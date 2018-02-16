Select Income REIT (SIR) on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Select Income REIT (NYSE:SIR) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Christopher Ranjitkar - Director, Investor Relations

David M. Blackman - President and COO

John C. Popeo - Treasurer and CFO

Analysts

Brian Hawthorne - RBC Capital Markets

Bryan Mayer - FBR Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Select Income REIT Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today’s presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Christopher Ranjitkar, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Christopher Ranjitkar

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. With me on the call are President, David Blackman and Chief Financial Officer, John Popeo. In just a moment, they will provide details about our business and our performance for the fourth quarter of 2017. We will then open the call to your questions.

First, I would like to note that the recording and retransmission of today's conference call is prohibited without the prior written consent of the company. Also note that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on SIR's beliefs and expectations as of today, February 16, 2018, and actual results may differ materially from those that we project. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to the forward-looking statements made in today's conference call.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause those differences is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, which can be accessed from our website, sirreit.com or the SEC's website. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. In addition, we will be discussing non-GAAP numbers during this call, including normalized funds from operations, or normalized FFO, and cash based net operating income, or cash basis NOI. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP figures to net income and the component to calculate cash available for distribution, or CAD, are available in our supplemental operating and financial data package, which again can be found on our website.

And now, I will turn the call over to David.

David M. Blackman

Thank you Christopher and good morning. Prior to reviewing fourth quarter activity, I am going to provide an overview of SIR's recent subsidiary initial public offering to create Industrial Logistics Property Trust, a newly formed company whose common shares are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ILPT. To create ILPT , SIR contributed 266 properties in exchange for a $750 million demand note and 45 million ILPT common shares. The 266 properties contributed were substantially all of SIR's Hawaii leased lands and our U.S. mainland industrial and logistics properties.

In late December ILPT borrowed all of the new $750 million revolving credit facility and upstreamed the cash to repay SIR's demand note. SIR used the cash to repay outstanding debt in December 2017 and January 2018. On January 3rd, ILPT began marketing the $20 million common share offering that priced on January 17th raising approximately $436 million in net proceeds. ILPT used the net proceeds from the offering to repay outstandings on its $750 million unsecured revolving credit facility.

Today SIR owns 45 million shares or 69.2% of the equity in ILPT, and as a result of our controlling ownership position ILPT remains a consolidated subsidiary of SIR. There were three primary reasons SIR created ILPT as a separately listed public company. First, the $750 million of cash proceeds that SIR received from the transaction allowed us to repay debt and reduce pro forma leverage below six times debt to EBITDA which is an important metric for maintaining our investment-grade ratings with Moody's and S&P. Second, the capital we raised in this subsidiary IPO was at approximately 15 times ILPT's forward FFO multiple compared to SIR's comparable multiple of less than nine times. As a result the subsidiary IPO was a much more accretive way to reduce leverage than a SIR common equity raise.

Third, the higher multiple of ILPT helped to demonstrate the disconnect in SIR's common share price relative to the value of the company's underlying assets. By completing the transaction we effectively unlocked the value of SIR's Hawaiian land holdings and mainland industrial properties. And because ILPT remains a consolidated subsidiary of SIR we believe SIR's common shareholders may benefit from a higher trading multiple for our common shares as a result of our ownership interest in ILPT. In order to help shareholders better understand ILPT and unconsolidated SIR, we have added disclosures in our supplemental, operating, and financial data. We also expect these disclosures will evolve over time.

Now let's review our 2017 year-end leasing activity. During the fourth quarter we generated strong leasing volume completing new and renewal leases for 568,000 square feet with rents that were 21.1% higher than previous rents. We also completed 200,000 square feet of rent resets for leases in Hawaii that resulted in a 38.6% increase in rent. Our leasing included five lease renewals for approximately 395,000 square feet with a 24.6% average roll up in rent, a weighted average lease term of 5.2 years, and leasing concessions and capital commitments of $3.04 per square foot per lease year.

We also completed approximately 173,000 square feet of new leases during the quarter that resulted in a 13.6% average rollup in rent, a weighted average lease term of 8.4 years, and leasing concessions and capital commitments of $5.28 per square foot per lease year. In aggregate, our new and renewal leases resulted in a 21.1% average roll up in rent, a 6.2 year weighted average lease term, and leasing concessions and capital commitments of $3.95 per square foot per lease year.

