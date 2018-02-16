Option Trading Deconstructed: Rules Of Thumb

In the last decade or so investors have swarmed to option trading. Though I'm generally in favor of option trading (I invest almost exclusively through options), most investors don't fully appreciate the complexities involved. Unlike traditional "Buy-'n-Hold" where one picks a stock and "lets it run", option trading is much more involved. Most investors don't really appreciate that it is a multi-step process.

But, before I get started, let me say that this article will not recommend any particular strategy or attempt to profess one methodology over another. It will simply deconstruct the complexities in option trading and provide the reader with easy to follow methodologies to assess the relative advantages of one component over the other.

The Option Process

1) First, the investor must choose an appropriate stock (not too much different a process from Buy-'n-Hold research)

2) Next, they must define their objective. For instance are they looking to increase returns and risk (i.e. selling puts) or lower risk and moderate returns (i.e. covered calls)? Or something else? Are they looking to make a fast buck with a "one-'n-done" trade? or looking to enhance their portfolio through systematic trades?

3) Then they must pick a compatible strategy. Is it put-writes? bull spreads? bear spreads? condors? Butterfly? ratio spread? calendars? collars? straddles? strangles? ... the list goes on.

4) Then they must pick the optimum strike. Should it be in-the-money? at-the-money? out-of-the-money? If they are using spreads they must choose more than one strike.

5) Then they must pick the expiration dates. Do they go with weekly? monthly? multi-month? LEAPS? If they use calendars they must choose two dates.

6) Last and probably the most overlooked ... they must know how to execute appropriately.

With all these steps, it is no wonder that many investors who "dabble" in options end up regretting it. Getting each step right is a hard job and missing badly on just one can spell defeat.

My experience is that those that have trouble with options fail ... not because of any inherent deficiency in options, themselves, but, rather, a failure to master the steps as stated above. On the other side, those that have mastered these steps can do exceedingly well.

It is impossible to fully explore the nuances in all these steps in one article. I've covered picking the strike, choosing the underlying and various strategies in previous articles.

This article will be devoted to choosing the correct expiration date.

Choosing expiration dates

Regardless of the choice of underlying, strike and strategy, choosing the right expiration date is one of the most sensitive of all the parameters to decide. I can't tell you the perfect expiration date any more than I can tell you the perfect stock, the perfect strategy or the perfect strike. All those decisions depend upon the investor's objectives and their success in sensing where the market is headed.

What I can do is explain how different expiration dates affect outcomes and how one can differentiate among different expiration dates in an intelligent and reasoned way.

Now, options can be simple, such as naked puts and covered calls, or they can be more complex - such as simple spreads - and we move right through to more complex strategies such as Iron Condors. Picking the right expiration dates gets more complex as one moves to more complex strategies.

What I will provide in this article are simple Rules of Thumb that even a novice options trader can use to help them evaluate which expiration date best fits their outlook. Rules of Thumb are most accurate with the simpler strategies, such as selling calls and puts and buying calls and puts. Still, the application can be extrapolated to more complex strategies.

Rule of thumb for at-the-money strikes

I'm starting with ATM strikes because it is the easiest to describe and understand. It is also the foundational building block of understanding strikes that are ITM or OTM.

Let's say the investor has picked their underlying and their strategy and wants to go ATM. Should they choose an expiry two days away? a week away? two weeks away? a month away? three months away? a year away? two years away?

Before one can get there, a little logic needs to be applied. One can either buy or sell an option. Obviously, if one buys an option they will get the opposite result to one that sells that same option. The same thing happens with expiration dates. The best expiration date for selling an option will be the worst expiration for buying that option. As a result, we must deal with buying and selling options separately.

Selling an ATM Option: Let's start simply and say one is looking to sell an ATM put and is deciding between a weekly option that credits $1.00 or a monthly option that credits $3. They probably sense that in some situations one is better than the other and in other situations it is the reverse. What they need to know is what the conditions are that would favor one over the other.

Well, this is pretty simple to state: The weekly is preferable, relative to the far dated, provided the underlying doesn't move at the end of the week (the near-dated expiry) in either direction --- up or down -- more than twice the extrinsic premium credit. Since the premium credit is $1, the weekly is preferable if the underlying moves less than $2 (extrinsic=$1 x 2=$2)

It doesn't matter if one is deciding between two dates that are days or years apart. So one could be comparing a weekly to a monthly or an option one year out to another two years out. It doesn't matter if one is selling ATM calls or puts. The Rule of Thumb = at the expiration date of the near-dated, twice the extrinsic is the dividing line. Moves, in either direction, less than twice the extrinsic, favor the near-dated. Larger moves favor the far-dated.

So, if one were dealing with an underlying that was trading at $100 and the near-dated expiry credited $1, they would be better off, relative to a far-dated, if the underlying landed between $102 and $98 at expiration of the near-dated.

