Monotype Imaging Holdings' (TYPE) CEO Scott Landers on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chris Brooks

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Monotype's fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial conference call. With me this morning our Scott Landers, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tony Callini, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that matters we're discussing today and information contained in a press release issued by the company, earlier this morning announcing our fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements including predictions, estimates, expectations and other forward-looking statements generally identifiable but the use of the word believes, will, expects, or similar expressions are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Accordingly, participants on today's call are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of today's date, February 16, 2018.

Information on the potential factors and detailed risks that could affect the Company's actual results of operations is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to the forward-looking statements made in our fourth quarter and full year 2017 press release or on this morning's conference call other than through the filings that will be made with the SEC concerning this reporting period.

In addition, I'd like to remind you that today's discussion will include references to non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP diluted EPS and pro forma non-GAAP measures, which are intended to serve as a further complement to our results, provided in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures can be found in our press release.

In addition, a link to today's call can be found under Events in the Investors section of our website at monotype.com. The call will be archived on our site for one year.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to Scott Landers. Scott?

Scott Landers

Good morning and thanks for joining us. We exited 2017 with our strongest organic growth quarter since the second quarter of 2011, and we also exceeded our full year 2017 financial expectations. We believe this is continued validation of the strategy we embarked on three years ago. Our strategic investments are driving meaningful revenue results and now we're expanding margins as well. Importantly, we believe we are better positioned than ever to serve a larger addressable market and accelerate our bottom line contributions over the long term.

Before we get into the details, I want to provide some key highlights. We had a strong Q4 in fiscal 2017. We exceeded the high-end of our Q4 revenue guidance and delivered non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA at the high-end of our range. Our creative professional business continues to perform exceptionally well as we serve the diverse needs of the world's largest brands. And we exceeded our goal of stabilizing the OEM business with more than 90% of estimated printer revenue now under fixed fee arrangements. Because of our momentum exiting 2017 combined with the foundation we have built and the additional efficiencies we are seeing, we are raising our 2018 profit outlook.

On today's call, I'll discuss our performance as well as progress against our business goals. Then Tony will provide details on our financial results as well as guidance for 2018.

Starting with our financial performance. Q4 revenue $65 million which is a 24% increase year-over-year and non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA increased 41% to $15 million. Full year revenue grew 16% to $235.8 million and non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA was $52 million or 22% of revenue.

Drilling down into revenue, Creative Professional continued its strong and steady growth increasing 41% in Q4 and 28% for the full year. OEM revenue increased 5% in Q4 and 4% for the full year, driven by continued progress in stabilizing our printer business and our solid performance in automotive.

Switching to our strategy. We seek to empower expression and engagement by serving both the design and marketing needs of the world's largest brands as well as the creative to serve them now and in the future. We believe that our ability to address the broader needs of the Global 2000 is a key differentiator one that will continue to drive our growth and create long term sustained value for customers and shareholders.

With that in mind, I'll walk you through the Q4 and full year 2017 achievements against our four areas of focus.

First, continuing strong momentum in Creative Professional. Second, integrating and driving Olapic to profitability. Third, expanding our reach within the Global 2000. And finally, stabilizing OEM.

Starting with Creative Professional. We had another great quarter. The momentum continues in our enterprise sales channel in North America and EMEA with both regions turning in strong performances to close out the year. Enterprise sales revenue increased 77% over Q4 of last year and 43% for the full year. This brand direct channel is clearly a significant growth catalyst, as we are seeing a great return on the investments we made in building out our sales infrastructure and go-to-market capabilities. And the data speaks for itself.

For example, over the course of 2017, our enterprise sales team closes more than 100 deals over $100,000 each and more than 500 deals over $20,000 each. Both of these metrics represent 50% year-over-year growth.

As we continue to expand our presence within the brands, our flexible and comprehensive licensing is resonating. To that end, more and more of our customers are looking to Monotype for holistic value that can span multiple use cases including Web fonts, App licensing and HTML 5 ads. We've also seen very strong customer retention across our type offering which we believe is another positive indicator that our value is resonating.

In addition to licensing our type, our expertise is a key differentiator in what we can bring to customers. Whether it's rock star designers helping them make the right type of graphic decisions for a mobile first world or are type engineers helping to solve the toughest legibility and brand fidelity challenges across today's complex multi-screen environments, simply put brands trust Monotype.

