Retirement: Bulls Or Bears - No Worries With This 5% Income Strategy

The stock market just had a nearly 10% correction earlier this month. However, markets have rebounded nicely since then, though substantial risks remain. We do not have a crystal ball to know the future market direction, and we think no one else has either. By all means, if we have to make a guess, we think there are no recessionary pressures on the horizon, and even though there are worries over inflation and stretched valuations, the current bull market may still continue.

However, at the same time, we all know that bull-markets (as well as bear markets) can't and don't run forever. Eventually, they get ahead of themselves, and badly needed correction takes place or the business cycle sours and turns into a recession. We also know that longer and the steeper the bull market continues, the deeper will be the eventual correction.

As investors, ideally we want to capture the majority of the gains of the bull-market but would like to avoid any major losses when the eventual big correction arrives. This is, of course, easier said than done because it is very difficult to know when that moment arrives.

If you are relatively young, your best option would be just to ride out any correction and not to worry about the red ink in your portfolio during bearish times. It is mainly because the time is on your side and will take care of it on its own. In addition, the new money that will get added periodically (probably with every paycheck) during such time will do wonderful things to your long-term returns.

However, if you are nearing retirement or already retired, a big correction can be devastating. A 30% correction will require 43% gains in the future just to erase the losses caused by 30% correction, whereas a 50% correction would need 100% gain to get even. So, as investors, we need to plan ahead and need to have a game-plan for any situation. In retirement, one needs to have a portfolio that is income-centric so that one does not have to worry and stress about the market's gyrations.

The best way to prepare for any kind of market whether it is bull market or bear market is to follow some sort of systematic approach. Convert your portfolio into different buckets or baskets. Each basket should have unique goals and objectives. Also, since we are constructing this portfolio for conservative investors or retired folks, we are introducing a cash-like bucket with 10% allocation.

For example:

Basket-A DGI Portfolio 40% of the Total Investment Assets [TIA] Basket- B Risk-Adjusted 2-Securities Income Portfolio 30% of the TIA Basket- C High-Income Portfolio 20% of the TIA Basket- D* Cash, Gold or Cash-like securities (For conservative investors and retirees) 10% of the TIA

*The last bucket (10% of the TIA) could vary, for example, it would be different for a younger investor when compared to a 75-year old retiree. This cash-like bucket is not needed by younger investors. Instead, they should use this bucket as a high-growth bucket.

Subsequent to the formation of baskets, you should write a "plan-of-action" for each basket. Of course, the plan-of-action for each basket would be unique since their objectives differ from one another. Again, for the sake of an example, we may have the following plan of action for the Basket A (DGI Basket):

Do nothing if the broader market (S&P 500) falls by any degree, say 10%, 20% or 50%.

Keep collecting the dividends for income, withdraw only the generated income (if you are in withdrawal stage).

Monitor the positions at least on a quarterly basis. If for any reason, any of the companies are getting close to a dividend cut, you may like to sell or reduce the exposure.

If in the accumulation phase, add some additional dollars every year to the portfolio, investing in some of the existing or new stocks which are reasonably valued.

Obviously, the plan-of-action for other Buckets would be different.

In the 2008-2009 financial crisis, when S&P 500 index (SPY), from top to bottom, lost slightly more than 50%, for so many folks, it was very painful to see their savings reduced to half. Based on our experience on how different securities behaved during that crisis, we will make a table to see how our above baskets would behave during a similar panic in the future. Please note these are our estimates, however, future events cannot be guaranteed.

A Bull-Market scenario:

SPY gains 10% SPY gains 30% SPY gains 50% Basket A (DGI) Cap=400,000 3 - 4% Income Gains 10% =440,000 Gains 30% =520,000 Gains 50% =600,000 Basket B (Risk-Hedged) Cap=300,000 6% Income Gains 7% =321,000 Gains 20% =360,000 Gains 35% =405,500 Basket C (High Income) Cap=200,000 8% Income Gains 8% =216,000 Gains 27% =254,000 Gains 45% =290,000 Bucket D (Cash, Gold, Treasuries) Cap=100,000 1.5% Income No Gain =100,000 No Gain =100,000 No Gain =100,000 TIA=1,000,000 5% Income (Average) = 1,077,000 (+7.7%) = 1,234,000 (+23.40%) = 1,395,000 (+39.5%)

A Bear-market scenario:

