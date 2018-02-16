Take A Bite Out Of Del Taco

Summary

TACO’s differentiated business model with mixed cuisine offerings, tiered pricing, and a refusal to participate in large scale discounting has helped the company achieve consistently positive same-store sales growth.

The new tax bill implementation in 2018 will be a boon to cash flow and allow the business to buy back shares, grow more aggressively, or invest in technology updates.

Amid M&A in the restaurant sector, TACO, a fundamentally strong business with great management, is a compelling take-out target on an EV/EBITDA basis.