In fact, in the quarter, we added marquee brands such as Marianne, who joined others such as Harley Davidson, Home Depot, Ai Weiwei, Leo Burnett, Master Card, Urban Outfitters and Wix.com to round out a great 2017.

Now turning to Olapic. We are seeing a positive impact from the changes made last fall which is reflected in the Olapic pipeline development, revenue attainment and customer retention. To provide some color, Olapic ARR was approximate $26.4 million exiting Q4, a 17% increase year-over-year. We are proud to say that Q4 was the best quarterly net ARR performance of the year. And Olapic exited 2017 serving more than 590 brands, a 24% increase versus the prior year.

New Olapic customers in Q4 included Four Seasons Hotel and the Peninsula hotels, joining companies like Clarisonic, CoverGirl, Dyson, Ethan Allen, GrandVision Group, HSN, Rebecca Minkoff, Toyota Canada and Toms Shoes who all became customers are launching new campaigns earlier in the year.

We are pleased with this performance especially when you consider that we completed our integration this quarter and right sized our investment to focus on the key verticals, geographies and products where Olapic has the highest potential for success.

Now turning to the digital commerce or e-commerce portion of our Creative Professional business. Digital commerce revenue declined slightly in Q4 in mid-single-digits in 2017. We are continuing with the steps outlined on previous calls including exploring new partnership models, broadening our inventory and introducing new simplified licenses, we are encouraged as Q4 represented our best year-over-year performance of 2017, but we still have more work to do.

Our 2018 goal is to turn this part of our business to modest growth. From a Global 2000 brand perspective, our strategy here assumes that the foundation we built in type technology and expertise over the last three decades puts in a unique leadership position to some of our broader set of Global 2000 brand needs.

In 2017, the first full year of the Olapic acquisition, our aim was to validate the customers would turn to both Olapic and Monotype solve a broader set of needs and we are pleased to report that during the year, we engage with more than 40 brands are now driving value from both solutions.

An excellent example is L'Oreal, they have successfully leveraged both our Olapic and classic Monotype solutions using a combination of topography and user generated content to both define their brand and engage with their consumers in more authentic impactful ways. Because of what we have learned from serving customers like L'Oreal, we enter 2018 with clear strategies in place for going to market as one Monotype. In total, we expect 15% to 20% growth in Creative Professional in 2018 driven principally by enterprise sales and Olapic.

Now turning to our OEM business starting with printer. At this point, we have far exceeded our goal of stabilizing this business, having exited 2017 with more than 90% of our printer revenue under fixed fee arrangements. Given that our initial goal was to have 50% or more of our printer revenue under these new contracts by the end of 2018, we are very happy with these results.

With respect to our non-printer OEM business, we have seen continued strength in automotive and we exited 2017 with more than $10 million in revenue. On previous calls, we had said that success in this area would be defined by a business of $10 million to $20 million in annual revenue and we're very pleased to have reached our initial milestone. We believe that we've built a solid recurring base with the opportunity to drive embedded expansion within the accounts as well as serve the creative needs of automotive customers.

In 2017, we also launched the beta version of our solution for augmented and virtual reality. We believe that continue traction in automotive along with exploring ARBR in similar emerging markets has the potential to enable OEM to be a flat to modest growth business over the long term.

We signed agreements with customers such as Audi and Denso in the quarter in addition to the agreements signed with companies like Garmin and Great Wall Motors during the year. With respect to 2018, we expect the underlying OEM business to be about flat after normalizing for the effects of the onetime printer revenue in 2017.

Before I discuss our overall expectations for 2018 and turn things over to Tony, I want to offer a few more comments on where we are today relative to where we've been and how we intend to operate as we move forward. To start, it's critical to remember that we are still midstream in a major transformation that began three years ago. We've learned a lot through this transition and as we told you at are 2016 Analyst Day, 2017 was an important inflection point from a financial perspective.

Over the last three years, we've built the infrastructure and machinery to serve the needs of thousands of brands rather than relying on maximizing the economic value of tens of OEM manufacturers. And during this time, we absorbed a significant downturn in our foundational printer business which we have worked very hard to stabilize as we move forward.

