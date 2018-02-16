AbbVie's New Capital Return Program And How It Impacts Expected Total Returns
About: AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)
by: Sure Dividend
Summary
AbbVie's shares were halted on Feb. 15th ahead of "news" that was to be announced by the company.
Fortunately, it was good news - the company announced a significant increase to its quarterly dividend payment and a substantial share repurchase program.
This article analyzes AbbVie's investment appeal in the context of its new capital return program and concludes by providing our view on whether the company is a buy today.
During its relatively short life as a publicly traded company, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has made quite a name for itself among dividend growth investors. This is largely due to its rapid rate of