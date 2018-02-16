What Happened To Adamis?
About: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)
by: John Engle
Summary
Adamis shares fell hard on Feb. 15.
A slashed analyst price target and exit by an institutional holder was the proximate cause of the rout.
Lack of news on a commercialization partnership for epinephrine injector Symjepi is the principal reason for the sell-off and analyst anxiety.
This article addresses the latest developments and the evolving near-term outlook.
February 15th was a bad trading day for Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP). Shares fell as low as $2.80 during the first hours of trading, representing a drop of 17.5%. On close to triple the