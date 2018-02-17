Have you thought about gas compression lately? We're not talking about cows and methane, but rather, natural gas compression services, the kind that is provided by USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC), a long-time member of the high dividend stocks universe.

We've covered USAC in previous articles - this article will update that information.

USAC is the leading firm in this niche business, providing natural gas compression services under term contracts with customers in the oil and gas industry in the US. It engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

One of the many things we like about USAC is that it's in a relatively stable cash flow business - it has its ups and downs, like any energy-related company, but, over the long term, it has been able to weather boom and bust cycles in the energy patch:

(Source: USAC site)

In 2017, USAC saw an improvement in demand for its services as the year went on - this table shows the increases in rig counts from their troughs in these major production areas. For example, the Permian basin rose 190% from its trough, and the Haynesville basin rose 187%:

(Source: USAC site)

Distributions:

Management kept USAC's quarterly payouts steady right through the energy downturn - it has maintained a $.525 quarterly payout since August 2015, which is 23.53% above its targeted minimum quarterly distribution.

USAC's next distribution should have an ex-dividend date sometime in late April. It pays in the usual Feb/May/Aug/Nov LP cycle. It issues a K-1 at tax time.

Its distribution coverage bottomed out in Q2 '17 and improved to .99x in Q4 '17 as business conditions improved. USAC also has a DRIP plan, which accounts for the cash coverage ratio you see below.

Prior to Q4, Riverstone Holdings, which owns USA Compression Holdings, LLC, (the owner of approximately 40.2% of the USAC's outstanding limited partner interests and the Incentive Distribution Rights) had elected to reinvest a percent of its distributions.

In Q3 '17, Riverstone elected to reinvest 20% of this distribution with respect to its units pursuant to the Partnership's Distribution Reinvestment Plan (the "DRIP"). This was lower than the previous 40% reinvestments that it had been doing over the past several quarters, in order to support USAC's steady distribution.

Options:

Earnings:

USAC's earnings have returned to growth in Q3 and Q4 '17, after posting declines in Q1 and Q2 - EBITDA rose 15.5% in Q4, and 18% in Q3 '17, while DCF rose 15.75% in Q4, and 13.18% in Q3 '17.

Q3 and Q4 '17 also saw sequential increases in revenue, EBITDA, and DCF:

Management spoke about fleet utilization on the Q4 '17 earnings call:

"Average utilization inched up over a 0.5% during the quarter, and we are now over 7% higher than at the end of 2016. We generally consider utilization in the mid-90% area to be fully utilized and this is certainly true right now. We have very little idle equipment, especially in the large horsepower class to deploy into the field." "As we look forward into 2018, we have contracted for and continue to expect to take delivery of approximately 150,000 horsepower throughout the year, all very large horsepower units of the 3608 class and even larger equipment." "Almost all of our new unit deliveries for 2018 are under contract or committed to specific customers. They are all very large horsepower 3608 class or larger units." "This particular size of equipment is in extremely high demand with limited availability. The emphasis on operating efficiency for pad side drilling, multistage fracking etc., has helped operators not only survive the market down cycle, but position themselves to grow in the future. As our customers have reassessed the market and the role in it, they have continued to require larger compression facilities to handle the larger volumes of gas they are dealing with."

(Source: USAC site)

The weak first two quarters mask the more recent growth in the second half of 2017. Units grew 10% in 2017, while DCF was flat, causing an 11% drop in distribution coverage:

2018 Pre-Deal Guidance:

Management announced 2018 guidance for EBITDA, DCF, and net income on the Q4 earnings release, with all three categories expected to have good growth. (These figures don't include the ETP deal projections.)

A Big Deal in 2018:

On 1/16/18: USAC announced a transaction with Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) and Energy Transfer Equities (ETE) valued at approximately $1.8B, providing for:

1. The contribution of ETP's subsidiaries, CDM Resource Management LLC, and CDM Environmental and Technical Services LLC, to USAC.

2. The cancellation of the incentive distribution rights in USAC.

3. The conversion of the general partner interest in USAC into a non-economic general partner interest. As part of the transaction, ETE will acquire the ownership interests in the general partner of USAC and approximately 12.5 million USAC common units from USA Compression Holdings.

