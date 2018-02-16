Reliance Steel (NYSE:RS) has been a reliable force in my portfolio for a long time. The story is pretty straightforward. The company is a long-term consolidator in a fragmented industry and applies conservative financial management to deal with the fluctuations, which it experiences in end markets, despite a diversified customer base.

Shares have recently hit a record high after a very strong 2017 results and prospects for another record year in 2018, making me a happy holder of the stock.

Nearly 80 Years Of Consolidation

Reliance Steel has been founded in 1939, and since 1994, investors have had the opportunity to share in its continued success. That success has been great as shares traded around split-adjusted prices of just $2 at the time of the IPO, which means that investors have increased their investment by a factor of 50 times in less than 25 years. In fact, the annual dividend today is equivalent to the levels at which shares traded at after the company went public.

The company has grown to become the largest US metals service center with over 300 co-locations, while it is active in 12 other countries as well. This growth has been driven by organic growth, as well as +60 deals made since the IPO, as the company typically makes 2-3 acquisitions every year. Combined with sound financial management and autonomy of the business units, Reliance has delivered on strong results throughout the cycle, although it cannot escape the fact that it remains a business which is tied heavily to the economic cycle.

The basic promise of the metal center is that Reliance offers a range of services like welding, cutting, and many other applications which are hard to perform without specific expertise, as required equipment is often expensive. This makes it a perfect task to be outsourced for many businesses to companies controlled by Reliance Steel. The company serves 125,000 customers which typically place orders with an average value of just $1,500, but these customers are very loyal and make high percentages of return visits.

Beast Is Unleashed

If you look at the performance over the past decade, it seems that Reliance has not made that much progress. Revenues have risen from little over $7 billion in 2007 to $9.7 billion in 2017, complemented by a 5% reduction in the share count. That works out to about 4% growth in sales on a per share basis in a price environment which generally has been deflationary.

Worse, margins have been lagging a bit as they peaked at 10% ahead of the 2009 crisis, fell to 5% during the crisis, and ever since have been mostly stuck around 6-7%. The real improvement has to come from Reliance "breaking away" from the continued impact of price pressure on sales and margins.

As it appears that commodity prices have bottomed out across the board, Reliance should be a key beneficiary of tax reform, US investment in infrastructure, and a revival of US production, and certainly higher commodity prices.

For a long time during 2017 and the years before, shares of Reliance were range-bound between $60 and $80. In fact, shares traded at $70 in August of last year as investors were growing impatient with lack of improvement in the results despite a better external environment. The recent quarterly results have, however, made it clear that Reliance is benefiting from the improving trends, as shares have risen to a recent high of $94 per share in response to accelerating growth.

Strong Performance

Reliance Steel ended 2018 on a very sound note. Revenues were up more than 15% in the final quarter and hit $2.38 billion. While most of the growth was driven by pricing (finally), a 6.3% increase in tons sold was a pretty solid result nonetheless. This furthermore marked a decent acceleration from the 3.8% increase in tons sold for the year. Almost all of this growth (6.2% in volumes) has been driven by organic achievements as the company has not made large acquisitions this year, with dealmaking adding just 10 basis points to volume growth.

This favourable environment drove profit growth, although the reported GAAP earnings were impacted heavily by a tax benefit, as a result of the changed tax legislation, of course. Reliance reported adjusted earnings of $5.44 per share for the year and $1.22 per share in the seasonally softer fourth quarter, as this earnings number is quite reliable. The combined impact of settlement charges, impairment charges, and gains/losses on asset sales had a net effect of just a few pennies.

Despite the strong results for the quarter and the year, margins remain strong but are certainly not excessive. Adjusted operating margins rose by 80 basis points to 6.8% for the entire year and were up by 30 basis points to 6.0% of sales in the final quarter of the year. Given these margins, the earnings multiple is not even that demanding at a current level of $92 per share, for a 17 times multiple. After all, every point increase in margins (which I do not deem excessive at the moment, especially given the economic environment) has a pre-tax impact of nearly $100 million, or close to $1 per share after applying taxes.

The debt load remains very modest as well in the absence of large acquisitions and improved earnings power. The company holds $155 million in cash and operates with a net debt load of $1.75 billion, which excludes a very modest amount in pension-related liabilities. This net debt load comes in close to 2 times EBITDA as that metric comes in around $900 million at the moment.

An Even Better 2018

Based on the strong operating momentum, impact of tax reform and further recovery in energy markets, Reliance Steel sounds upbeat on the prospects for 2018.

The company believes that both sales and volumes will increase at a solid pace in the first quarter (compared to Q4 of 2017, and not Q1 of 2017). The company sees first quarter earnings come in at $1.90-2.00 per share, based on the expectation of a full year tax rate of 24-25% for all of 2018. While the first quarter is typically very strong on a seasonable basis, such earnings potential marks a very strong improvement from the $1.52 per share reported in the first quarter of 2017.

At the midpoint of the guidance, that still marks a 28% increase in year-on-year earnings. If this earnings growth could be achieved for all of 2018, that indicates that earnings could hit $7 per share in 2018, driven by volume growth and margin expansion.

If that is the case, the forward earnings multiple collapses to 13 times, as the strong cash flow generation and improved earnings power make that leverage ratios leave ample room for further bolt-on dealmaking. These deals could come on top of the $162 million deal for Ferguson Perforating in October of last year.

Putting it all together, I remain a very happy holder of the stock, and despite a recent run higher, I think that shares still offer decent value at these levels.