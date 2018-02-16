Hey Uranium Energy Corp., Long Time No See
About: Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)
by: Basileus
Summary
4 Years ago I called UEC a stock to avoid.
UEC has survived and will survive largely by selling equity.
The uranium industry as a whole looks much worse today.
Being a long term investor through cyclical downturns can be very costly.
I recently came back to writing for SA after a considerable hiatus. While scanning over some forums to reacquaint myself with the site's publishing and contributor earnings policies, I came across a list of tickers