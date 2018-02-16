Real Estate Bounces Back Amid Brutal Start To 2018

Earnings season continued in the real estate sector. 2017 finished strong for REITs, but 2018 guidance has been more conservative than expected. NOI growth has slowed, but fundamentals remain healthy.

Retail sales data was disappointing in January, dragged down by weakness in e-commerce sales. Brick and mortar retail sales remain higher by 3% over the past year.

Housing markets started strong in 2018. Single-family housing starts grew faster than expected, but multifamily continues to slow. Total starts, however, have risen just 2% over the past year.

The 10-Year yield climbed above 2.90% for the first time since 2014 after the release of hotter-than-expected CPI and PPI inflation data. Higher energy prices explained much of the increase.

After dipping into correction territory last week, US equities rallied sharply higher this week and are back within 5% of record highs. REITs gained 1.6% while homebuilders surged more than 5%.

Real Estate Weekly Review

Following a wild week that saw volatility spike and US equities dip into correction-territory, markets sharply rebounded this week. The S&P 500 (SPY) climbed more than 4% and is once again within striking distance of all-time highs. This week's broad-based rally occurred despite a rise in the 10-Year yield, which hit a three-year high of 2.90% after the hotter-than-expected inflation report on Wednesday.

REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) finished the week higher by 1.6% following a combined 7% sell-off during the prior two weeks. Homebuilders (XHB and ITB) rallied nearly 6% after strong single-family housing data in January. Mortgage REITs (REM) climbed 4.6% while international real estate (VNQI and RWX) rose more than 3%. REITs remain 20% below their 2016 peaks and more than 10% below their recent 52-week highs in December.

Within the Equity Income categories, we note the performance and current income yield of the Utilities, Telecom, Consumer Staples, Financials, and Energy. Within the Fixed Income categories, we look at Short, Medium, and Long-Term Treasuries, as well as Investment Grade and High Yield Corporates, Municipal Bonds, and Global Bonds.

REITs are now lower by 10% while homebuilders are off by 6% YTD, both significantly underperforming the US equity markets which have climbed nearly 3%. The 10-Year yield has climbed 46 basis points since the start of the year, pressuring yield-sensitive sectors, including REITs.

REITs ended 2017 with a total return of roughly 5%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%. Going forward, absent continued cap-rate compression, it is reasonable to expect REITs to return an average of 6-8% per year with an annual standard deviation averaging 5-15%. This risk/return profile is roughly in line with large-cap US equities.

Real Estate Earnings Update

Earnings season continued this week in the real estate sector. More than 60% of REITs have now reported earnings. 2017 finished strong for REITs, but 2018 guidance has been more conservative than expected. NOI growth has slowed, but fundamentals remain healthy. Over the coming weeks, we will publish our sector reports which analyze this quarter's results.

This week, major earnings reports included Vornado (VNO), National Retail (NNN), HCP (HCP), Tanger (SKT), Federal Realty (FRT), Omega Healthcare (OHI), Healthcare Realty (HR), Equinix (EQIX), Kimco (KIM), Digital Realty (DLR), National Health (NHI), and Iron Mountain (IRM).

The retail REIT sectors were the strongest performers on the week after a string of better-than-expected earnings and solid retail sales data. This week's winners included CBL (CBL), Brixmor (BRX), DDR Corp. (DDR), Kimco, Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), Taubman (TCO), and Kilroy (TCO).

Data centers and hotels were the weakest performing sectors. Losers this week included Equinix (EQIX), CyrusOne (CONE), Spirit (SRC), Preferred Apartments (APTS), Tanger, and Ventas (VTR).

Real Estate Economic Data

Solid Start For Housing in 2018

Housing data bounced back in January after a disappointing end to 2017. As expected, we saw a bounce back related to the unseasonably cold weather in December which delayed single-family housing starts. This had the effect of inflating the seasonally-adjusted annualized rate sharply higher. The unadjusted TTM rate (a better metric to use for this data) showed a more moderate rise in starts. On a TTM basis, single-family housing starts rose by 8.9% while multifamily starts dipped by 11.0%. Total starts remain just 2.4% higher from the prior 12 months, consistent with the prior month.

After a surge of apartment starts from 2014 to 2016, multifamily starts have cooled in recent quarters as builders and lenders remain wary about weakening fundamentals from lingering supply growth. 2017 was supposed to be the year that we saw a spike in new supply, but construction delays pushed back many of the completions into 2018. Completions have finally ‘caught up’ with starts, as seen below. More than 600k units are still under construction, with peak deliveries expected to be in the first half of 2018.

Retail Spending Pulls Back in January

Retail sales were disappointing in January after a very strong holiday season. Surprisingly, non-store (e-commerce) sales declined slightly in January, continuing a trend of decelerating growth rates that began in 2017. On a TTM basis, brick and mortar sales remain higher by 2.7% while non-store retail sales are higher by 10.2%.

The home improvement and furniture categories continue to be the outperformers in the retail space. General merchandise saw a nice acceleration through 2017. Even in the “retail losers” category, we’ve seen a recovery in the clothing and electronics categories in recent months, which are now in positive growth territory YoY. Healthcare and restaurant retail sales have slowed after a brief period from 2014 to 2016. Out of all of the retail categories, only the sporting goods/books segment has seen negative YoY growth.

Inflation Comes in Hot in January

Since the passage of tax reform in December, inflation has become a central focus for investors. There is mounting concern that we may be entering a new “economic regime” of faster growth and higher inflation, a departure from the Goldilocks environment of moderate growth and low inflation that was seen as favorable to asset valuations. The combination of lower tax rates and higher government spending will effectively serve as a fiscal stimulus that comes at a time when labor markets are already “tight” by many traditional metrics. Economic models would suggest that this policy course generally will result in upward inflationary pressure and higher wages.

For that reason, investors are now keenly focused on inflation data. January CPI and PPI data were released this week and both metrics come in slightly hotter than expected. Core CPI climbed to 1.82% from 1.78% last month while Core PPI data rose to 2.34% from 2.25%. Core PCE, the Fed’s preferred inflation metric, remains at 1.52%.

The internals of the data, however, suggest that the fear of rising inflation may be premature and that data may actually surprise to the downside in 2018. Shelter inflation (specifically apartment rental rates) continues to account for a disproportionate amount of total inflation. Core CPI, excluding shelter, actually ticked down in January from 1.55% to 1.50%. Our models suggest that shelter inflation will see downward pressure in 2018.

Ultimately, we believe that the path of inflation will largely depend on two critical variables: the price of oil and the value of the US dollar. Oil prices were 21% higher YoY in January and, at current levels, remain 14% higher YoY in February. Downward pressure on oil prices would likely mean less inflationary pressure in 2018.

Earnings season continued in the real estate sector. 2017 finished strong for REITs, but 2018 guidance has been more conservative than expected. NOI growth has slowed, but fundamentals remain healthy. So far, we have updated our sector reports for the Apartment and Mall sectors. Over the coming weeks, we will update all reports on all fifteen sectors including Hotel, Cell Tower, Single Family Rental, Industrial, Healthcare, Net Lease, Data Center, Shopping Center, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Office, and Storage.