Some discussion is appropriate: It's easy to understand that if the underlying doesn't move at all, the near-dated makes the entire extrinsic of $1, and the far-dated only makes some time decay. Usually very little.

Since the delta on an ATM option is .50, a far-dated will only move about 50 cents for every $1 move in the underlying. (OK, options experts, we need to look at gamma, but these are Rules of Thumb, not exactitude.)

That means the far-dated won't earn as much as $1 unless the underlying moves up $2 (twice the extrinsic). If the underlying moves up more than $2, the far-dated will gain more than $1, up to a maximum approaching $3. Inasmuch as $1 is the maximum gain on the near-dated, the far-dated is preferable on larger up move -- moves in excess of twice the extrinsic.

That's on a move up; what about a move down? If the underlying drops less than $1, the near-dated makes some of the extrinsic, but the far-dated loses 1/2 the drop. On a drop greater than $2 (the dividing line) the near-dated loses dollar-for-dollar whereas the far-dated loses somewhat more than 50 cents per dollar. Once again, the near-dated is preferable for smaller moves, the far-dated for larger moves.

Now, if one were selling a call, either naked or covered, instead of a put, the same "twice" would hold true, except the gains would be on a down move and the losses on an up move.

Let me repeat this Rule of Thumb. It's important. If one is selling an ATM option the near-dated option is preferable, provided the underlying stays relatively flat and doesn't move more than twice the premium credit. This holds true whether it is a naked put, a covered call, a naked call, a bear spread ... or whatever. The narrower the move, the more it favors the near-dated.

Important: Let's say the investor went with the near-dated and the underlying "behaved itself". They are ahead relative to the far-dated. They would now simply roll the option forward, either near-dated or far-dated, depending upon their perception at that time. Nothing changes except they are a little ahead of where they would have been. If the underlying did NOT behave, then one would need to decide if the underlying would continue the outsize move, or "settle down" and set the new strike accordingly.

Now, I can't tell you if the underlying will move up or down or more or less than twice; that's for you to figure out. I can only give you the parameters to assess whether to choose a nearer or further dated expiry.

Buying an ATM option: Well, if you've mastered the "twice" concept, this is easy. Buying an option is the opposite of selling an option. The near-dated "loses", relative to the far dated, unless the move is more than twice the premium credit.

Another example would help. Let's say the investor is considering buying an ATM call on an underlying trading at $150. They are trying to decide between one that is six months away, and costs $8, vs. one 12 months away that costs $14. If in six months the underlying has moved less than $16 (twice the extrinsic) the 12 month expiration will have be better. If the underlying has moved more than $16, the six month call would have been better. Now, for an underlying trading at $150, that means one must decide if the move they want to anticipate is greater or less than about 11% ($16/$150) in six months' time.

Summary of ATM strikes: In a flat market (defined as a move less than twice the extrinsic), near-dated is favored for selling put and call options and far-dated for buying options. This is true whether one is comparing options expiring in two days versus five days or three months versus two years. It doesn't matter what the difference in duration is. It doesn't matter if one is selling puts or calls. On the other hand, a market that moves more than twice has the reverse dynamic, and favors selling far-dated and buying near-dated.

I can't stress this enough, so let me put it another way. When selling ATM calls or puts, there is a "profit window" equal to twice the extrinsic that favors near-dated relative to far-dated expiries. The "profit window" is reversed when buying ATM options.

We must also consider that it is rare that one can buy or sell an option exactly ATM. Most ATM option strikes are slightly ITM or OTM and only match exactly if the underlying happens to be at a nice round number.

So that brings us naturally to the adjustments we must make for options trading that are ITM or OTM, by chance or by choice.

Rule of Thumb for in-the-money strikes

ITM options have two price components in the premium credit 1) Extrinsic and 2) Intrinsic. Other than that, they work similar to ATM for Rule of Thumb, with the following modification:

Selling ITM strikes: If the price moves in the direction of the money (up for put-writes, down for call-writes) the near-dated is preferable provided the move is within twice the total premium collected. So, if one has the direction right, the metric is the same "twice". However, on a contrary move, the nearer-expiry is preferable only if the move is less than twice the EXTRINSIC component.

Let me give an example: The underlying is trading at $100. The investor is considering selling an ITM put at a strike of $102. The nearer term credits $2.50. The $2.50 premium breaks down as 50 cents extrinsic and $2 intrinsic.

The near-expiry is preferable to ANY far-dated expiry provided the underlying doesn't move UP more than twice the total premium ($2.50x2=$5). Or, to $105.

Now, if the underlying goes down, the near-expiry is preferable, provided the down move isn't greater than twice the extrinsic (50 cents x2=$1).

So, unlike ATM where the "relative profit window" is between $102-$98, selling the put ITM changes the skew of the relative profit window to $105-$99. Remember, this doesn't mean "profit" per se, but "profit" relative to a far-dated expiry.

