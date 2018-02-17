Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCPK:RAIFY) is currently undervalued compared to its closest peers, which doesn't seem to be warranted given its improving fundamentals. The bank has high exposure to Central and Eastern Europe, of which Russia and Ukraine are two important markets.

This was quite bad during 2014-15, but since then, Raiffeisen has implemented a restructuring program, has improved its capital, and has taken bad debt under control. The IPO of its Polish unit and the dividend announcement may be two important catalysts for a re-rating of its shares.

Company Description

Raiffeisen is an Austrian bank with a significant exposure to Central and Eastern Europe [CEE] countries. In its domestic market it is mainly a corporate and investment bank, while in other CEE markets it also has retail banking operations. Raiffeisen's main competitors include other banks with operations in CEE countries, such as Erste Bank (OTCPK:EBKDY), KBC (OTCPK:KBCSY), OTP (OTC:OTPIY), PKO (OTCPK:PSZKY) or Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY).

Raiffeisen's main shareholder is a group of co-operative Regional Banks which own 58% of its capital, while the rest trades as free-float. Raiffeisen has been listed since 2005 and has a market capitalization of about $13 billion. It trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market, but investors should be aware that it has much more liquidity in its primary listing in Vienna.

Raiffeisen is currently present in 17 markets and has more than 16 million customers. Despite its good geographical diversification, Austria is still the bank's single largest market measured by total assets. However, it has a good geographical diversification, generating about 80% of its revenue internationally, with Russia accounting for about 19% of revenues, followed by Slovakia, Romania, Czech Republic and Poland (each market generates between 8-9% of revenues).

Restructuring & Growth

Due to Raiffaisen's geographical exposure, the bank found itself in a tough situation in 2014, following the collapse in oil prices and the civil war in Ukraine. At the time, Raiffeisen had some €15 billion ($18.4 billion) exposure in Russia, almost twice its tangible equity. Exposure to Ukraine was also the highest among European banks at close to €5 billion ($6.1 billion), making Raiffeisen extremely exposed to two unstable countries at the moment, both economically and politically.

Raiffeisen implemented a restructuring program in 2015, aiming to reduce risk in its balance sheet and boost its capital. The bank has sold some small businesses, including its Slovenian subsidiary, and reduced risk-weighted assets [RWA] by about €1.3 billion ($1.6 billion).

It has divested most of its assets in the U.S. and Asia, while it also scaled back business considerably in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine. It also reduced costs at the group level and targeted a fully loaded core equity tier 1 (FL CET1) ratio, a key measure of capitalization within the banking sector, of at least 12% by the end of 2017.

Raiffeisen's restructuring phase improved the bank's profile, with exposure to Russia and Ukraine significantly reduced, much lower levels of bad debt and capital bolstered. Restructuring is now complete and the bank's strategy has recently shifted to growth, benefiting from supportive economic growth across its geographical exposure.

In its domestic market the growth prospects are much more muted given that the banking system is stable and mature, while economic recovery in Eastern Europe, driven by private consumption and European Union funds, should help Raiffeisen expand its loan book by more than low-single digits in 2018.

The bank has a large footprint in CEE markets, where GDP growth is expected to grow by more than 3%, on average, in the next two years. The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania are key growth engines, given that GDP growth should be between 3-4% in these countries, during the next two years.

This strong economic backdrop is key for Raiffaisen's loan growth, which the bank targets at low to mid-single digits per year, among the highest within the European banking sector. This bodes well for its top-line growth, which together with its strategy to keep costs under control and loan quality at healthy levels, should lead to moderate earnings growth in the next few years.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Raiffeisen has delivered volatile results over the past few years. The bank was naturally hurt by the issues in Russia and Ukraine, which led to surging bad loans in those two countries. At the group level, Raiffeisen reported a loss of near €600 million ($720 million) in 2014, but after the implementation of its restructuring plan at the beginning of 2015, it was able to rapidly improve its operating performance.

Raiffeisen returned to profit in 2015 and has reported improved trends since then, showing that its business is going in the right direction. Despite this, its top-line has declined due to its de-risking strategy and asset sales, but revenue growth has recovered in 2017 and modest growth seems to be sustainable in the next few years.