Now let's review lease expirations during the next 12 months for unconsolidated SIR. During 2018 or the next four quarters, we have approximately 2.3% of our annualized rent subject to lease expiration and we expect tenants that contribute 2% of our annualized rent to vacate when their lease terms end. One tenant contributing 40 basis points of annualized rent has vacated and the balance have lease expirations on December 31, 2018. On a more positive note, our largest vacating tenant is The Southern Company in Birmingham, Alabama who originally occupied 448,000 square feet and contributed 1.5% of annualized rent. During the fourth quarter of 2017 we entered a lease with a new tenant for approximately 113,000 square feet of this space for a 12.9% roll up in rent, an 11 year term, and leasing concessions and capital commitments of $6.08 per square foot per lease year. The balance of The Southern Company’s space expires December 31, 2018 and we are encouraged by our leasing momentum. I will now turn the call over to John Popeo to provide detail on fourth quarter results.

John C. Popeo

Thank you, David and good morning everyone. As David mentioned the ILPT carve-out IPO was completed after year-end. So our financial results will still include 100% of the earnings and FFO from ILPT. Also we and our auditors have concluded that SIR now operates in two separate reporting segments SIR Standalone which primarily owns office properties; and ILPT, which owns industrial and logistics properties including lease lands in Hawaii. Both of these reporting segments are presented in the supplemental that we filed this morning. Also, six mainland industrial buildings and three Hawaiian land parcels previously classified as such by SIR were retained by SIR and excluded from the pool of properties contributed to ILPT.

These nine properties are either being marketed for sale or being transitioned through re-leasing or repositioning efforts. The ILPT segment includes all of the other properties previously classified by SIR as mainland industrial and Hawaii properties. As part of the IPO process ILPT will file a 10-K for 2017 sometime in March 2018. This year end filing and future ILPT filings will provide detailed portfolio and earnings metrics for ILPT on a standalone basis.

Looking forward, beginning in the first quarter of 2018 SIR will continue to consolidate ILPT but SIR will allocate earnings attributable to ILPT's new public shareholders through an income statement line item called net income allocated to non-controlling interest. This allocation will reduce SIR's consolidated net income by approximately 30% of ILPT's prorated first quarter earnings. This 30% allocation represents the 20 million ILPT shares sold to the public in January divided by total ILPT shares outstanding of 65 million. In addition SIR will exclude approximately 30% of ILPT's prorated first quarter normalized FFO in its calculation of first quarter 2018 normalized FFO attributable to SIR shareholders.

Now for a review of the consolidated income statement, total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $117.9 million up 2.7% from the fourth quarter of 2016 reflecting SIR acquisition activity and leasing activities at ILPT's Hawaii properties partially offset by vacancies at SIR properties. SIR and ILPT revenues grew by 2.3% and 3.5% respectively year-over-year. Real estate taxes decreased year-over-year to $11 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 primarily reflecting cash abatements received during the fourth quarter of two thousand and seventeen at SIR owned properties. Other operating expenses increased by 12% year-over-year to $14.6 million primarily reflecting SIR acquisition activity and litigation expenses incurred at SIR owned property during the fourth quarter related to a tenant bankruptcy that was announced with first quarter 2017 earnings.

Moving on to the operating income, for the fourth quarter 65.3%of consolidated GAAP NOI came from SIR properties and 34.7% from ILPT industrial properties. Consolidated NOI increased by 2.1% year-over-year to $92.4 million in consolidated cash basis NOI increased by 3.1% to $86.9 million. Consolidated same property cash basis NOI increased by 1.2% year-over-year primarily reflecting leasing activity at ILPT's Hawaii properties and contractual rent steps throughout the consolidated portfolio partially offset by previously reported vacancies at SIR owned properties.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $26.3 million compared with $44.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 and adjusted EBITDA was $59.8 million compared with $84.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. The decline in both primarily reflects the increase in general and administrative expenses from $6.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 to $30.2 million in the current year. G&A expense during the fourth quarter includes incentive business management fees totaling $22.3 million. Excluding this incentive business management fee G&A expense would have been $7.9 million.

As we've mentioned before incentive management fees are calculated at the end of each year based on our common share of total return for the past three years in excess of a comparable period index. And although we recognize portions of this expense in our income statement during the first three quarters of the calendar year we don't include the expense and normalized FFO or adjusted even until the fourth quarter when the actual fee amount is determined and subsequently paid.

Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $24.6 million up from $20.7 million in the prior year. The increase reflects the issuance of $350 million of senior unsecured notes in May. During the quarter we paid $5.2 million on recurring CAPEX primarily reflecting costs associated with releasing the space at SIR owned property in Alabama that David discussed earlier and other leasing activities primarily at other SIR owned properties. Building improvements include major roof, facade, an elevator, renovations and upgrades.

Normalized FFO attributed to SIR for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $34.8 million or $0.39 per share compared to $63.5 million or $0.71 per share for the fourth quarter of 2016. The decrease primarily reflects the incentive business management fee expense recognized during the fourth quarter discussed earlier and to a lesser extent the increase in interest expense related to our made bond offering partially offset by SIR's acquisitions. Excluding the incentive business management fee recognized during the fourth quarter of 2017, normalized FFO would have been $0.67 per share and the normalized FFO payout ratio would have been 76.1%.

