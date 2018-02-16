Extraordinarily Bearish & Extraordinarily Bullish

The broad stock market, which has experienced rare levels of heightened volatility after record low volatility, is extremely overvalued, led by U.S. equities.

"A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years …We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10." Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017) “Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria” Sir John Templeton “Life and investing are long ballgames.” Julian Robertson

Introduction

Financial markets on on the edge, not too different from the picture above, walking a proverbial tightrope between extraordinarily high valuations and historically frothy sentiment levels.

Everything seems fine, especially within the cocoon of ever rising equity prices, but all an investor needs to do to gain perspective is climb up on the edge, and look down, to see how far the fall is to normalized valuations.

Paradoxically, within one of the most overvalued equity markets in modern market history, there are some of the most undervalued equities in modern market history.

How do these two contrasting extremes exist side by side?

The answer, I believe, has to do with market liquidity, as passive/ETF fund flows have distorted market valuations. The end result is a bifurcated equity market, where there is extraordinary risk and extraordinary opportunity.

Thesis

Passive/ETF fund flows have distorted equity prices, with the "Have" equities, which benefit from liquidity, bid to extreme overvaluations, while the "Have Not" equities are bid to extreme undervaluation's.

Unnatural Price Action

After the lowest volatility year on record in 2017, 2018 has been equally unusual, with one of the fastest corrections in stock market history.

The 10% correction in 10 days was a "4 standard deviation event", which reminds me of one of my favorite passages from one of my favorite short stories, Malcolm Gladwell's 2002 New Yorker article "Blowing Up", about Nassim Taleb & Victor Niederhoffer. Here is the quote:

"Physical events, whether death rates or poker games, are the predictable function of a limited and stable set of factors, and tend to follow what statisticians call a "normal distribution," a bell curve. But do the ups and downs of the market follow a bell curve? The economist Eugene Fama once studied stock prices and pointed out that if they followed a normal distribution you'd expect a really big jump, what he specified as a movement five standard deviations from the mean, once every seven thousand years. In fact, jumps of that magnitude happen in the stock market every three or four years, because investors don't behave with any kind of statistical orderliness. They change their mind. They do stupid things. They copy each other. They panic. Fama concluded that if you charted the ups and downs of the stock market the graph would have a "fat tail,"meaning that at the upper and lower ends of the distribution there would be many more outlying events than statisticians used to modelling the physical world would have imagined."

The "4 standard deviation event" impaled short volatility products like the VelocityShares Daily Inverse Short-Term ETN (XIV).

Not stopping there, the market has continued its unusual price action, with the S&P 500 Index, as measured by SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY), advancing for five straight days, with four of those days notching gains of 1% or more.

The price action is even more unusual in market leaders like Amazon (AMZN), which is poised to make a new high, after plunging just five days ago.

The manic recent price action should be expected in a sense, after such low volatility in 2017, but the extreme price moves seem to be exacerbated by computer trading, as algorithms try to make sense of a changing investment landscape.

Rising Interest Rates Change The Paradigm

The historic rise in U.S. equities during the current nine-year plus bull market has been underpinned by falling long-term interest rates, which are shown below with the rising chart of the iShares 20+Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), which moves higher as long-term interest rates move lower.

The overall gain in TLT has been impressive, with shares roughly doubling from 2009 to their 2016 highs. Think about that for a minute. In one of the best equity bull markets in U.S. market history, investors have done very well holding long-term Treasury Bonds.

Long-term U.S. Treasury Bonds have been a terrific investment, particularly from 2009 through 2016, but recent price action has been more ominous.

Specifically, long-term up-trends appear to have broken in 2016, when I wrote an article for SA titled "The Bond Bubble Is Bursting", and in 2018, where there has been a renewed up move in long-term bond yields, causing TLT to embark on what could be another leg lower.

Rising interest rates are even more evident at the short-end of the yield curve, with the U.S. 2-Year Treasury Yield now at 2.19%.

With the S&P 500 dividend yield now at 1.8%, short-term Treasury bonds are now a competitive source of income.

Given the rise in both short-term and long-term interest rates, is it any surprise that income oriented investments like REITs, as measured by the Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ), have struggled?

From a long-term perspective, the recent correction is REITs is just a drop in the bucket.

If I was a REIT investor, or a dividend focused investor, this is both comforting, meaning the recent drop is not the large in the big picture, and terrifying, as the recent drop has felt bad, but in the big picture, there is room for further declines if interest rates rise further.

Valuation Extremes

What is the value of an asset?

The short answer, applicable in the short-term, is whatever a buyer is willing to pay for it.

The long answer, applicable over the long-term, is the discounted value of a stream of cash flows to the investor.

Since the inputs to the discounted cash flow valuation model can vary widely, including estimates of future cash flows and the discount rate, the end valuations can vary even more widely.

In summary, that is how we can get to price extremes in the markets, as different interpretations of future cash flows yield wildly different conclusions.

From my perspective, I believe we are at the outer, upwards limits of price extremes for the broader U.S. equity markets. To show this, I have repeatedly used two tables/graphs shown below.