SPY loses 10% SPY loses 30% SPY loses 50% Basket A (DGI) Cap=400,000 3-4% Income Loses 6% =376,000 Loses 20% =320,000 Loses 32% =272,000 Basket B (Risk-Hedged) Cap=300,000 6% Income Loses 4% 288,000 Loses 10% 270,000 Loses 15% =255,000 Basket C (High Income) Cap=200,000 8% Income Loses 15% =170,000 Loses 35% =130,000 Loses 56% =88,000 Bucket D (Cash, Gold, Tres.) Cap=100,000 1.5% Income No Loss =100,000 No Loss =100,000 No Loss =100,000 TIA=1,000,000 5% Income (Average) =934,000 (-6.6%) =820,000 (-18.0%) =715,000 (-28.5%)

As you can see, the above strategy will capture the majority of the gains (though not all) in the rising markets (+40% vs. 50% or 23% vs. 30%). However, it loses only about 28% when the broader market loses 50%. In addition, more importantly, most of the portfolios will keep providing income which would help ride out any bear market. In our example, it would be providing an income of roughly $50,000, which will be good enough to ride out any storm. On top of that, we are maintaining over $100,000 of cash all the time to meet any emergency needs and provide a cushion in a bear market.

Total Income from the above baskets:

Investment Income Basket A DGI Stocks 400,000 14,500 Basket B 6% Income 300,000 18,000 Basket C High-yield bucket 200,000 16,000 Basket D Treasury, CDs, Cash 100,000 1,500 TOTAL 1,000,000 $50,000

Sample Portfolios For First Three Baskets:

You could structure the above three baskets in a variety of ways, based on your personal preferences, goals, and risk tolerance. However, just to provide a starting point, we will provide sample portfolios for each of the three baskets.

Basket A: Dividend Income:

Goals:

3-4% Dividend Income

Yearly dividend growth of about 5%

Smaller drawdowns than the broader market.

The best way to structure a dividend-income portfolio is to select stocks of 20-30 large, blue-chip companies that have a history of paying and raising dividends year after year. This should make the foundation or "Core" of our investments. Just like the foundation of a house, the foundation of our Portfolio needs to be strong. You should choose the strongest stocks which are available at a fair price while applying the following criteria:

Large-cap, blue-chip company with a sizable moat in its industry.

Dividend yield at least matching S&P 500, or preferably 3%.

Must have raised the dividends in the previous 10 years. Better yet 25 years.

CCC list by SA Author David Fish is a good place to start.

Not more than 3 or 4 names from the same sector. At least one company from each sector.

Reasonable valuation.

We present (see below) a sample portfolio consisting of 20 names that are relatively conservative names and will provide an average of 3-4% dividend. If you are putting new capital into the portfolio, we recommend buying in 4 or 5 separate lots spread over a year at least. This will avoid a situation where the market drifts downwards just after you buy.

List of 20 DGI Stocks:

Basket B:

Risk-Hedged, 6% Income, and Capital Preservation Basket:

Goals:

Preserve capital

Smaller drawdowns, possibly no more than 15%

6% Income

~10% Total-returns over any 10 year period.

This basket can be formed in many ways, from very simple and easy to implement strategies to some complex ones. However, here we will provide a very simple, easy to implement strategy:

A Simplified 6% Income Portfolio:

If you have read our previous articles on this topic, this is the most simplified version of our 6% income portfolio. We are trying to achieve simplicity without compromising much on the income or the total returns. This is still a monthly rotation risk-adjusted portfolio but invests in only one of the two securities at any given time. At the end of each month, we will look back at the performance of the two securities over the previous six months period and select the security which has performed better. We will use Cash as the risk-hedge asset.

Below are the two securities in addition to Cash for this portfolio, invested in only one of them at a time:

EV Tax-Advantaged Dividend Fund ( EVT)

The Fund seeks high total return with current income and capital appreciation through investment in dividend-paying common and preferred stock. The fund is invested about 72% in dividend paying equities, 10% each in Preferreds and Corporate bonds. Eaton Vance is the fund sponsor. The fund uses 21.65% leverage.

In a sense, we have chosen EVT as a proxy for S&P 500, but with a little leverage and with some mix of Preferreds and High-Yield Corporate Bonds. But for the most part, it moves up or down with S&P 500. You could replace it with any similar equity closed-end fund, but results could vary. You could also replace it with S&P 500 but back-testing results were inferior by two percentage points, and income distribution will be very small.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

This ETF tracks the investment results of the ICE U.S. Treasury 7-10 Year Bond Index. The underlying index measures the performance of public obligations of the U.S. Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than seven years and less than or equal to ten years.

