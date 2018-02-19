The red metal that is a building block for infrastructure around the world took a hit last week with the prices of many other commodities. March COMEX copper futures fell to lows of $3.0260 per pound, the lowest price since mid-December. On the weekly chart, the industrial commodity put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern. During the week of February 5, copper rose to a high of $3.2575 per pound, a level that exceeded the prior week's peak at $3.2440. Copper than proceeded to close the week at $3.05, which was lower than the previous week's bottom at $3.1520 per pound.

A bearish key reversal often is a negative signal for the price of a futures market, and further losses tend to follow. However, copper has been in bullish mode for more than two years, and the current environment is not overly bearish from a fundamental, supply and demand perspective. Additionally, the longer-term picture for the red metal remains positive and the lower price offered another opportunity for investors and traders before another leg to the upside in copper that could take the nonferrous metal to another new high.

A bullish trading pattern since January 2016

The copper market has been moving higher since making lows in January 2016.

Source: CQG

Copper reached a low of $1.9355 in early 2016 and has been making higher lows and higher highs for more than two years. The latest high came at the end of December 2017 when the price rose to $3.3220 per pound. Copper has been correcting over recent weeks once again. As the weekly chart shows, price momentum has moved back to neutral territory, and open interest has recently moved lower. Falling open interest and price is not a technical validation of an emerging bearish trend in a futures market. At the same time, stocks on the LME have increased over recent weeks from 204,125 tons on January 15 to 333,525 tons on February 15.

Source: LME

Rising stocks and volatility in other markets had weighed on the price of the industrial metal over the past few weeks. However, the bull market in copper has been almost picture-perfect. For more than two years, the red metal has not once violated a level of critical support which resulted from the previous critical low.

Copper has not violated significant lows

As the weekly chart highlights, the January low stood as critical support until it made a higher low at $2.0130 in June 2016. As copper edged higher, the next significant low came in early September 2016 at $2.0610 followed by a higher low the next month at $2.0845. Copper then blasted off to the upside reaching a high of $2.8230 per pound in February 2017. A higher low followed at $2.47 last May, after which copper rallied to $3.1580 during the week of September 5, 2017. The red metal then dipped to $2.8750 after which it rallied to $3.2595. A correction then took the price to $2.9205. The latest high came at the end of last year at $3.3220. Recently, during the correction in the stock market and in an environment of falling bond prices and a correction in the dollar back above the 90 level on the March dollar index, copper dropped to a low of $3.0260 per pound and once again recovered to trade at over the $3.25 level last Friday. In every case, for over two years, copper has not violated a previous low that stood as critical technical support.

The dollar and interest rates pull the red metal in opposite directions

The dollar typically has an inverse historical relationship with commodities prices. However, when the dollar reached its most recent low at 88.255 on the dollar index on January 25, March copper futures traded to a high of $3.2580 per pound, a level lower than the late December high. The dollar index bounced over recent weeks reaching a high of 90.455 on February 8. The next day, copper fell to its most recent low at $3.0260 per pound on the March futures contract. The stronger dollar weighed on the price of copper as did price action in stocks and bonds. However, the dollar index fell to a new low at 88.15 last Friday which has provided support for the red metal.

The stock market corrected sharply starting in late January leading to a significant correction on February 5 and increased volatility in equity markets. The reason for the correction in stocks is likely the price action in bonds. The 30-year Treasury bond slipped below its technical support level at 147-07 in late January and has declined to a low of 143.04. Rising interest rates weighed on stocks and caused increased volatility in all markets across all asset classes. The risk-off environment caused further weakness in the price of copper. The red metal had only declined to a low of $3.026 per pound, which was above its current level of critical support at $2.9430, the low from the week of December 5. The recent price action in the dollar, bonds, and stocks weighed on copper. Meanwhile, even though the dollar had bounced, more selling took it to a new nadir on the final day of trading last week. The dollar is weak, which is supportive for copper, but rising interest rates increase the cost of carrying inventories which could be a negative factor.

On February 16, March copper was trading around the $3.25 per pound level, 7.2 cents off the late December high and 32.95 cents above the level that could break the bullish trading pattern over the past two years. With a supportive level of the dollar and rising interest rates, copper's path of least resistance is not clear at this time. However, other inputs could provide support and a continuation of the positive price trend.

Infrastructure rebuilding could provide support

President Trump unveiled his proposal for a $1.5 trillion infrastructure rebuilding project for the roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, and other construction projects around the United States on February 9. After his victory late last year with tax reform, the infrastructure initiative could find more bipartisan support in Congress. In fact, many Republicans are concerned that the level of spending will fuel the rising deficit and could create more problems for the legislation that the party on the other side of the political aisle in Washington DC.

Meanwhile, parts of the U.S. infrastructure are crumbling, and the initiative is more of a necessity than a political issue. At the same time, economic growth around the world has fostered increasing demand for raw materials and copper demand is a function of the expansion in economic activity. With U.S. demand for copper rising via the infrastructure package, and Chinese demand higher because of economic growth, support for the red metal has not been stronger in years.

Buying price weakness has worked for more than two years

Since January 2016, any dip in the copper market led to a new and higher high. Therefore, buying on price weakness has yielded optimal results. The critical price level now stands at the early December lows at $2.9430 per pound on the March COMEX futures contract, and if the price were to approach that level, it is likely that sell stops will build below. If triggered, we could see a swoon in the price of the red metal which would change the technical picture dramatically. However, rising economic growth, a weak dollar, and increasing demand from the U.S. and China it will make it difficult for copper to fall too far below the $3 per pound level. If the stock market correction becomes a deeper and more prolonged event, it is possible that risk-off behavior in markets across all asset classes could push the price of copper lower than that level. However, the odds favor another higher low in copper which we may have already witnessed last week at just over the $3 per pound level.

FCX and SCCO are both copper producers, and their stock prices tend to move with the price action in the red metal. FCX traded to a high of $20 per share in mid-January, pulled back and then recovered to the $18.93 per share level as on February 16. SCCO reached at a high of $50.90 per share in late January, pulled back to just over $45 on February 9 and rallied to a new high at $51.64 on February 15. SCCO moved to a higher level than when copper was on the highs at the end of December. Weakness in copper and the stock market had weighed on the prices of these shares, but they have both come roaring back with stock prices and the price action in the red metal.

Source: Barchart

JJC is the copper ETN product that has moved from highs of $37.88 in late December to just over $34 per share on February 5 before moving higher to trade at over $37 per share last Friday. Barclay's will delist JJC in April. JJC currently has net assets of $79.69 million and trades an average of just over 65,000 shares each day. JJCB will be Barclay's new copper ETN product, but as if Friday it only had $10.03 million in net assets and traded under 100 shares. JJCB was around the $48.15 on February 16, and I will be waiting for the ETN to grow in both net assets and daily volume before I trade the product.

Buying any price weakness moving towards technical support has been a highly profitable strategy in the copper market for more than two years. Given the supply and demand fundamentals, the odds favor a continuation of the trading pattern. However, an increase in volatility in markets across all asset classes has raised the risk, and in the case of a risk-off environment triggered by stocks and bonds, all bets could be off in the copper market. I believe that pattern suggests that copper's next leg to a higher high could come sooner, rather than later given the state of the global economy. Technical resistance for the red metal stands at the late December high at $3.3220 per pound and at the December 2013 high at $3.4445 which I believe is a level we will see in 2018.