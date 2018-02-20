Summary

We believe imetelstat may have a patient that meets Hy’s Law, a concept that the FDA uses to judge liver toxicity.

We believe having a patient meet Hy’s Law significantly increases the risk of another clinical hold for imetelstat.

Geron's acknowledgement of patient deaths, the FDA's recent information request on safety, and a center's suspension in the imetelstat trial, in our opinion, are too much to ignore.

We believe imetelstat's safety profile may be too dangerous for the FDA.

We are short Geron.