As of December 31, 2017 we reported $750 million drawn on ILPT's new revolving credit facility and nothing to honor $750 million revolving credit facility. Again in December 2017 ILPT drew on its $750 million facility to repay the demand note owed to SIR. SIR applied the proceeds to repay amounts, then outstanding on this revolver and applied the balance of the proceeds in January 2018 to redeem its $350 million of 2.85% senior unsecured notes and to repay $350 million term loan.

ILPT repaid amounts outstanding on its revolver with the net proceeds received in January from the ILPT IPO. We presented consolidated pro forma leverage and coverage ratios on page 20 of one of the supplemental is that all of the demand note proceeds received by SIR in December were applied in December rather than January to repay SIR debt. In addition we've noted that our fixed charge coverage and debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratios would have been 3.5 times and 7.1 times respectively if further adjusted for the annual business incentive recognized during the quarter -- fourth quarter of 2017. Both ratios improve after ILPT applied the net proceeds from its IPO in January 2018.

Today SIR and ILPT have $100 million and $309 million on their respective revolvers and no material near-term debt maturities. That concludes our formal remarks. Operator would you please open the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from Brian Hawthorne with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Brian Hawthorne

Hi, first question is so you want to push leverage back up to 6.5 times even if your stock price stays in the low 20 range?

David M. Blackman

Yes, Brian it is a good question. I assume what you are really asking is are we going to aggressively go out and buy properties, take leverage up with the expectation that we will take it back down through capital markets activity. I think the answer is really no, we don't really intend to substantially increase leverage or really get aggressive in buying properties right now. We're looking at a lot of potential acquisition opportunities, but we're very focused on buying stuff that we think are accretive to the company and shareholders.

Brian Hawthorne

Okay, and then what is SIR's long-term plans with the ILPT shares?

David M. Blackman

At this point, our long-term plan is to own those shares. We think that there's a tremendous amount of upside in the trading range for those shares. We think that our shareholders should benefit from that by an increase in our share price as well. So, for the foreseeable future our expectation is that we will own those shares.

Brian Hawthorne

Okay, and then last question, can you provide any color on near-term expirations and any update on any discussions at this point?

David M. Blackman

Are you talking about lease expirations or debt maturities.

Brian Hawthorne

Lease expirations.

David M. Blackman

Well, we've got a lot of leasing activity going on at the company right now. I think I said in my prepared remarks that of the 2.3%, lease expirations are over the next 12 months, 2% will be vacating. A big chunk of that is in Birmingham, Alabama where we've already backfilled about 25% of the space and frankly we had to go to the tenant and ask for them for an earlier release from their lease in order to do that. So we're confident that we're doing the right things and that we're getting the right attention in that market to lease that space substantially before the tenant’s lease expires on December 31, 2018. The other thing that I would point out Brian is that all of the other leases that expire that we don't expect to renew are 12/31/2018 expirations. So we have a significant amount of time to continue to market those properties and hopefully get strong activity and some leases in place prior to their expirations.

Brian Hawthorne

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Bryan Maher with B. Riley FBR. Please go ahead.

Bryan Maher

Yeah, good morning. Following up on Brian Hawthorne's question a little bit more, can you talk about what level of acquisitions you think you might undertake in 2018 and maybe 2019, you know a dollar amount that feels right relative to having delevered a little bit here? And then secondarily what do you think that those assets look like product wise and roughly where in mainland U.S. are you looking?

David M. Blackman

Sure Bryan, so let me kind of take your questions in reverse. We continue at Select Income REIT to really be geographic agnostic. The RMR operating platform has an incredibly broad reach. We have a lot of offices throughout the country so we have a lot of local knowledge and ability to own assets really across the country. So, we are looking at single tenant net lease office properties. We continue to be focused on buildings that have least seven year remaining lease terms. And that's really what we're focused on. I mean we're going to continue to focus on owning office assets. We think that we want to own buildings that are strategic to tenants where we believe we can renew that tenant place at least once. As it relates to the first part of your question I really can't give you a specific number that we expect to acquire over the next twenty four months. We're going to continue to look at everything we think meets our acquisition criteria but we're going to focus on where we can find stuff that is accretive to earnings. And right now with the REIT sector somewhat dislocated as a result of concerns around interest rates our cost of equity is still high. And so that limits the acquisitions that we can do today, and we expect that that will normalize, and maybe in the latter part of 2018, we can be a little more active in the acquisition market but as I sit today it's very difficult to give you a number of potential acquisitions over the next 24 months.

Bryan Maher

Okay, thanks David.

Operator

And this concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to David Blackman for any closing remarks.

David M. Blackman

Thank you operator and thank you for joining our call today. That concludes our activity. Thank you.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.