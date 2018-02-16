Long Ideas | Tech 

AMD May Have Hit On An Powerful Solution For Crypto Crazed World

by: EnerTuition
Summary

AMD seems to be actively promoting its high ASP high margin Threadripper CPU for crypto mining.

The economics of this solution appear attractive for gamers and high-end desktop users who can make some money on the side by crypto mining.

Early indications are that the approach works. If this takes off, AMD could see a run on Theadripper CPUs and could have windfall profits.

Preamble

Cryptocurrencies have not done well in the recent past, but the recent dip is a poor indicator of the overall health of the cryptocurrency market. A look at one-year chart of Ethereum, the second