The S&P's Now Or Never Moment

Inflation is a wildcard for equities and it doesn't necessarily make stocks rise unless we get to hyperinflation. If the market tanks, you should increase your allocation to equities substantially.

For the sake of keeping things short, simple and to the point: Here is the chart as of Thursday morning. Expect a retest of the lows. If the old low holds, you can nibble on some shares for a tradeable bounce. Long term investors will want to have plenty of cash on hand just in case the market drops 30% or more at some point this year. Bear market declines average around a 30% drop from peak to trough.

It's rather obvious that bulls must recapture the 50-day moving average at $271.52 or we are in an extended sell-off that should continue into March and April. We almost broke above the moving average and trendline this morning, but the rally failed even with a "Vixtermination" event that pushed the volatility roulette wheel all the way down to 17 at the open. Put protection, like insurance, is something you only need when you need it - I always feel playing it safe late in the cycle makes sense when valuations are at elevated multiples. We can wear the low interest rate beer goggles and can "hold my nose and buy" yet it just doesn't add up at present to do so.

Today, the S&P 500 is trading for a staggering 25X trailing earnings, 32.6X CAPE, and for 2.24X revenues. These numbers are meaningless in the short run, but over time buying equities when valuations are in the 99th percentile historically has been a risky bet. That said, people play slot machines even though they have better odds at blackjack. The trouble is, it takes time and energy to learn about fundamentals, just as it takes discipline to learn how to count cards or to learn "what the book says."

Very soon we will get a resolution as to whether the market is going to head higher or lower. The MACD looks oversold and could signal a break above resistance. Whether the rally from the flash crash low is a dead cat bounce head fake or not will become clear in the next week. Although we probably will break above the downtrend line and the 50 day to test the old high, I would be hesitant to own equities here because of the fundamentals and the technicals - if we do test the old January highs, stocks will be trading at 34-35X cyclically adjusted earnings. The only period where buying stocks at such expensive multiples worked was in the late 1990's - a great period in some ways but it was the exception and not the rule.

In any event, we did try to get back to the 80's and 90's as a nation in 2016 by choosing between Clinton and Trump. No matter how bad investors want the golden age of speculative overvaluation to return, the fact is that financial bubbles are detrimental to economies and should be allowed to burst before malinvestments push everyone onto the debt Titanic, panic buying stocks on margin right before a Y2K style crash.

All in all, look to hedge out at least half of your long positions in the S&P 500 (SPY), the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), and the Russell 2000 (IWM). I would also look to select commodities and ETFs that protect against inflation. Lumber is my biggest personal holding because it was the only sector of the stock market to actually go up during the Great Depression. Some decent ways to invest in this yield producing inflation hedge is the timber ETFs (WOOD) and (CUT). The nice thing about these investments is that they provide diversification and allow you to invest in foreign timber companies that are hard to buy in a US brokerage account. Lumber prices are quite bid, but need to stay above $500 for the breakout to have legs:

Silver and gold are also good at protecting capital in times of high inflation. Silver was the best performing trade around back in the late 1970's and early 1980's because inflation scared investors out of dollars and into hard assets. The Hunt brothers also tried to corner the market at one point, which made poor man's gold rise straight up until it blew up, much like Bitcoin (OTCQX:GBTC) which for whatever reasons might also break above the 50-day and retest the old bubble highs.

All in all, today's markets are mind numbingly difficult to navigate. Expect manipulations, gyrations, and the outright madness to continue... Over the next twenty years, stocks will be a great investment. Over the next twenty months, make sure you have inflation protection and dry powder in case a bear market in bonds translates to a bear market in stocks. Risk can be hedged still, but option premiums are starting to get expensive. Look to hedge positions by holding some cash and waiting to buy into a decline. The 2 year note at 2.15% is not a bad place to park 10% of your holdings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD, SILVER, LUMBER.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Own QQQ and SPY put options to hedge a long portfolio (less than half a percent of total invested assets) - net long.