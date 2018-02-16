Agnico Eagle Is Flying High
About: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)
by: Peter Arendas
Summary
Agnico Eagle Mines set a new gold production record in 2017.
The 2018 and 2019 production guidance was improved slightly.
In 2020, Agnico should produce more than 2 million toz gold.
The debt is well under control and the company expects to raise dividends after the Amaruq and Meliadine mines are completed.
If everything goes well, the $60 share price level may be crossed over the next two years.
Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) recorded great results in 2017. It confirmed its ability to grow production while keeping the costs low, especially when compared to the other major gold miners. It was also