Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), one of the largest mining companies in the world, is a buy for the growth value investor. Freeport-McMoRan has steady growing cash flow as the demand for copper increases, and future dividend increases should come as the cash flow increases each year. The stock comprises 1.5% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Freeport-McMoRan has a poor chart crashing in 2015 from the drop in oil price. The end of 2016 and 2017 to date have shown a strong recovery as the cash flow grows.

FCX data by YCharts

Fundamentals of Freeport-McMoRan will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

Freeport-McMoRan passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Freeport-McMoRan does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with four years of increasing dividends over the past ten years and a 1.0% yield. Freeport-McMoRan is, therefore, a poor choice for the dividend growth investor. The payout ratio of dividends is low at 20%. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business, reducing the debt and increasing the dividend. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. FCX easily passes this guideline. FCX is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $28.3 Billion. Freeport-McMoRan 2018 projected cash flow at $4.0 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and debt reduction. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2%. The three-year forward CAGR of 86% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Freeport-McMoRan can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued demand for copper in the United States and foreign countries. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. FCX fails this guideline since the total return is -43.45%, less than the Dow's total return of 49.64%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $6,400 today. This makes Freeport-McMoRan a poor investment for the total return investor looking back but has strong future growth as the economy continues to grow and the cash flow is increasing. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. FCX's S&P CFRA rating is five stars or strong buy with a target price to $25.0, passing the guideline. FCX's price is presently 38% below the target. FCX is under the target price at present and has a moderate PE ratio of 18, making FCX an excellent buy at this entry point. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The cash flow is great and growing making FCX a good business to own for the growth and value investor. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes FCX interesting is the potential long-term demand for copper which is producing strong positive cash flow.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Freeport-McMoRan loses against the Dow baseline in my 49.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 49.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The poor total return of -49.65% makes Freeport-McMoRan a very poor investment for the total return investor over my test period. FCX has a below average dividend yield of 1.0% and has had increases for four years of the last ten years, making FCX also a poor choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend has just been restarted at $0.05/Qtr. or 1% and the cash flow should allow increases easily on a yearly base as debt is reduced.

DOW's 49.0 Month total return baseline is 49.64%

Company name 49 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Quarterly dividend percentage Freeport-McMoRan -43.45% -93.09% 1.0%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on January 25, 2018, Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings that beat expected at $0.51, compared to last year at $0.25. Total revenue was higher at $5.04 Billion more than a year ago by 15.1% year over year and beat expected revenue by $240 Million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out April 2018 and is expected to be $0.52 compared to last year at $0.13 a good increase.

Business Overview

Freeport-McMoRan is one of the largest a mining companies in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters

Freeport-McMoRan is a mining company. The Company operates through geographical assets with proven and probable reserves of copper, gold, and molybdenum, and traded copper producer. The Company's segments include refined copper products, copper in concentrate, gold, molybdenum, oil and other. The Company's segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde, Grasberg copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and the United States (U.S.) Oil and Gas Operations. The Company has organized its operations into five divisions, which include North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining and Molybdenum mines. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, copper and gold deposits, and mining operations in the Americas, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in North America and the Cerro Verde operation in South America."

Overall Freeport-McMoRan is a great business with 86% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for copper. The good earnings and revenue growth provides FCX the capability to continue its growth as the business increases by reducing debt and investing in the expansion of existing facilities.

The graphic below shows the growth of cash flow for Freeport-McMoRan versus the copper price. At the present price for copper at $3.23 that will be over $4 Billion in cash available in 2018 for increasing dividends and reducing debt.

Source: FCX Earnings call slides

The FED has kept interest rates low for some years, and I believe that they will go slow in 2018 which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the FED.

From January 23, 2017, earnings call Richard Adkerson (Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman, and President) said:

2017 results reflect really strong operating performance throughout our global operations. It also reflects the success of our ongoing cost management and capital discipline efforts, strong cash flow generation, we restored our balance sheet strength, developed attractive organic growth options for the future, and we made important and positive progress for the long-term stability of our operations in Indonesia.

Most of you have been here and watched our company for some time, just think about where we were two years ago. We had just lived through as the industry had significant drops in commodity prices. The price of copper was just over $2 a pound. Many expected to drop below that.

We had the issue of having $20 billion of debt following the misplaced oil and gas transaction that we did. We had restructured our Board, restructured our management team and were faced with deleveraging. At that Board call, one of you pressed us to say what do you expect your debt levels to be. We weren't sure at that time. We said we hope to reduce our debt between $5 billion and $10 billion over the next two years. We are under $9 billion as we ended the year, this year.

We were faced with the completion of our Cerro Verde project in Peru, which was a major project, which often are troublesome for the industry. We did not know what we're going to do with the oil and gas assets that time. There were no buyers in the marketplace in the first quarter, but we successfully exited that business. We thought we were going to have to hold all those assets for a period of time.

Many who followed our company were skeptical of our ability to sell copper assets at reasonable prices and we're working with our partners, Sumitomo with - and Morenci, with China Moly, which turned out to be a great partner to deal within the Congo.

We were able to get reasonable values at the time, great investments for those companies, because they recognize the long-term values and the values in the copper marketplace. We had to sell some equity, but we fought our way through that a year ago.

Since that time, I've spent as much time in Jakarta as I haven't been. We were pleased that after facing the prospects of very contentious arbitration proceeding, which we talked about publicly in the first quarter, we have reached a common grounds for moving forward with the government of Indonesia. We now mutually want to get this thing solved."

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Freeport-McMoRan business with an increase in future growth. FCX has good constant cash flow and will continue to increase as the world economy grows.

The graphic below shows the 2018 goals that will continue to bring cash flow to the stockholders as the dividend is increased.

Source: FCX Earnings call slides

Takeaways

Freeport-McMoRan is a good investment choice for the growth value investor with it's above average cash flow and increasing demand for copper. Freeport-McMoRan is 1.5% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be added to if cash is ever available. If you want a growing value play on copper demand, FCX may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

Have been moving the LB Feb 16 calls that were in the money, out and up to collect more premiums and to hold the shares.

On January 31 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 13.1% of the portfolio to 12.8%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio than reasonable money management should allow. The fourth quarter earnings report was fantastic beating estimates by $0.15 at $3.04 (not including tax gain) and with future estimates all showing good growth for 2018. The decrease in deferred costs for the 787 was $581 Million for 36 planes shipped, which was good.

Wrote some L Brands (LB) May 18, strike 52.5 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls are in the money near exercise time, they will be moved up and out. I intend to sell L Brands sometime this year but am having too much fun selling covered calls.

On January 18 trimmed Boeing from 12.7% of the portfolio to 12.5%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio than reasonable money management should allow.

Wrote some L Brands February 16, strike 50.0 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls remain in the money near exercise time, they will be moved up and out.

Increased the position size of General Electric (GE) to 3.0% from 2.7% of the portfolio. GE has now become a value and income play. GE is a problem child at this point and will be held in the portfolio. You have to let the new CEO have some time to turn around this giant company.

On January 5 trimmed Boeing from 11.5% of the portfolio to 11.4%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio.

On December 12 trimmed Boeing from 11.5% of the portfolio to 11.3%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. Boeing is getting a bit pricey at this point.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) is 8.2% of the portfolio, Altria (MO) is 7.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 9.5% of portfolio and Boeing is 13.3% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 12% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year another good report.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the fourth quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market liked the moderate growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, TXN, FCX, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.