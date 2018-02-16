Southwest Airlines, Strategically Positioned For Long-Term Success
Summary
Southwest Airlines operates with a low-cost structure and achieves high returns on capital due to a unique business model and an efficient operational strategy.
The company is well positioned financially and strategically compared to its competitors.
Management is financially conservative and keeps the company's balance sheet strong.
Investors are overly focused on potential short-term stock price and earnings volatility.
Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome ValueResearcher as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free