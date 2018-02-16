Tracking David Einhorn's Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update
About: Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE), Includes: AABA, AAPL, ADNT, AER, AMZN, ATHN, BAYRY, BBY, BHF, CARS, CAT, CC, CCR, CEIX, CLPR, CLR, CNDT, CNX, CPRI, CRI, CYH, DBI, DDS, DLTR, FIVE, FRED, GDX, GM, GPS, GRBK, HPE, HUN, JCPNQ, JWN, KR, KSS, LOW, MDCO, MET, MON, MU, MYL, NFLX, PLCE, PRGO, QHC, RAD, SEAS, SFLY, SIG, TECD, TGNA, TPX, TSG, TSLA, TWTR, TWX, UAA, UHAL, VAL, VAR, VNTR, VOYA, VREX, W, WW, XELA, XRX
by: John Vincent
Summary
David Einhorn's US long portfolio value decreased from $6.3B to $5.5B this quarter.
Greenlight's long/short ratio is at 107% long and 66% short compared to 118% long and 73% short last quarter.
Greenlight decreased General Motors and Aercap while increasing Brighthouse Financial.
This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Einhorn’s regulatory 13F Form