, from how many and the timeframe, they could be in the millions of dollars.

So in summary, with our product, the pilot we have in place and pipeline that is building, we feel confident that we see here the momentum starting to build towards the end of this year, with several projects, and then continuing to grow from there as we move into 2019.

Jeff Osborne

That's great to hear. And one real quick one for Dave. It's just -- you mentioned several applications that will be growing in the second half of the year and the cadence through the year, sounds like Q3 will be the peak revenue quarter. And really have to compensate on your positive EBITDA to make up for some of the losses here in -- earlier in the year. But can you just talk about how we should think about gross margins through the year, in particular as you move away from non-China bus and non-China wind towards auto grid, non-China bus and rail, how do we think about gross margins? Can -- at any point in time this year will you have a 3-handle on gross margins, or is that more of a 2019 and beyond?

David Lyle

Yes, I think it's possible, but I think that's probably more of a next year type of getting up into the 3 handles kind of a gross margin. That being said, I think we can get close with what we have planned today. We're doing a factory optimization which we think will help our margins, most of that doesn't -- benefit doesn't happen until the second half of the year. We also -- the transition of Nesscap products into some of -- moving some of the customers that they had to our products and vice versa to optimize gross margin, should be happening, or at least see the result of that more readily in the second half of the year. And then again, if high voltage continues and -- with some strength here that can also help us. Assuming those things happen, we get some revenue ramps and we also fill the factories and get some higher utilization rates, I think we're going to see improvements going into the second half of the year.

Annapoorni Chandrasekarapuram Seshasyee

Most of my questions have been already answered. So I just have a couple of quick ones. The first being, just if you could give a little more color on how the wind market activity is shaping up? You spoke about increasing momentum, and so can you give some more details of how it's going to look like in the next few quarters?

Franz Fink

Yes, so wind market, as you know we have -- through the Nesscap acquisition, we have now a very nice portfolio. Seasonally is always lower in Q1, and of course like we just talked about, in Q4. So that will be the same in 2018 again. It's very strong in Q2 and Q3. Sometimes stronger in Q3, a little bit lower in -- sorry in Q2. A little bit lower in Q3, sometimes the other way around. That one we have to see. But from indications from our customers, we believe, just like we said on the call, that the market is going to be very, very robust as we go through 2018. Now as we are going beyond this just to give a color on the wind market, I'm sure that everyone, hopefully, knows that the subsidies has been coming down here gradually, they will continue to come down. At the same time we have -- with our retrofit product line that we started to launch and see promising momentum here. Several wind farms in the U.S. had already either completed or will complete the evaluations. And we feel increasingly confident that we will start to sell that product line mid-third quarter, fourth quarter, second half of the year. And combined -- again, we

believe wind is going to be a very robust year.

Annapoorni Chandrasekarapuram Seshasyee

Okay, and regarding operating expense. There's obviously been continued attention to management and reduction. So beyond Q1, like how do we look at it because from what I see in trends the SG&A costs have reduced significantly. So is that going to be sustained? How does -- how do we kind of look at it from a modeling perspective?

David Lyle

Yes, we guided -- are you talking about annual for 2018, or are you talking...

Annapoorni Chandrasekarapuram Seshasyee

Yes, annual.

David Lyle

Yes, for Q1, I think the first half is going to be a little heavier than the second half for some of the reasons I outlined earlier. So all in all, I think we're going to be relatively on par with 2017. 2017 finished at about $49 million non-GAAP operating expense. I think we could be slightly higher than that.

Franz Fink

Yes, again, thanks for joining us on this call. Really appreciate all of your interest and support, and we are looking forward to meeting with you, talking to you here over the next weeks to come. Thanks again for joining today. Thank you.

