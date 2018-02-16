Tourmaline Oil Corp.: Natural Gas Cost Leader, 5% FCF Yield, Major Insider Buying
About: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TRMLF), Includes: CNX, COG, EQT, RRC
by: Ivan K. Wu
Summary
Energy sector weakness led to indiscriminate sale of all natural gas names.
Tourmaline is the cost leader on a cash basis, and has achieved positive operating margins in all price environments.
Management announced $270M in 2018 capital program cutbacks, implying a forward FCF yield of 5% at a 5-6x EBITDA multiple.
Tourmaline insiders are picking up stock at an accelerated pace.
Note: All figures in USD unless otherwise stated.
Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCPK:TRMLF) is a Canadian senior natural gas E&P company, whose stock now trades below levels seen since the bottom of the