Throughout this process as always, we listen to our customers, shareholders, partners and employees to ensure that clear feedback continues to inform our approach. We have not and will not waver in our commitment to shareholders to run the business from the outside in that is investing in promising markets with the goal of optimizing EBITDA over the long term.

At this point, we believe we've made the majority of the foundational investments required to scale and we enter 2018 as an even stronger company. Specifically, we have multiple paths for growth. We anticipate meaningful growth to CP enterprise sales and Olapic, as well as modest growth through our DC channels and OEM. We have reduced risk and volatility where we identified secular pressure in the printer market and we have cultivated the model for EBITDA growth which we expect to outpace revenue growth going forward.

And now with respect to guidance, we are pleased to raise our 2018 profit outlook and tighten our revenue guidance range. Tony will provide the details in a moment.

In summary, we're proud of the heavy lifting we have done and the results we have delivered and we're looking forward to building out our momentum throughout 2018.

And now, I'll turn the call over to Tony. Tony?

Tony Callini

Thanks, Scott. Over the last few quarters, I talked about the investments made in support of the strategy we laid out during the second half of 2016. As a reminder, we entered 2017 with the fundamental principle of making strategic investment to drive sustained top line growth in new revenue areas, while continuing to execute against profitability targets. Now that we wrap 2017, it's a great time to reflect back on the progress we've made including the financial conversion of those investments and also set a stage for our strategic approach going forward.

Our Q4 and 2017 financial results reflect the hard work and accomplishments for the team this past year. In 2018, we will continue to leverage the investments we've already made to keep up the growth momentum. We'll also remain laser focused on expanding profitability margins through both revenue conversion and driving efficiency across the organization. In fact, a healthy balance between sustained growth and profitability is foundational to how we think about investments and strategy.

Now turning to a financial performance. Revenue for Q4 was a record $65 million about 800,000 over the high-end of the guidance range. As Scott noted, the 24% year-over-year increase was a highest quarterly organic revenue growth rate since the second quarter of 2011 and the second highest in company history.

Non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA in Q4 was $15 million or 23% of revenue which was towards the high-end of our guidance range of $12.5 million to $15.5 million. Included in operating expenses was about $3.7 million of non-recurring charges, primarily related to the Olapic restructuring but also including other cost reductions across the organization as part of a broader efficiency program and to a lesser extent advisor fees associated with shareholder relations.

Excluding these charges, our non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA was $18.6 million or a 29% margin. Q4 creative professional revenue of $38.4 million increased 41% year-over-year, led by strong growth in both the enterprise sales and Olapic lines and partially offset by a low single digit decline in Digital Commerce.

Fourth quarter OEM revenue of $26.7 million grew 5% as compared to last Q4, highlighted by continued growth in the automotive sector and the last of the onetime printer revenue. As Scott mentioned earlier, we have now locked in more than 90% of our estimated printer revenue under fixed fee arrangements.

During Q4, we recorded $1.4 million of onetime printer revenue which was 900,000 lower than Q4, 2016, putting our year-to-date 2017 total at $9.2 million. As a reminder, this incremental revenue only happens on conversion to fixed fee and will not recur in the future creating an expected headwind for us in 2018.

Gross profit margin for the quarter was 83.1%, up 120 basis points over the 81.9% margin in Q4, 2016, primarily due to a favorable mix within our Creative Professional business. Operating expenses of $48.5 million which included the $3.6 million of non-recurring cost mentioned earlier increased 16% over the same period last year, driven by growth investments primarily in the go-to-market organization and about $1.4 million more of non-recurring charges than we had in last Q4.

Fourth quarter net income of $11.9 million included a $7 million tax benefit stemming from the recent corporate Tax Reform legislation. As a comparison in 2016, we reported Q4 net income of 450,000 and a quarterly tax rate of 59%.

As a result of the new Tax Reform included in our Q4 tax provision is a benefit related to the onetime revaluation of deferred tax liabilities under the new U.S. Corporate Income Tax rate. This benefit is partially offset by new limitations and how we can utilize foreign tax credit which resulted in a onetime charge from the revaluation of certain foreign deferred tax assets. I'll touch on the go forward tax impact more when I review 2018 guidance.

Earnings for diluted share was $0.28 compared to $0.01 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.45 compared to $0.12 year-over-year.

