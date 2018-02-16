Pro-Dex: Cash Cow Quietly Enters Developing But Lucrative Surgical Robotics Market

Summary

Pro-Dex has posted increased annual revenues and decreased COGS for four straight years.

After Hal Hurwitz's resignation in January 2015, who concurrently served as CEO, CFO, Treasurer, and Secretary of the company, Pro-Dex promoted Rick Van Kirk to CEO and hasn't looked back.

After receiving a renewed contract from the company's biggest client, over half of the company's annual revenues are locked in through 2021.

Expansion into surgical robotics and medical 3D printing markets and movement away from unprofitable company segments pave way for bright future.