Raiffeisen has recently released preliminary 2017 earnings, reporting revenues (pro-forma due to merger of RBI and its former parent holding company RBZ) up 3.1% to €5.2 billion ($6.4 billion). Its net interest income was stable despite interest rate cuts across Eastern Europe, which were offset by loan growth. Net fees and commissions increased by 7.5%, being the major driver of top-line growth in the year.

Given that Raiffeisen has exposure to high-growth markets, its revenues could increase much stronger but the bank is facing some margin headwinds, particularly in Russia. Indeed, falling interest rates in Russia are a key drag for its interest income, given that this unit contributes almost 20% of net interest income.

During 2017, interest rates declined in Russia by 225 basis points to 7.75%, impacting negatively Raiffeisen's net interest margin [NIM]. Additionally, the corporate segment in the country is also facing strong competition as the economy is recovering and the banking sector is stronger, which leads to squeezing asset yields.

To offset this pressure in NIM, the bank is targeting loan book growth in other countries, through higher-yielding consumer loans in particular. Indeed, higher volumes are very important to support net interest income, given that Raiffeisen don't expect higher interest rates across its geographies in the next few quarters.

Overall, Raiffaisen's top-line growth should continue to be solid, supported by loan growth and commissions while higher interest rates from the European Central Bank may boost its domestic unit in the next few years.

Regarding efficiency, Raiffeisen has a cost-to-income ratio close to 60% and its target is for an efficiency ratio between 50-55% in the medium-term. This means that cost savings can support some earnings growth in the future, but wage inflation in the CEE may be a drag to further efficiency improvements. Even though the bank has some potential to improve efficiency, this should not be the main driver of growth in the near future, given that asset quality remains a much more important factor.

Improving asset quality has been a key driver of earnings growth and this should continue to drive earnings in the near future. The bank's non-performing loan [NPL] ratio declined by about half during the past two years, from a peak level of 11.9% in 2015, to 5.7% at the end of 2017. Even though the bank had high NPL ratios across several countries, the total amount of NPLs was higher in Ukraine, Russia, Hungary and Poland.

The bank has restructured the Russian and Hungarian businesses and NPLs have decreased, while in Ukraine its NPL ratio was 59% in 2015 and fell to 33% in the third quarter of 2017, supported by a change in the tax law that allowed for more efficient bad-debt management.

Reflecting this much lower level of NPLs, which reduced from €8.3 billion ($10.2 billion) in 2015 to less than €6 billion ($7.3 billion) in 2017, Raiffeisen's provisions for loan losses have declined significantly during the past couple of years. This justifies to a large extent why its earnings have recovered so rapidly, given that its net provisioning for impairment losses decreased by 62% in 2017, to only €287 million ($352 million).

This provisioning level is close to the lowest of the bank's history, reflecting that current asset quality is very good. Additionally, Raiffeisen's coverage level is very high at 67%, which means that further provisions doesn't seem to be necessary and asset quality should continue to be an earnings growth driver in the coming years.

Due to its improved operating momentum, Raiffaisen's profit more than doubled in 2017, to €1.1 billion ($1.35 billion), driven mainly by better asset quality. Its return on equity [ROE] should be close to 11%, which is the bank's medium-term target. This clearly shows how fast Raiffeisen's fundamentals have recovered and going forward the bank should continue to report strong earnings, boosted by some top-line growth, cost savings and improved credit quality.

Capital & Dividends

Regarding its capitalization, Raiffeisen was able to improve considerably its position in the past few years, from a relatively weak FL CET1 ratio of 10% in 2014. The bank was able to reach its target capital ratio (above 12%) one year earlier than expected, given that its FL CET 1 ratio was 12.4% at the end of 2016. This shows that its restructuring program was successful and Raiffaisen's financial position was rapidly fixed.

Its organic capital generation is quite good and this led to further strengthening of its capitalization during 2017. Its FL CET1 ratio was close to 13% at the end of the year, comfortably above its medium-term target.

However, there are still some potential negative impacts on its capital, namely the introduction of IFRS 9 and the issue of foreign currency loans in Poland. The last factor is the most important one and is expected to negatively impact its capital ratio due to higher-risk weights on non- Zloty loans. RWAs will increase for these loans to 150%, from 100% currently, and this is expected to affect Raiffeisen's capital ratio by about 50 basis points.