Turning to the balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalent at the end of Q4 was $82.8 million. Cash flows from operations of $12.1 million increased $3.3 million or 38% over the same period last year. The year-over-year difference was due primarily to higher profitability. Q4 non-operating uses of cash included $3 million of debt repayments, $4.7 for our quarterly dividend and 500,000 to repurchase approximately 24,000 shares of our common stock.

The company paid a quarterly dividend of $11.03 per share in January for a total of $4.7 million. When we established the dividend program in 2012, our goal was to increase in dollars every year. We remain committed to returning a growing dividend to our shareholders and the Board of Directors has approved another increase to our quarterly dividend payment. Therefore, we plan to increase the dividend by 3% to a total of $11.06 per diluted share in April 2018.

During 2017, we were purchased a total of 365,000 shares of common stock valued at approximately $7 million. At the end of 2017, our current stock buyback program expired.

We remain committed to returning capital to shareholders as evidenced by our history and practice of share repurchases and quarterly dividend which is totaled about $135 million over the last five years. And as a matter of practice, we evaluate a variety of capital allocation alternatives including dividends, stock repurchase, debt repayment, reinvestment in the company and M&A activities and will continue to deploy our capital in ways that we believe create long term value for our shareholders.

Now, before I review our 2018 financial guidance, let me touch on a few items that may potentially have a material impact on 2018. First, as I mentioned earlier, the $9.2 million of onetime printer revenue recorded in 2017 will not repeat in 2018.

Second, we've adopted a new revenue recognition rolls as of the beginning of the year which will result in a onetime reduction of deferred revenue and backlog coming into 2018.

Additionally, for certain based revenue there will be a shift in seasonal peaks as a result of now being required to accrue for royalty revenue in the quarter our customers sell their products that include our embedded technology and IP.

Traditionally, we recorded this revenue the subsequent quarter at the time we receive the royalty report, that would traditionally get the how they consumer electronic lift in Q1. Under the new rules will now accrue the seasonal impact in Q4 which will truly another headwind for us in Q1 and provides a lift in Q4. The seasonal pickup could be in excess of seven figures.

Further, in connection with the adoption of the new revenue accounting rules, we will be required to record royalty cost in Q1 connected to the onetime reduction of deferred revenue and backlog and other associated impacts of implementing the new account rules. In other words, we won't record the revenue but are required to expense the corresponding royalty costs. We expect to report this cost as an adjustment to non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA and their habits, therefore had excluded it from our guidance.

Third, advisory fees for Investor Relations are expected to adversely impact our first half and full year 2018 results by approximately $3 million to $7 million. We have also excluded these anticipated costs from our Q1, 2018 guidance and we report to shareholders are incurred advisory expenses over the next two quarters.

Finally, after considering the impact of the new corporate Tax Reform, we estimate our 2018 effective tax rate will be approximately 38%. As I touched on earlier, although our U.S. rate will decrease, there are new limitations and how we can utilize our foreign tax credits as well as certain deductions that are now disallowed.

As a result, while we historically reported a benefit from a foreign rate differential, it is now increasing our anticipated effective rate. We expect employee tax planning strategies to reduce our effective rate going forward.

Now, turning to our 2018 guidance. During our last earnings call, we provided a high level framework for expected revenue growth and profitability in 2018 including ranges of growth percentages and non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA margins. When applied to full year guidance at the time, these would have calculated out to about $242 million to $252 million of revenue and non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA of about $55 million to $65 million. Based on our momentum, coming out of 2017 and our visibility into incremental operational efficiencies, we are pleased to be able to raise our earnings expectations to $59.5 million to $66.5 million of non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA and tighten the revenue range to $243 million to $251 million.

When comparing 2018 revenue guidance to 2017 results, it's worth remembering the two headwinds generated by the $9.2 million of 2017 onetime printer revenues and the anticipated onetime revenue impact from the adoption of the new accounting rules. After normalizing for both of these events, we would expect revenue growth to be in the low double-digits.

We expect 2018 gross profit margins between 80% and 82%, and operating expenses between $174 million and $177 million. We anticipate non-GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.76 and $0.87 and GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.25 and $0.36.

For the first quarter of 2018, we expect revenue of $53 million to $57 million, gross profit margins between 80% and 82%, and operating expenses between $43 million and $46 million. We anticipate non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA to be between $9 million and $12 million, non-GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.10 and $0.15, and GAAP diluted EPS to be between negative $0.03 and positive $0.02.