Or Cash

We remain in cash when none of the securities have performed above the risk-free rate of return.

We will present the back-testing results from the year 2005-2018, which includes at least one bear market of 2008-2009 financial crisis. Below is the performance of the portfolio in comparison to S&P 500 Index:

Performance of Income Portfolio Vs. S&P 500:

Below is a chart showing how the portfolio was invested over the years:

Next is the year-wise income distributions provided by this portfolio. This chart assumes that we had a capital of $100,000 invested in the portfolio at all times. Dividends were NOT re-invested. You can see that on an average we got 6% income from this portfolio, some years were down, but some others were up.

An alternative model - Modified 6% Income Strategy:

If you feel that investing in just one of two securities most of the time is risky for your taste, you should look at our Modified 6% Income portfolio. We are calling it modified because it is slightly different from our original ' 6% Income Strategy', which is being used in our Marketplace service. However, the performance is comparable. This strategy invests in four CEFs (EVT, FFC, KYN, NMZ) along with TLT/IEF and using SHY or CASH as the risk-hedging asset.

For details of this strategy, please see one of our previous articles (Strategy#2) here.

Basket C: High Income Basket:

Goals:

8% Income from distributions.

~10% Total-returns over any 10 year period.

We believe that there is a place for a high yield bucket in everyone's portfolio. It definitely has more risk than say our DGI bucket. But with proper allocation and staggered buying, the risk can be managed. But due to high income, a part of the income can also be re-invested. We could structure this high-income bucket with three types of securities, namely REITs including Mortgage REITs, BDCs (Business Development Companies), and some CEFs.

Security Type Symbol Name Yield BDCs/mREIT ARCC Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) 9.38% MAIN Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 6.14% NLY Annaly Capital Management (NLY) 11.56% GBDC Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) 7.12% NRZ New Residential Investment (NRZ) 11.83% REIT O Realty Income Corp (O) 5.46% OHI Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) 9.79% STAG STAG Industrial (STAG) 6.29% STOR STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) 5.23% VTR Ventas, Inc (VTR) 5.82% CEFs RFI Cohen & Steers Tot Ret Realty (RFI) 8.29% UTF Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF) 8.49% NMZ Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp (NMZ) 6.00% KYN Kayne Anderson MLP (KYN) 9.75% HQH Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) 9.00% PCI PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income (PCI) 8.91% JPC Nuveen Pref & Income Fund (JPC) 8.09% STK Columbia Seligman Premium Tech (STK) 8.42% TOTAL/ AVERAGE 8.09%

Concluding Thoughts:

The stock market just had a near 10% correction in the early part of this month. The S&P 500 tested its 200-day moving average and came back higher in the last few days. That said, we do not have the slightest idea whether the stock market indexes will be higher or lower at this time next year. Though the economy is still healthy and growing, barring some extraneous factors, there are no indications of any near-term recession. Still, the valuations are stretched, and there is this concern about rising inflation and interest rates that could impact the stock prices adversely. There are so many variables in the market that no one can predict with any certainty of the market direction for the near or medium-term.

With this in view, we believe we should be almost fully invested. Some cash reserves to the extent of 10-15% is always a good idea especially when the valuations are high. We have presented above a diverse investing approach with multiple baskets, which will provide an extra layer of diversification and safety. We do not advocate that the above approach would be suitable for everyone because it can vary from person to person. The main idea is to get the readers thinking in a multi-faceted approach.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. The stock portfolio presented here is a model portfolio for demonstration purposes; however, the author holds many of the same stocks in his personal portfolio.

Author's Note: The Passive DGI Core portfolio is published as free-content. Other portfolios such as 8% Income CEF portfolio, 6% Income Risk-Adjusted portfolio, 401(k)-IRA-Conservative portfolio, Sector-Rotation ETF portfolio, and High-Growth BTF portfolio are part of our SA Marketplace service High Income DIY Portfolios. For more details or a two-week free trial, please see the top of the article just below our logo.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, ABBV, JNJ, PFE, NVS, NVO, CL, CLX, GIS, UL, NSRGY, PG, MON, ADM, MO, PM, KO, DEO, MCD, WMT, WBA, CVS, LOW, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, T, VZ, VTR, CVX, XOM, VLO, HCP, O, OHI, NNN, STAG, STOR, WPC, MAIN, NLY, PCI, PDI, PFF, RFI, RNP, UTF, EVT, FFC, KYN, NMZ, NBB, HQH, JPC, JRI, TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.