Nevertheless, the bank has a comfortable capital buffer and can manage these capital impacts through organic capital generation in the next few quarters. Due to this good capital position and flexibility, Raiffeisen is expected to resume dividend payments shortly, after a 3 year hiatus due to capital conservation during its restructuring period.

Raiffeisen has recently declared that its outlook and dividend will be announced at the Annual General Meeting, scheduled for the next month. According to analysts' estimates, Raiffeisen should declare a dividend of €0.64 ($0.78) per share, the first dividend payment since 2014, which was related to the prior's year earnings.

At its current share price, Raiffeisen's forward dividend yield is only 2%, showing that its dividend is more a signal of confidence in the business prospects rather than meaningful capital return. The dividend payout ratio is expected to be only 19%, a very conservative level and that has a lot of room to increase in the next few years.

Indeed, its dividend is expected to grow, according to current consensus estimates, by about 30% annually during the next three years to €1.42 ($1.74) per share by 2020, while the dividend payout ratio should rise to 43% in 2020. This is still a relatively low payout ratio for a very profitable and well-capitalized bank and Raiffeisen seems to have a lot of room to beat current dividend expectations if its business remains on the right path in the medium-term.

Poland

Even though Raiffaisen's fundamentals are improving rapidly, there is still an issue that can represent a risk to its earnings growth in the next few quarters, namely its Polish loan book denominated in foreign currencies.

This is an issue across the Polish banking industry, rather than specific to Raiffeisen. A few years ago, there was the practice across the banking system to offer mortgage loans in foreign currencies, which had lower low interest rates than in Poland, mainly mortgage loans denominated in Swiss Franc.

However, when the Swiss National Bank removed the euro cap in January 2015, this led to a strong rise in the currency leading to a much higher mortgage loan expenses when converted to Zlotys. This made more difficult for customers to keep paying their mortgages and resulted in higher NPLs in the non- Zloty mortgage portfolios.

Given that this was a widespread practice across the banking industry in Poland, there has been strong political pressure to convert these loans into Zlotys in the past couple of years. The Polish regulator introduced higher risk weights to encourage lenders to convert their foreign-currency mortgages into Zloty, with the goal of reducing systemic risk across the system. This has a negative impact on capital, making them less attractive for the banks' to keep these loans on their balance sheets.

Additionally, there are proposals to create a fund for troubled non- Zloty mortgage borrowers, which should be funded by the Polish banks. The planned 2% annual fee on industry-wide $40 billion of non- Zloty denominated mortgages represents about 3% of the Polish lenders equity. However, the Polish regulator has recently suggested the annual fee could be lowered to as little as 0.2% quarterly, to ease pressure on capital ratios.

The Polish banks most impacted by this are PKO, MBank (OTCPK:BREJY), Millennium, Getin and Zachodni (OTC:BKZHY), which together hold more than 60% of total loans. Raiffeisen also has some exposure to this issue, but the impact should be manageable, given that its market-share in this segment is only about 8%. Nevertheless, if the fee is set at 2% it has the potential to cut by two-thirds Raiffeisen's annual earnings in the country, while if it's set at 0.8% the impact would be more manageable.

The bank wants to reduce exposure to this potential issue and has planned an IPO of its Polish business in 2017. However, Raiffeisen has postponed the IPO due to low level of interest in the offer in mid-2017. Since then, the bank has continued to restructure its Polish operation to make it more attractive for potential investors, through branch closures, staff reduction and cost cutting. The Polish regulator has set a new deadline of May 2018 for the IPO and if successful would be an important milestone to improve Raiffaisen's risk profile.

Conclusion

Raiffeisen has completed its restructuring phase and its earnings have recovered impressively over the past couple of years. Asset quality has been a key driver of earnings growth and its business prospects are good for the next few years due to strong economic growth expected across its geographical footprint

Despite this, Raiffeisen is still perceived to some extent to be a 'high-risk' bank and its transformation from a distressed bank into a 'growth' business is not fully reflected yet in its valuation.

Raiffeisen is currently trading at a discounted valuation compared to its closest CEE peers. It trades at 10.3x forward earnings and 1.08x book value, versus P/E of 12.1x and P/BV of 1. 68x, on average for its peer group.

This discount should continue to narrow if the bank maintains its business in the right path, while the IPO of its Polish unit and the upcoming dividend announcement may be two important catalysts for a re-rating of its shares.

