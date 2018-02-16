Agnico Eagle Is Flying High

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines set a new gold production record in 2017.

The 2018 and 2019 production guidance was improved slightly.

In 2020, Agnico should produce more than 2 million toz gold.

The debt is well under control and the company expects to raise dividends after the Amaruq and Meliadine mines are completed.

If everything goes well, the $60 share price level may be crossed over the next two years.