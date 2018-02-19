Over recent weeks the unthinkable occurred, stocks finally showed that they could go down. The equities markets had been rallying since the last correction that took place over the first six weeks of 2016. At that time, selling in the domestic Chinese equity market spread around the world like a tsunami. However, stocks found lows and went through a period where even the shock of the Brexit referendum in June 2016 and surprise U.S. election results in November 2016 could not deter the bullish price action. Stocks rallied throughout 2017 in anticipation of tax reform, and when it became a reality in December, the continued to make new highs on almost a daily basis.

Things appear to have changed for the stock market in February 2018, and the path of least resistance has become cloudy as the equities sector has entered a new era. Most analysts believe that rising interest rates have weighed on stocks, and the crack in the wall occurred at the start of February when bonds moved to the downside, and interest rates edged higher and through a technical level. The recent action has created an environment where the overall outlook for stocks has changed.

The bullish blinders come off

In late January and early February, the bullish bloom came off the rose in the stock market.

As the weekly chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract highlights, the index hit a high of 2,878.50 during the week of January 29, and then the bottom fell out. The index dropped to a low of 2,529 on February 6, a correction of just over 12%. The index bounced and was trading at the 2745 level on Friday, February 16. The level on Friday was above the midpoint of the move. The DJIA, NASDAQ, Russell, and all other equity indices declined alongside the S&P 500. As the weekly chart highlights, stocks suffered their biggest correction since early 2016. The correction two years ago took the S&P futures contract 329.75 points or 15.5% lower. The latest move was smaller on a percentage basis, but the index fell by 349.50 points from high to low.

The latest action in the stock market is another example of how markets like to take the stairs up and the elevator to the downside during corrective periods.

A correction and increased volatility

Traders embrace two-way volatility in markets, and the latest move in stocks could have set off a period that will please the trading segment of market participants. Volatility creates a paradise for nimble traders, while it is often the worst enemy of investors who tend to panic during periods of increased price variance.

The daily chart displays what could be the Garden of Eden for experienced traders as the daily trading ranges of all stock indices have increased dramatically in February. As of last Friday, the S&P 500 E-Mini had rallied for six straight sessions.

Investors had become complacent in the stock market as they became accustomed to new highs on almost a daily basis. One of the signs of complacency was the level of the volatility index which traded at the lowest level in years over recent months.

The VIX at 10 was too low

The XIV is the CBOE Volatility Index which measures the price variance of the S&P 500 via a group of option premiums. Implied volatility is the chief determinate of put and call prices, and it is the metric that represents the market's perception of future volatility for the life of an option. Since markets tend to take stairs higher and elevators lower, option premiums tend to spike during market correction like the one we witnessed over recent sessions.

As the chart of the VIX dating back to 1998 illustrates, we saw a spike to over the 50 level in the index on February 5 that led to the most recent low on February 6. The VIX had been trending lower, making lower highs and lower lows, since 2015. In 2017, it never traded above the 17.28 level and moved as low as 8.56, which was the lowest level in the history of the instrument dating back to the late 1990's. The VIX spent a lot of time at the 10-level last year, which was a reflection of the strength of the stock market and the slow and steady path of gains. However, it turns out that the VIX was too low and did not reflect the rising risk in the market that increased with each new high. The bottom line is that when the correction arrived, the VIX exploded to the upside. With the spike lower in equities fresh in the minds of investors and traders, the VIX is likely to remain a lot higher in future days, weeks, and months. The volatility index was trading at just over the 18 level on Friday, February 16 as stocks have been recovering.

The dollar and rates are at odds

One of the factors that caused stocks to finally capitulate and correct to the downside was the increase in interest rates.

As the monthly chart of the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond futures contract shows, the bond slipped below technical support at 147-07 in late January. Stocks compete with fixed-income securities for capital and the rise in interest rates turned out to be the straw that broke the camel's back and led to the correction in stocks. Meanwhile, currency instruments tend to move higher or lower on interest rate differentials, but higher rates have done little to support the U.S. dollar over recent months.

As the weekly chart of the U.S. dollar index displays, the dollar has declined steadily from highs in January 2017 at 103.815 to lows on February 16 of 88.150. During the move lower, the Fed hiked short-term interest rates three times, and the bond market broke technical support to the downside. While the dollar index rallied to the 90.455 level on February 8 the move has been extremely tame compared to the technical break in the bond market and the market's anticipation for higher rates across the yield curve. Selling at above the 90 level took the dollar index to a new and lower low at the end of last week. I view the divergence between the dollar and interest rates as a potent cocktail for continued volatility in stocks and markets across all asset classes.

Expect 2018 to be a volatile year

The divergence between the dollar and rates presents an enigma for commodities prices. The lower dollar is a supportive factor given the long-standing inverse historical price relationship between the U.S. dollar and raw material prices. However, higher rates provide a reason to pause as they increase the cost of carrying both inventories and long positions in the commodities markets. There are two components to rates; the real rate of interest and inflation. If inflation is rearing its ugly head, we could see commodities react by climbing as inflationary pressures eat away at the value of money. After a decade of artificially low rates as central banks around the world responded to the financial crisis of 2008 and its effects on economies, inflation could be the price tag for accommodative monetary policy.

I expect 2018 to be a volatile year in markets across all asset classes. Trading rather than investing in the current environment is likely to provide optimal results. When it comes to commodities, I am a buyer of dips and seller of rallies. When markets look weak, it may be the best time to take advantage of low prices in raw materials like precious and base metals, crude oil, and other commodities. When they rally, taking profits will make room to buy on the next dip in a volatile market. Commodities are the most volatile asset class, and those who trade in this sector tend to embrace volatile conditions. It is highly possible that the break in the bond market is the result of building inflationary pressures and that central banks and monetary authorities are behind the curve when it comes to increasing rates to cool the result of accommodation. While I believe 2018 will continue to be a volatile year with plenty of price variance, I also think that commodities prices will move to the upside over the year.

Since 2006, DBC the $2.5 billion commodities ETF product, has traded in a range from lows of $11.70 to highs of $46.63. At $16.56 on February 16, the ETF is a lot closer to lows than highs and could offer commodities exposure to portfolios that do not typically venture into the volatile asset class.

Stocks are entering a new era given the recent corrective action, and it is possible that we will see more downside volatility in the days and weeks ahead. I am a scale-down buyer of DBA on price weakness and will look to take profits on rallies. The first step in adjusting to the new era in stocks is to do what commodities traders do on a daily basis; embrace volatility as a friend and not a foe.