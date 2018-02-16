Tesla's Model 3: Gross Profit Is Not Equal To Additional Profit Per Car

Summary

There are some at Seeking Alpha who believe that for each additional car Tesla sells, the gross profit on that car drops to the bottom line.

Although that may be true for a small additional number of cars, there are "step functions" that cause various expenses to rise with material increases in production and sales.

The 2017 Q4 earnings release and conference call provides a great deal evidence for that.

In addition, Tesla incurs expenses that are related to the cumulative number of Teslas sold rather than annual sales, which may not be fully captured in the Gross Profit calculation.