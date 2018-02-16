Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has seen some great success with Opdivo alone or in combination with Yervoy and other immunotherapy drugs. Now, the company is looking to expand upon its immunotherapy landscape by evaluating other combinations. That is why Bristol-Myers Squibb just announced a large $3.6 billion deal with Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR). This partnership is expected to allow Bristol-Myers Squibb to target up to 20 indications across 9 tumor types.

The Major Deal

I call this a major deal, because it is one of the biggest deals in biotech history. Especially when you consider how much was paid upfront by Bristol-Myers Squibb to get its hands on NKTR-214. It gave $1 billion upfront to Nektar Therapeutics. In addition, Bristol-Myers Squibb bought $850 million worth of Nektar stock at a 36% premium as well. That is already substantial, but that is not all. Nektar is also expected to receive a potential of $1.8 billion in milestone payments due to clinical, regulatory, and commercial achievements.

Combo Treatment Excellence

First of all, Bristol-Myers Squibb did not make such a deal on a whim. It did so because of some amazing data it observed when Opdivo was combined with NKTR-214 in a preliminary study. It was shown that the combination treatment was able to achieve an improved objective response rate (ORR) in multiple advanced solid tumor types ranging from 46% all the way up to around 75%. This combo is highly ideal, because this was just data utilizing Opdivo in combination with NKTR-214. It is a little too early to say, but by combining Bristol-Myers Squibb's CTLA-4 drug Yervoy into the mix with Opdivo and NKTR-214 there is the possibility of boosting results by a wide margin. This NKTR-214 drug is what I like to call a "triple threat". The reason why I would coin it in that term is because of the properties it has that allows it to have good synergy potential with Opdivo. Let's take a look at the science and the mechanism of action. What happens with Opdivo is that it attaches PD-L1 and PD-L2 ligands on inactive T-cells, and activates them to target and kill tumor cells. How does NKTR-214 fit into this equation? NKTR-214 has three mechanisms of action that allows it to have great synergy with Opdivo. For starters, it stimulates natural killer (NK) cells. These NK cells are responsible for producing B-lymphocytes that create antibodies to target and destroy specific antigens. Secondly, it stimulate T-cells which are fighter cells responsible for targeting and destroying cancerous cells. The final thing that NKTR-214 does well is that it enhances the PD-1 response in PD-1 drugs. Considering that Opdivo is a PD-1 drug, that is a highly ideal outcome.

Opdivo In Immunotherapy Landscape

Bristol-Myers Squibb is doing very well in the immunotherapy space. That's because not only is it achieving success with a lot of its immunotherapy trials, but its earnings are growing. For its fourth-quarter earnings report Bristol-Myers Squibb reported that it had earned $0.68 cents per share on revenue of $5.45 billion. That creates a year over year growth of 8% and 4% respectively. Most importantly, its biggest selling drug Opdivo grew 4% year over year to $1.36 billion in revenue. The growth of Opdivo is just one reason why Bristol-Myers Squibb has been doing well. Another thing to consider is its recent achievement in disclosing key positive data in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). These were patients for first-line treatment and for those who had tumor mutation burden regardless of PD-L1 expression. The company reported an improvement in progression-free survival in patients with the most common form of lung cancer. This was for a phase 3 study, known as CHECKMATE-227. Not only has this study seen good progression-free survival results, but an independent data monitoring committee (IDMC) has giving its recommendation to allow the trial to go to completion. The reason for doing so is in order for the second co-primary endpoint of overall-survival to be evaluated as well.

Conclusion

Bristol-Myers Squibb has done really well to create a partnership with Nektar Therapeutics. Like Bristol-Myers, I too am keen on the preliminary combination data that showed a huge improvement in ORR in many different tumor types. That's why I believe that this partnership makes sense, even in the face of giving up billions of dollars up front to do so. If things continue to go well, I can definitely see a combination study of Opdivo, Yervoy, and NKTR-214 producing some sound clinical data for patients with cancer. The risk is that the preliminary study was early in nature, and there is a possibility that some or none of the combination treatments will end up working out wel which is a probable risk. On the other hand, as evidenced above, Opdivo continues to grow in revenue year over year. Therefore, Bristol-Myers Squibb remains a buy regardless of what happens with this new partnership.