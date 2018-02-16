Long Ideas | Basic Materials | Editors' Picks | Canada

Tourmaline Oil Corp.: Natural Gas Cost Leader, 5% FCF Yield, Major Insider Buying

by: Ivan K. Wu
Ivan K. Wu
Summary

Energy sector weakness led to indiscriminate sale of all natural gas names.

Tourmaline is the cost leader on a cash basis, and has achieved positive operating margins in all price environments.

Management announced $270M in 2018 capital program cutbacks, implying a forward FCF yield of 5% at a 5-6x EBITDA multiple.

Tourmaline insiders are picking up stock at an accelerated pace.

Note: All figures in USD unless otherwise stated.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCPK:TRMLF) is a Canadian senior natural gas E&P company, whose stock now trades below levels seen since the bottom of the