In closing, we're excited to share the progress we've made in 2017. We continue to be encouraged by the financial results particularly around the conversion of investment into new growth opportunities and expanding margins. As we look forward to 2018, we will remain focused on execution, profitability and creating enhanced long term shareholder value.

Before we begin the Q&A, I'd like to turn the call over to Scott for few additional comments. Scott?

Scott Landers

Thanks, Tony. You may have seen that starboard value filed an amendment to the 13-D yesterday making certain claims and assertions. We disagree with all of those claims and look forward to addressing this directly with our shareholders in the proper form which this is not. We had a great Q4 and a strong close to 2017 and today we're here to focus on those outstanding results.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to the operator to begin the Q&A session. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question is from Steven Frankel from Dougherty.

Steven Frankel

Hi, good morning. Scott. Maybe we start to Creative Professional side and if you can give us any insight on how HTML 5 advertising contributed to the good numbers you had in the quarter?

Scott Landers

Yeah. So we're not breaking that out separate, Steve, what I can tell you is if HTML 5 is doing great. I think on past quarters, we talked about how when Web Fonts first came out right that kind of had a trajectory of like one, three and then it grew to 20 plus million overtime and we were hoping that HTML 5 would follow us the similar path. We're absolutely seeing that. I actually think that the bigger takeaway is how does HTML 5 play as a part of the broader license that we're now able to execute with each one of these Global 2000 brands because it's really the combination now of all those digital use cases that are driving our business.

So when we talked about the number of deals greater than 100,000, a few years ago, we didn't even track that, right, because it wasn't very material. If you look at the 77% growth in the enterprise sales and over 40% for the year, it's coming from us, engaging with the brands, understanding where they need to take their brand across this complex environment. So we're doing desktop licensing, licensing for apps, and Web Fonts, HTML 5, the whole package now in one single license, so that they can take their brand of anywhere they need to and know that they're protected. So it's doing great for us and I would say it's actually probably even a bigger catalyst to a bigger license with each one of our customers.

Steven Frankel

And then two more quick ones on that. What was the organic growth specifically in CP business on year-over-year basis?

Scott Landers

We have that - when you get to the end of this year, it's all organic right because we own them both, why we take another question, we can take a look, it was excellent.

Steven Frankel

And then you talked about of gross margin is ticking up because of the mix, what particularly in the mix and CP drives higher gross margins?

Tony Callini

Yeah. If you think about that the mix of CP itself, we have the digital channel right and you have the enterprise sales, so I think any time you're going to have that kind of outperformance in the enterprise sales that typically has at a higher gross margin just for the simple fact that the digital channel includes more of third party. So you can think about it that way.

Steven Frankel

Okay. And then on a digital channel, this is kind of four quarters in a row of its broken, it's getting a little better but still not right, what gives you confidence that you can actually grow that business in 2018?

Scott Landers

Yeah, so from our business models, we look long term, we're not expecting this to drive double digit growth as a channel. Just as a reminder Steve the market characteristics here are different. We're dealing with a Global 2000, they typically have a pretty firm brand mandate and there's a lot of things we can bring to bear with those customers to prove our work not only from a tight perspective but also from an expertise perspective.

When you when you think about the broader creative professional market, those purchases typically are not driven by a brand mandate and that's where there's a lot of free alternatives. With that said, we have what we believe is by far the best website for selling fonts in the world and we think with some improvements around user experience and inventory and even focusing our efforts more on our lead site my fonts will pay dividends. So one tidbit for you, as we refocused our efforts on that one site, my fonts actually had a really nice mid-single-digit growth in the four quarter, right which was the turning point and that is the largest of all the sites.

The last point I'll make here is that we not only look at this as our channel, we really look at it as our broader customer base. So partnering for us a longer term is going to be probably as important as the internal changes we are making because we want to make sure as many of those millions and millions in the long tail of the creative market, as many of those folks as possible are using our IP. And we're going to do that through having great sites ourselves but also putting our IP in the hands of other people's marketplaces or other creative tools that may be out there to just make the ease of purchasing our stuff that much better.

So it's a work in process, I don't think we're far off, so we have low single digit decline and we're looking to turn that into a low single digit grower and we're confident that by the time we get through 2018 that will be able to deliver on that.

