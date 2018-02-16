Every month, I cover the orders and deliveries for Boeing (NYSE:NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSF). Now, there is a lot more than just orders and deliveries. Some subjects are worthy of more detailed analysis and some are not. The subjects that are not, are not necessarily unimportant. Therefore, I have been running a monthly article that bundles some of the most interesting news items that do not justify a separate article or deserve to be mentioned again. You can read the December report here. In this article, I will be looking at what notable news there was in January.

Share price development in January

In January, Boeing's shares gained 20% compared to 8.7% a month earlier. With Boeing having been a preferred pick for at least the past 18 months, some outperformance is to be expected. Add to that the positive view on defense, strong Q4 and full-year earnings and positive analyst coverage and it seems almost natural that Boeing is one of the best performing stocks.

A look at some price targets announcements for January:

JPMorgan increased its price target for Boeing from $325 to $360 with an Overweight rating.

Wolfe Research upgraded Boeing from Market Perform to Outperform.

Berenbank increased the price target for Boeing from $282 to $395.

B. Riley increased Boeing's price target from $380 to $433 with an Outperform rating.

Citi came with an increase from $305 to $380 maintaining a Buy rating.

Royal Bank of Canada set a price target of $363 for Boeing shares.

These are just a few of the price target increases and what is important to note here is that analysts seem to be expecting share prices close to $400.

Commercial Aircraft

In recent months, there have been some shifts on the commercial aircraft market. The DoC advised a tariff to be applied on C Series imported into the US. Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) and Airbus replied with a joint venture on the C Series program, forcing Boeing to look once again into a possible tie up with Brazilian Embraer (ERJ). The ITC followed by dismissing Boeing’s claim that Boeing sales were suffering due to alleged dumping of C Series aircraft on the US market.

In other news, Boeing logged a record year for deliveries with 763 deliveries and a backlog at all-time highs, a number that is expected to increase even further this year and in the years to come. The order race was won by Airbus in terms of units, but AeroAnalysis views the Boeing order mix as more appreciable.

The tax reform allowed Southwest Airlines (LUV) to firm up orders for the Boeing 737 MAX 8, though the airline also did defer deliveries of the Boeing 737 MAX 7, which is the slowest selling Boeing 737 MAX family member.

Other news regarding the Boeing 737 MAX came from Air Lease’s (AL) Steven Udvar-Hazy who warned about possible delays in MAX deliveries due to problems in the supply chain of the CFM LEAP 1B turbofan, which is the exclusive propulsion system for the Boeing 737 MAX. Pictures by Woodys Aeroimages indeed show that there are a number of aircraft on the tarmac in Renton without the turbofans mounted having weights installed instead.

The Boeing 787-10 finished flight testing with GE (GE) turbofans. The first delivery of the Boeing 787-10 is expected in March this year. While the 787-10 finished flight testing concluding the flight testing phase of the Boeing 787 family, the KC-46A is expected to be certified within 60 days. The news came just weeks after the Boeing 767-2C, the aircraft used as a base for the KC-46A, received its Amended Type Certificate.

During the month, United Airlines (UAL) said that it expects a new Boeing jet within a decade. The aircraft would improve Boeing’s ability to compete on the middle of the market, where Airbus is currently enjoying little to no competition from Boeing. AeroAnalysis is currently preparing the roll out of an extensive study on the Boeing 797 and alternative developments. This report will be made available to premium subscribers in due time.

Focusing on the future, Boeing invested in a battery technology start up and entered a joint venture with Adient (ADNT) for the development, manufacturing and sales of aircraft seats. Boeing also unveiled its new electric cargo UAV able to carry 500 pounds of cargo. These are important steps for supporting technological developments in the future or bottlenecks in the supply chain.

Defense & Space

President Trump is expected to propose $716B for FY2019. The proposal would mark a 13% hike in Defense budgets. With increasing Defense budgets, Defense stocks are appealing to investors. By now, I think that much of that upside has been priced in and we are seeing here and there that Boeing is receiving some big contracts.

What does not benefit defense contractors are government shutdowns. Currently, Democrats are using or misusing government shutdowns to push their agenda through. The shutdowns are often short, but they could impact defense contractors as no contracts are being awarded during a shutdown. Obviously, the longer this lasts, the more disruptive this would become to Boeing and industry peers.

Boeing received a $6.6B contract to expand the missile defense of the US. Obviously, this is a direct outcome of relations with North Korea and Iran spiralling down over the past few months.

Currently, missile defense companies are attractive, but another interesting area is space. SpaceX has been reshaping the scene. Boeing and SpaceX both are working on capsules that should send humans into space. However, there are some safety concerns regarding those capsules. Space is attractive, but the strict requirements make the engineering process hard and expensive.

Conclusion

In January, Boeing easily outperformed the market. The outperformance can be attributed to solid execution in 2017 reflected in the company’s full-year report, a bright forecast for 2018 and positive outlooks for the Defense and Commercial Aircraft segments.

The commercial aircraft space is where Boeing suffered a small defeat and we are now seeing a new round of tie ups between aircraft manufacturers.

On Defense side, we are seeing increased budgets and tensions do fuel additional investment, but by now I think a lot of that has already been priced in for Boeing shares.

What is good to see is that Boeing is making requirement investments to address bottlenecks in the supply chain and is heavily investing in the future. I’d expect that the new tax reform allows for these investments in technology to continue and even pick up pace.

Some announcements about monthly coverages: The December edition and all previous monthly editions have been paywalled as part of Seeking Alpha's new PRO product. Obviously, I hope that you will subscribe to this PRO product, alternatively you can also subscribe to my Marketplace service to gain free access to over 500 of my articles. After 10 days, articles are put behind the paywall. I continue to aim to expand coverage, but here and there I have to tweak what I offer as well. Last year, I started adding defense contract articles for Boeing on the request of a relatively big portion of my readers. However, once this series was launched readership and engagement stayed far behind and I already was contemplating in October to cut the series altogether. At that point I decided against that hoping that there was a way I could make the hours put into those articles and collection of information to good use. However, given some recent changes on Seeking Alpha I see no way in which I can make the Defense overviews worthwhile for myself or build it out to something more in-depth . Therefore, I have decided that the monthly Defense contracts coverage for Boeing will not be returning in 2018. Each month, for now, I will still be providing an overview with the most important news items for Boeing on Commercial and Defense side and commercial order overviews for Boeing and Airbus.