The first chart above is a table of expected future real returns from GMO, and the second graph is Doug Short's barometer of market capitalization's to GDP, which is a variation on Buffet's Market-Cap To GDP chart ratio.

As an investor, whether you agree with the valuation methodologies above is almost beside the point. What should really be important is the extremes that these barometers are at today.

For a different perspective on how overvalued the market is today, consider one of my favorite undervalued equities from 2015, Deere & Company (DE). On May 22nd, 2015, I wrote a Seeking Alpha Pro article titled, "Deere Investors, I've Found Your Inflationary Hedge", which articulated the bullish case for DE shares when they were around $90 per share.

In the article, I presented a bullish case scenario using discounted cash flow analysis for DE shares as follows.

Looking at the above calculations, I used an aggressive discount rate, but even in doing so, which I felt was perhaps too optimistic at the time, I was too conservative, as DE shares have tripled from their early 2016 lows.

In summary, DE shares have run way past my bullish price targets, and even though I love commodities, and commodity related equities today, and DE would be one of the rare stocks I would be comfortable holding for the next 50 years, it is hard to be too enthusiastic about the price level of DE shares today, particularly in an environment of rising interest rates.

This logic also applies to the broader stock market, particularly the in-favor equities in the S&P 500 Index, that have been the beneficiaries of liquidity flows driven by passive/ETF fund flows.

Are There Any Undervalued Equities?

The answer is a resounding yes.

In contrast to stocks like Amazon or Deere, or even the broader S&P 500 Index, which all have been the beneficiaries of record liquidity flows via passive and ETF strategies, there are sub-sectors of the market, and individual equities, that has been completely overlooked by investors and speculators.

Actually, it is even worse that that, as computer algorithmic trading has picked up on the price trends, and driven these undervalued sectors, and undervalued individual equities even further to the abyss.

One example of this dysfunctional market, driven by liquidity flows, is Cenovus Energy (CVE), a leading Canadian oil producer and refiner, which reported a very good fourth quarter, and a stellar 2017 by the company's own goals, yesterday before the market opened.

How did the market respond to record cash flows, accelerated pay down of debt, and the lowering of the cost of oil production?

Does a decline of -5.2%, which brought the past years cumulative losses to -44.5%, in a time frame where oil prices increased 15.2% sound right?

Sure, over the past year, for Cenovus Enegy, there have been concerns about the integration of oil assets purchased from ConocoPhillips (COP), asset sales to repay debt and a bridge loan, and of course the pipeline takeaway capacity in light of TransCanada's (TRP) Keystone pipeline impairment, but how could CVE shares be below their early 2016 lows when oil bottomed below $30 per barrel, when oil is above $60 per barrel today?

The short answer is a bifurcated market.

CVE shares are not part of mainstream indices so they do not benefit from liquidity flows, price action has trended down so computer algorithmic trading has jumped aboard the downward trend, and energy equities have been out-of-favor, with even heavyweights like Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Chevron (CVX) suffering sharp sell-offs recently, so that has added further pressure.

Lost in the mix is the fact that Cenovus is generating record operational cash flow, and even more importantly, free cash flow.

For members of The Contrarian, I have calculated price targets for a group of out-of-favor equities using primarily discounted cash flow analysis, similar to the DE example shown earlier in this article. Recently, I presented these in a monthly piece for member titled the Top-Ten List, and for shares of CVE, my discounted cash flow price target is $25, offering upside potential of over 230% from its recent closing price of $7.50 per share.

Frankly, I could envision an even more bullish scenario for CVE shares, but the discrepancy from today's price per share, and what I believe is intrinsic fair value, is already wide enough to cause most investors to do a double take.

Building on this narrative, there are a number of other out-of-favor equities that I believe are as undervalued as CVE, or even further undervalued. The caveat is that buying the most undervalued equities in the market, at least from my valuation methodology, has been extraordinarily painful the past year, as price extremes, for both undervaluation, and overvaluation, have gone much farther than I ever imagined.

Conclusion - It Is More Important Than Ever To Look For Undervalued Equities

With a majority of the broader U.S. equity market more overvalued than at anytime in modern market history, it is more important than ever, in my opinion, to look for undervalued equities. This is particularly true, as rising interest rates are beginning to change the investment landscape that has existed for a majority of the current bull market.

Surprisingly, there are a number of equities that trade for a large discount to their intrinsic values. For a majority of these equities, they reside in out-of-favor sectors that have not been the beneficiaries of record liquidity, via fund flows from passive and ETF strategies.

In closing, the "Have" equities, many of which reside in nameplate indices, have been the best performers for the majority of the bull market, benefiting from a self-reinforcing feedback loop of liquidity and performance, but these equities are historically overvalued today. In contrast, the "Have Not" equities, like the discarded toys on the Island Of Misfit Toys in "Rudolph", are historically undervalued. All you have to do is channel a little bit of Yukon Cornelius, viewing the world from a different, contrarian angle, to see their value.