Steven Frankel

And then the last one, just to follow-up on your starboard comments, if this isn't the proper form what do you see the proper form for addressing those issues?

Scott Landers

Yeah. I think Steve at this point, there's a lot of things that can be read, that have been put out by both parties and I'll let people I think those documents speak for themselves. I know the press release that we issued speaks for itself. Our focus here the best thing that I can do for shareholders is to run this business as best we can and now it will continue to be the focus and there's people smarter than I that understand how these things go out and we'll address things in the proper form. But today is meant to focus in on the progress we're making in the business and quite frankly acknowledge the great performance we had in 2017. So I think stay tuned on the rest.

Steven Frankel

All right. Thank you, Scott.

Tony Callini

Hey, Steve, just to fall back to the CP organic growth, so overall CP growth 41%, 31% on the organic side for Q4.

Steven Frankel

Great. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Jackson Ader from JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Jackson Ader

Great. Thanks. Good morning, guys.

Scott Landers

Good morning.

Jackson Ader

First question for Scott I think you mentioned that there are 40 brands that have both type and Olapic solutions. Can you give us a sense, of those 40, where any of them both net new to tight and Olapic meaning you didn't have an existing relationship with either and were able to go in together with the combined solution and sell something brand new?

Scott Landers

Yeah, I don't have that specific data in front of me. I can tell you that that the answer is probably yes if you look at just the combination of all of those customers. And so it's really important Jackson for us to do all three to capitalize on all three ways of bringing this together. So one would be is if we go to a customer that we don't have on either side to present ourselves or our capabilities as one monetize right and really give them the full understanding of what we can bring to bear with regards to their brand.

On the flipside, the great part is both companies have great customers that are to use those individual solutions. And now as we've learned dealing with 40 customers we understand where the critical touch points are, we understand what the different messaging is from a marketing perspective what the right compensation structure is to have the sales team incented right to work with each other to go and leverage also the install base from the both companies brought to the table.

So I don't think any one of those three is more important than the other, I think a combination of operating and I think we learned a lot this year and are excited now, we just came out of our sales kick out meeting, did an awful lot of training had people who had success stand up in front of a group and explain how they did it. So I'm optimistic that we'll continue down this path and this will be a key piece of our great professional strategy going forward.

Jackson Ader

Okay. And then a quick follow-up for you Tony, maybe I just missed it but did you actually quantify the impact from as you fix adoption and what that headwind is going to look like?

Tony Callini

Yeah. We talked about it on the last column that we sized that at about $5 million to $9 million. I think what you'll see in our disclosure when the 10-K comes out along with what most companies at this point is that we're still working through the detail, I think that range still flies. We've been doing work here to try to minimize that to the extent that we can., so it might be biasing or towards the lower-end of the range and higher-end of the range. But I think the messages is that the application of the new accounting principle is companies are really taking their time to make sure that they get it right. And I think you'll see that in our disclosures and then when we have the Q1 report it will, we will be disclosing all the details around it. But that what I'd say that range probably holds and again maybe biasing towards what towards the low-end of the range.

Jackson Ader

Got you. All right. Thank you very much.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Allen Klee from Sidoti. Sir, your line is now open.

Allen Klee

Yes, hi. My first question so on the tax rate of 38%. How do you think about longer term perhaps 2018 of once you get by have some of the shorter term issues, what that could trend to?

Scott Landers

Yeah. That's a great, great question. I think one thing to observe as we digested the new Tax Reform we realize that we really had a tax structure that was set up to minimize taxes under the overalls which is what any company should try to achieve. And as this came into effect it really kind of flip things on its head of us where we had really a benefit from some of our foreign tax credits and now they were providing a bit of a drag for us.

So yes, we're looking at 38% right now is an estimate. As I mentioned on the call, we're going to be working really hard to apply some new tax planning strategies. So a couple things one that over time over abuse our rate has as we further digest as work with our advisors and get a more beneficial tax structure in place. But two other big drivers of it; one, we saw the fair amount of permanent items and a lot of that's related to the acquisition related costs that flow through our books but you don't get the benefit for taxes and that's going to run off over the next year or two years and that's about 5% of that of that 38% rate.

