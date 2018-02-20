Imetelstat Might Be Brought Down By Hy's Law
About: Geron Corporation (GERN)
by: Alpha Exposure
Summary
We believe imetelstat may have a patient that meets Hy’s Law, a concept that the FDA uses to judge liver toxicity.
We believe having a patient meet Hy’s Law significantly increases the risk of another clinical hold for imetelstat.
Geron's acknowledgement of patient deaths, the FDA's recent information request on safety, and a center's suspension in the imetelstat trial, in our opinion, are too much to ignore.
We believe imetelstat's safety profile may be too dangerous for the FDA.
We are short Geron.
In our previous article, we highlighted the numerous safety issues that have plagued imetelstat and made investors aware of the risks that Geron's (GERN) imetelstat may face, specifically the danger that the