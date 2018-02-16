Long Ideas | Services  | Editors' Picks

Take A Bite Out Of Del Taco

About: Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO)
by: Alanna Harding
Alanna Harding
Summary

TACO’s differentiated business model with mixed cuisine offerings, tiered pricing, and a refusal to participate in large scale discounting has helped the company achieve consistently positive same-store sales growth.

The new tax bill implementation in 2018 will be a boon to cash flow and allow the business to buy back shares, grow more aggressively, or invest in technology updates.

Amid M&A in the restaurant sector, TACO, a fundamentally strong business with great management, is a compelling take-out target on an EV/EBITDA basis.

Differentiated Business Model And Future

Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) is a dining establishment with 558 locations mostly centered in the Pacific Southwest. They operate in the dining sector in a space that sits