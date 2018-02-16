Long Ideas | Services 

FedEx And UPS: Why You Should Be Buying Package Delivery Stocks

About: United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), FDX, Includes: AMZN
by: Yanni Lodato
Summary

Package delivery stocks UPS and FedEx experienced a stock price decline as news that Amazon would enter the delivery business raised concerns over potential revenue decreases and stock price devaluation.

UPS and FedEx are likely to experience only a temporary stock price headwind as both companies derive marginal amounts of revenue from Amazon, have far more sophisticated delivery operations, and will benefit from increased revenue growth opportunities.

FedEx offers a more attractive investment opportunity than UPS as FedEx has better financials, higher year-over-year revenue growth, and offers a more appealing value proposition.

Source: FedEx Plane Image

Package delivery stocks United Parcel Service (UPS) and FedEx (FDX) plummeted in early February as news that Amazon (AMZN) would be instituting its own delivery