Secondly, we're still at the point now where our pretax income is fairly low just and as we continue to grow that the effects of that foreign tax rate differential get lower. So if I just break down at 38% now, obviously the new corporate U.S. rates around 21%, say another 2% for state and local the foreign income differential is about 10% for us right now and we would expect that to go down and then the permanent items it's about 5% and again not a little off of the next couple years early to majority of all lost that. That's how we get to 38%. I don't know at this point, I'd be comfortable saying what it should be on it on a normal go for basis but we absolutely expect that it would be trending to lower over the next even toward the end of this year but other than a couple years.

Allen Klee

Okay. Great. And then, as a lot of those investing spending initiatives are have been done. Is there a way to think longer term of operating leverage shows them how much of the revenue you think longer term can drop to the bottom line?

Scott Landers

Yeah. I think as we've laid out in our Analyst Day a few years ago, we talked about our longer term EBITDA model being in that 28% to 32% range and that is absolutely our target. We talked about 2017 being a pivotal year right now when there was a lot of stuff we had to build. You've been, you've known this for a while and for years we were - revenue was dominated really by the OEM business right which is a handful of customers and recurring revenue. And what we've had to build is basically the machinery from a go-to-market perspective anything from marketing, product marketing, training, bifurcating the sales force and a lot of those investments are done.

So as we move forward, it's really just incremental variable expenses versus the foundation of work. And so we're pleased with the results. We think there are planned we'll get to that target EBITDA range over the long term of 28% to 32% but now we're in a much larger and more diversified business than what we had a few years ago.

Allen Klee

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes in the line of Kevin Liu from B. Riley. Your line is now open.

Kevin Liu

Hi, good morning. Just in terms of the upside you saw from the strong enterprise sales growth within the quarter. I was curious that you could talk about where that upside came from whether it was attributable to some larger deals that maybe you hadn't wanted to kind of count for within guidance or more some other factors there? And then how does that growth translate into your plans to add on the headcount going into 2018?

Scott Landers

Yeah. So the upside Kevin, in this case, we have headquarters in the past where we say we kind of got a big deal that we weren't expecting, in this case it was volume. It was just and overall exceeding the volume and - of good side deals but there was no one massive deal which would present a tough compare, which is the best kind of over performance to have.

Tony Callini

I think as you've see us progress or we've seen the progression throughout the year, what we've seen is more deals in the pipeline growing, better visibility and just as Scott mentioned the volume coming through. And so I think that's the most encouraging part of it, it's the investments that we made in that go-to-market organization that starts with, the business of developing wraps generating leads all the way up through the sales funnel. So we're actually seeing a pretty healthy and active sales funnel and that's really what's been driving that the enterprise.

Scott Landers

Yeah, one of the things we talk about a lot that kind of gets the headlines is when you think of a field sales force, but we've also had outstanding performance as Tony was saying starting down at the development level and our inside sales teams on capturing those smaller deals or finding opportunities and kicking about to the field. And the other team that had a fantastic year this year was our renewals team. So a few years ago, each sales person kind of sold everything, big deals, small deals, renewals new business, that's all banged completely separated now. And the focus of renewals team led to really great retention rates and really great up sell opportunity as we got to spend more time with each client really understanding where they were taking their brand, so really across the board.

Tony Callini

And we can see it in some of our operational metrics just things like conversion rate of deals, win rate, the average deal size, I mean those are really things that we talk about it certainly but as we manage the business obviously those are key metrics for us and those are all been going in the direction.

Kevin Liu

Great. And then just regarding Olapic, could you talk about whether you're still comfortable with kind of their ability to drive ARR growth in the 20% range and as you focus more on kind of specific verticals where you can add a lot of value with the platform. How do you feel about whether that growth gets driven on kind of the brand edition side versus its larger deal size opportunity?

Scott Landers

Yeah, I think we mentioned the ARR growth in Q4 was the best one that we've had for the year was 17% overall year-over-year and we ended the year pretty strong. So I mean I think from a growth perspective, we're still right in that range that we had given before which - I think we're feeling pretty good about that.

