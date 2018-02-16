Summary

Energy sector weakness led to indiscriminate sale of all natural gas names.

Tourmaline is the cost leader on a cash basis, and has achieved positive operating margins in all price environments.

Management announced $270M in 2018 capital program cutbacks, implying a forward FCF yield of 5% at a 5-6x EBITDA multiple.

Tourmaline insiders are picking up stock at an accelerated pace.