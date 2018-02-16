Transocean Botches North Sea Drilling Contract With Enquest - Suffers $112 Million Backlog Loss

Summary

Company's inability to timely repair an equipment failure on the "Transocean Leader" entitles customer to early contract termination.

Both contract duration and dayrate decreased substantially resulting in a backlog loss of $112 million or almost 75% of the remaining backlog.

Expect an impact on both near-term margins and cash flows.

Given the current tightness of harsh environment, semisubmersible rigs in the North Sea, the mishap might have been handled better.

Reiterating negative view on the company due to high debt levels, focus on deepwater and ongoing management execution issues.