Tony Callini

Yeah I think if you look at perhaps a different business both actually you could see bigger deals coming out of Olapic but you actually grow them overtime, right, so the entry point on the Olapic solution can be 30,000, 50,000 but really the key is focusing on that customer success, making sure they're using them not just for a campaign, but really has as an overall strategy and that's one of the reasons why we focused on the seven verticals, those were the vertical that were more times than not doing that. Because then overtime it's going from one brand to the next within the franchise or it's coming from one geography to the next and then you can have customers like we've mentioned in the past like Adidas or L'Oreal that can be making a really meaningful investment in that technology and using it to drive tremendous ROI and engagement with their consumers.

So I would say it's a longer build by customer but it can also be a lot easier to acquire your first customer where on the type side someone it's has their branding fonts set they really have to brand in order to crack that code that's not the case that something like Olapic. So a little easier to get in bigger builds over the long term type can take longer but then once you're in a kind of get big in a hurry if that makes sense.

Kevin Liu

IT does. Thanks for taking the questions.

Scott Landers

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Glenn Mattson from Ladenburg Thalmann. Your line is now open.

Glenn Mattson

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Just to play devil's advocate here for a little bit, I know there is some controversy by some of the shareholders about the Olapic acquisition and the prudence of it all, but think about the other way I mean perhaps Olapic surprises to the upside and out of little bit better quarter here in Q4, I think the grand - before the big strategy here was to bring in to these brands kind of a briefcases, a suite of products that you can offer them. If this Olapic does the price of the upside, would you like to have more in that briefcase that when you come into brands, are you still evaluating other potential acquisitions going forward?

Scott Landers

Yeah, I mean I would say we can't speak to specific M&A, I would just tell you we've got a lot going on and a lot of it's good stuff right. So today we are focused on continuing the momentum within type business, continuing with the focused in the roadmap to profitability with Olapic. What I will say with the acquisition of Olapic, it is the platform unto itself. And coming with that platform you can actually develop alongside with your customers as you learn to put in new capabilities every quarter, every year. So it is I would say it is less dependent from M&A perspective versus something like type for years what we have worked fonts and if you wanted more fonts you really have to acquire them right because the likelihood of drawing a new font and having it have a material impact.

So on the type side, it really was it had to be more acquisitions in order to get more IP within a SAAS platform you can actually develop while you learn with your customers every week, every month and to provide more value. So I think again just to reiterate, our focus today is on the execution from an M&A perspective I think Tony talked about our uses of capital, it's one of those things will always be investigating along with other ways to drive shareholder value. So that's the long answer to probably a short question.

Glenn Mattson

Thanks for that. And just as far as the debt on the balance sheet currently are you comfortable with that level would you just keep kind of chipping away at it over time here?

Tony Callini

I mean we are certainly comfortable at the level where it is now and we've as a matter of practice paying down around $3 million a quarter and we evaluate that that the end of quarter, I don't see any reason to make a big hit off that I mean again for a company like ours with the margin that we have and the cash that we generate now I think that that level of debt-to-earnings ratio is pretty comfortable.

Scott Landers

And you would argue that if you look at just raw EBIT to dollars a few years ago versus today, EBITDA dollars are very different. A few years ago you had a big chunk of EBITDA dollars that were to come into market pressure in the printer space. We've done a really good job at giving ourselves some comfort there at least some short term visibility. If you looked at some of the new initiatives we're coming going after they were really in some cases unproven writer really hadn't shown that they could scale. We're now past that as well and looking forward to driving more EBITDA there, so it's certainly comparable where we're at.

Glenn Mattson

Thanks. I guess last one back on, the markets for you to generate content, is that can you give us any update on the general backdrop for that kind of market?

Scott Landers

It's really tough for us because really none of the other people in the space are public right, so we don't have a lot of insight into numbers of what other people doing. What we can tell you what we say is like most things there's verticals where this makes a kind of sensor to go deep, that's where our focuses. I think if you look five years out, there's a vertical that are just testing it today where it also be commonplace like any other technology adoption. So far it's fitting into that made case for us and we are looking forward to just continuing down that path.

Glenn Mattson

Okay. Thanks.

Scott Landers

Thank you.

Operator

And I'm showing no further questions. I would now like to turn the call back to Scott Landers, CEO for any further remarks.

Scott Landers

Great. Well thanks to our shareholders, we thank you for your support and a special thanks today to all of our employees who are tuned in. It's your hard work that enabled us to deliver a great 2017. And so we look forward to talking to all of you again soon. Take care.