"CDM currently owns and operates approximately 1.6 million horsepower of natural gas compression and is focused primarily on large horsepower applications. The acquisition of CDM is expected to provide significant benefits for USAC unitholders as the combined business will have increased geographic coverage and will be one of the leading domestic compression providers. The acquisition will further expand USAC's geographic presence into regions where USAC is currently underrepresented and will result in USAC having broad coverage across U.S. regions." "USAC has obtained, subject to customary closing conditions, committed financing for the $1.225B cash consideration, payable to ETP through a $500 million perpetual preferred units offering to investment funds managed or sub-advised by EIG Global Energy Partners ("EIG") and other investment vehicles unaffiliated with EIG, as well as $725M in committed debt financing from JPMorgan and Barclays. The preferred units will pay a 9.75% dividend and are redeemable after 10 years." Terms: "ETP will contribute the CDM business to USAC in exchange for (i) $1.225 billion in cash, (ii) approximately 19.2 million USAC common units and (iii) approximately 6.4 million USAC Class B units. The Class B units will not pay quarterly cash distributions for the first four quarters following closing and will convert into USAC common units on a one-for-one basis after such time." "The Contribution, the GP Acquisition and the IDR/GP Restructuring are expected to close during the first half of 2018." (Source: USAC site)

That sounds like a whole lot units, doesn't it? We put together this table in order to detail how this deal will affect the unit count in Year 1 and Year 2.

If USAC maintains its $.525/unit quarterly payout, distributions should total ~$171.6M, in the first four quarters of the deal. In year 2, there will be 6.4M Class B units converted to common USAC units, bringing the total count to ~88.13M units. Using the same $.525/unit quarterly payout brings the total distributions to $185M in Year 2 of this deal:

"For 2018, CDM's EBITDA is estimated to be in the range of $160 - $170 million, not including the benefit of synergies, which are expected to be at least $20 million on a run-rate basis." (Source: USAC site)

In this table, we added USAC's pre-deal EBITDA and DCF low-end guidance to management's low-end estimate for CDM's annual EBITDA of $160M.

USAC had a DCF/EBITDA run rate of 76% in 2017, while its pre-deal 2018 low-end guidance implies a 72.22% run rate. We used a 70% DCF/EBITDA run rate to ballpark the CDM annual DCF contribution, which would be somewhere around $112M.

Using these very rough figures shows DCF/distribution coverage jumping to 1.41X in Year 1 of this deal, and 1.31X in Year 2, when the 6.4M converted units start paying a distribution.

"The transaction is expected to be accretive to USAC's distributable cash flow in 2018. In addition, ETP's receipt of a special class of common equity that will not pay distributions for the first year will provide for increased USAC LP coverage, which is expected to be in excess of 1.0x in 2018 and increase over time. In addition, USAC's leverage is expected to decrease to mid-4x by the end of 2018." "The transaction is also expected to strengthen ETP's balance sheet by allowing ETP to use the approximately $1.225 billion in cash proceeds that it will receive in connection with the transactions to reduce leverage." (Source: USAC site)

Risks:

Timing/Execution: Like many acquisitions, the ETP deal will probably have timing issues - the acquiring company has higher interest costs, for 1-2 quarters, before the new assets contribute fully to quarterly earnings. This leads to temporarily lower coverage, which, in turn, can lead to lower sentiment toward the price/unit in the market.

Natgas downturn - If there's another protracted downturn in the energy patch, this could lead to a cutback in rigs and demand for compression services, even the large units, which are in tight demand now.

Industry Tailwinds:

There continues to be a buildout of infrastructure to support growing demand from Mexico for US natural gas, which should benefit USAC.

In addition, US LNG exports continue to ramp up, gas continues to replace coal, and the petrochemical industry has upped its demand for cheap gas feedstock:

(Source: USAC site)

The ramping up of the Permian Basin includes strong growth in natural gas production, which increases demand for USAC's compression services.

(Source: USAC site)

Performance:

Like many other basic materials LPs, USAC has new found love from Mr. Market and has outperformed the S&P 500 and the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) over the past quarter, month, and year to date.

Analysts' Targets and Upgrades:

Even with this outperformance, USAC is still 5.6% below analysts' lowest price target of $19.00 and is 15% below the average $20.71 price target.

It has also received 2 upgrades from analysts since December '17:

(Source: finviz)

Valuations:

In general, USAC's price/DCF of 9.69 is around average for LP's we cover. Its price/book is cheaper than broad industry averages.

Although it's not in a high ROA/ROE industry, USAC could use some improvement in these metrics. Its operating margin compares quite favorably, though.

As of December 31, 2017, the Partnership was in compliance with all covenants under its $1.1 billion revolving credit facility. As of December 31, 2017, the outstanding balance under the revolving credit facility, which matures in 2020, was $782.9 million.

USAC's management uses the latest quarterly EBITDA annualized to determine its net debt/EBITDA leverage, which was 4.65x as of 12/31/17, flat from Q3, and well below the covenant level of 5.25x.

(Source: 2017 10-K)

Speaking of debt, USAC has had very little trouble with customer bad debt - it's only 0.06% over the past 12 years:

(Source: USAC site)

Summary:

We continue to rate USAC a long-term buy based upon its attractive yield and its newfound growth prospects stemming from the ETP deal, which should close in the first half of 2018.

