FedEx And UPS: Why You Should Be Buying Package Delivery Stocks

Summary

Package delivery stocks UPS and FedEx experienced a stock price decline as news that Amazon would enter the delivery business raised concerns over potential revenue decreases and stock price devaluation.

UPS and FedEx are likely to experience only a temporary stock price headwind as both companies derive marginal amounts of revenue from Amazon, have far more sophisticated delivery operations, and will benefit from increased revenue growth opportunities.

FedEx offers a more attractive investment opportunity than UPS as FedEx has better financials, higher year-over-year revenue growth, and offers a more appealing value proposition.