If the ITM option were a call-write, then the strike would be set ITM, below the trading price, at, say, $98. The same math holds, but the "relative profit window" is in the opposite direction to $95-$101.

Buying ITM options: As with ATM buys, it reverses the selling parameters.

Summary of ITM strikes: If one is looking to sell strikes ITM, the near-dated is preferable, in the direction of the strike, provided the move is less than twice the total premium. If the move is against the strike, then it is preferable, provided the move is contained to twice the extrinsic. When buying ITM options, the opposite is true.

Rule of Thumb for out-the-money strikes

This is as similar but a little different. (Oxymoron?)

Let me explain. The underlying is trading at $100. The investor is considering selling an OTM put at a strike of $98 for credit of $.45.

The extrinsic is, obviously, $.45. However it has an "buffer"equal to the difference between the strike and the price, or $2 ($100-$98).

Selling an OTM strike: The near-expiry is preferable, provided the move opposite the direction of the strike is not more than twice the extrinsic. In the example above, the OTM put was sold for $.45, so it is preferable to ANY other far-dated put-write, provided the move UP is not more than $.90.

If the underlying moves in the direction of the OTM strike, the near-expiry is preferable, provided the move, in the direction of the strike, is NOT greater than twice the sum of the extrinsic plus the buffer. Inasmuch as the "buffer" is $2 OTM, the nearer-expiry is preferable on any move down that is less than $4.90 or, down to $95.10 ($100-$4.90)

Buying an OTM strike: Well, this is starting to sound like a broken record, but it's the opposite dynamic of selling an OTM strike.

What about more complex strategies, such as spreads?

Spreads consist of several legs, one or more long and one or more short. In the typical strategy they are all set at the same expiry. So, one thing we can say in absolute confidence is that one of the legs works better than the other on a relative basis. So, from a pure expiry standpoint there is some give-'n-take.

Further complicating Rules of Thumb for spreads is that it is common for one leg to be ATM and one OTM. Further complicating any Rule of Thumb is that a spread will usually have much tighter strikes the nearer they are to expiry vs. the farther they are to expiry.

All in all, one needs a computer to determine the outcome of all these variables. For those that don't have this level of access, it is my suggestion that one just look at the principle leg and make a determination as if the minor leg didn't exist. It won't be perfect, but it will serve as a guide.

But, there is one type of spread where everything works together -- the calendar spread. Since the Rules of Thumb dictate that the optimum expiry for selling and buying are at opposite sides of the spectrum, why not consider using a spread that sells near-expiry and buys far-expiry? One can also place the strikes at the same level or mix and match ATM, ITM or OTM.

It's beyond the scope of this article to go into more detail on the advantages of calendar spreads, but I'll be doing so in the future.

Application of Rules of Thumb

So far all I've done is provide the reader with tools to help them evaluate different expiry dates. It sounds strange, but I guess we can "generalize" the Rules of Thumb as follows:

The flatter one perceives the market as being, the nearer one should sell options and the further one should buy options. One could reverse that if they expected a big move, up or down.

But remember, I'm NOT comparing selling a near dated ITM put to selling a far-dated ATM put. I'm just comparing like strikes to like strikes. So, if one is expecting a big move up, they need to consider, not just an ATM far-dated, but an ITM near-dated.

We can see "real world" applications in the recent market gyrations. Let's say one expected a big bounce after the big drop and wanted to sell a put. Well, the big bounce came and had they sold a put with a far-dated expiry they would have done much better than if they had sold an ATM weekly.

However, selling a far-dated ATM isn't the only option. It would have been better than selling a near-dated, but hey would have done best had they sold a very DITM weekly.

So, the Rules of Thumb can help with expiration date understanding. However, this is not all-inclusive. It is but one component. One must meld what they know about expirations with strike and strategy.

Summary

Choosing the expiry for an option is not a trivial part of successful option trading. Those that get it right more often than wrong will show outsized returns.

What I've tried to accomplish in this article is to provide a guideline -- Rules of Thumb -- to quickly and easily determine which expiry best fits the investors perception of the market.

Keep in mind that I'm not predicting the best expiration date. I'm only illustrating that, at a given strike, how and when one expiration will out-perform another expiration.

Generally, when one is selling options, flatter markets favor near-dated expiries and more volatile markets favor far-dated expiries. The opposite holds true when one is buying options. In markets that make big moves -- up or down -- selling a given strike far-dated is preferable to selling a given strike near-dated.

However, investors can skew the result by going ITM or OTM instead of ATM. They can adjust to almost any market move by adjusting the strike in the direction of the move and don't, necessarily have to chose buying over selling or far over near.

The option trader must balance many factors in choosing the right underlying, strategy, strike and expiration. It is my hopes that this article will give the option trader a better idea of how expiration dates influence results. Once armed with that information, the option trader can consider the impact upon the other components of their strategy.

