Intercept Pharmaceuticals: What The Latest Earnings Foretell?
Summary
- For fiscal 2017, Intercept reported increasingly significant but not substantial sales for Ocaliva.
- Updated label of Ocaliva has the optimized dosing to push for more revenues growth this year.
- Phase 3 (REGENERATE) trial in NASH fibrosis to report data in 1H 2019.
If you want to have a better performance than the crowd, you must do things differently from the crowd. - The Father of Global Investing (Sir John Templeton)
On Feb. 15, 2018, the shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:ICPT) - a leading bioscience firm that focuses on therapeutic innovation to service liver diseases - traded up $4.62 (+8.25%) to close the session at $60.64. This is due to the strong fiscal 2017 earnings report. Despite today’s rally, the aforesaid stock is one of our rare losers. Notably, it tumbled over 52% since our recommendation back on July 20 last year. The temporary decimation was due to the adverse event reported for the lead molecule Ocaliva (approved to treat a liver condition coined primary biliary cholangitis, i.e. “PBC”). As follows, we assessed the data thoroughly and concluded that the market reaction was overly pessimistic. Notably, it is dollars to donuts that obeticholic acid (“OCA”) sales will continue to increase going forward. Nevertheless, the hidden gem in Intercept is its therapeutic innovation for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”), which will unlock substantial value in the foreseeable future. It is most likely that there won’t be any safety issue due to the experience regarding dosing-optimization (gained from PBC). We believe that Intercept shareholders will fare much better outcomes this year and thereafter. Without further ado, we’ll go over the aforesaid fiscal earnings highlights and anticipated growth catalysts for Intercept.
Figure 1: Intercept stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).
Fundamentals Analysis
Based in New York City, Intercept focuses on the development and commercialization of the semi-synthetic bile acid OCA to manage both PBC and NASH. The mentioned molecule works by binding to the “holy grail” receptor farnesoid X (“FXR”), which stimulates many key physiologic responses (as depicted in figure 2).
Figure 2: Key physiologic responses from FXR activation by OCA. (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci, adapted from Intercept).
With OCA’s ingenious design, Intercept is brewing a robust pipeline of various franchises for the said molecule (as shown in figure 3).
Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Intercept).
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
FDA approved on May 27, 2016, OCA is the second-line treatment for primary biliary cholangitis (“PBC”) that was formerly known as primary biliary cirrhosis. Marketing as Ocaliva, OCA is used either in combinations with the first-line treatment (ursodeoxycholic acid, i.e. UDCA) for patients with inadequate responses to UDCA (or as monotherapy for those unable to tolerate the named drug). Thereafter, OCA gained the conditional approvals in both the EU and Canada back on Dec. 2016 and May 2017, respectively.
Since launched (June 2016 in the US and Jan. 2017 in the EU), Ocaliva has not generated substantial sales. To add further injury to the insult, the phase 2 COBALT (post-marketing surveillance) study for patients with PBC, reported that some patients who took more than the recommended dose died. Consequently, the stock took a 40% haircut in response to such news. As alluded, we analyzed the event and concluded that it was simply exaggerated market pessimism. We noted in the prior research,
Intercept detailed the safety issues of Ocaliva as the treatment for PBC on Sep. 25, 2017. In the report, the company clarified the Healthcare Provider Letter (issued on Sep. 12, 2017) and the correspondence with the FDA (on Sep. 21, 2017). Accordingly, deaths were reported in PBC patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh B or C cirrhosis). Instead of getting their once-weekly doses of OCA, these patients were getting daily doses (which totaled to 7X the recommended concentration). Notably, data from the prior trial showed that the more frequent and higher dosage the patients get, OCA would rise (along with the patients increasingly experiencing adverse reaction). In addition, data from the Flint trial showed that OCA utilization is associated with rising LDL (bad) cholesterol and reducing HDL (GOOD) cholesterol. It is highly likely that this abnormal lipid metabolism is a result of when OCA concentration reached a certain critical level that, in and of itself, causes further blockage of the already damaged biliary trees. And, this blockage leads to primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), a progressively lethal condition without prompt treatment.
Per the latest earning report, Intercept updated the prescribing information in the labeling (to reinforce the appropriate dosing in patients with severe PBC, i.e. those with Child-Pugh Class B or C or decompensated cirrhosis). Moreover, the firm launched the Direct Healthcare Professional Communication, to reinforce the safe dosing for such patients. Furthermore, the company is working with the EMA to update such changes. While there are ongoing developments to unlock further value for PBC, we estimated that sales for this franchise won’t be substantial (of which, we’ll go into further details later). The primary reason is that a drug (prescribed as a second-line option) usually does not generate robust sales. Be that as it may, the most value in Intercept resides in the NASH franchise. Among different NASH molecules that we’ve studied, OCA has highly favorable chances of becoming a first-line treatment in the lucrative NASH market.
Earning Highlights
Intercept procured $129.2M and $37.2M Ocaliva worldwide sales for fiscal 2017 and Q4, respectively. The bulk of sales ($115.8M) came from the US market. In terms of earnings, the company reported $360.4M fiscal net loss (compared to $466.6M for the year prior). Looking at the balance sheet, Intercept has $414.9M cash/equivalents (40% lower versus the $689.4M for the same period of comparison).
That aside, Intercept appointed Ryan Sullivan to come on board as General Counsel and Secretary. Mr. Sullivan worked as EVP/GC for Anacor, a firm that was acquired by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). We’re not thrilled with the procurement of outside talents: it’s better to promote in-house. However, it is interesting that the former firm that Sullivan served got acquired by Pfizer. Whether Intercept will get bought is a subject of speculation. Notwithstanding, we know with a good degree of certainty that a leading bioscience firm wanting to take the lead in the NASH space can greatly benefit from Intercept’s asset (OCA).
Final Remarks
Intercept is one of the leading innovators of therapeutics to treat liver diseases. OCA is already approved to manage PBC. Though generating increasing revenues (of over $129M annually for PBC), we’re much more interested in the high likelihood of OCA to be the first molecule to be approved for NASH in the foreseeable future. Of note, it is not far from the truth that OCA will have the first-mover advantage to cut significantly into the $25B NASH market. As alluded to, the key to investing in Intercept is its NASH franchise. Last but not least, there is an excellent article authored by Terry Chrisomalis of Biotech Central Analysis that we recommend investors to read for further insight.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.