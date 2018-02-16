WABCO Holdings' (WBC) CEO, Jacques Esculier on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Jacques Esculier - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Alexander de Bock - Chief Financial Officer (interim)

Sean Deason - Vice President, Investor Relations, Controller

Analysts

Joe Vruwink - Robert W. Baird

Jeff Hammond - Keybanc Capital

Justin Long - Stephens

Ross Gillardi - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs

Rob Wertheimer - Melius Research

Seth Weber - RBC Capital Markets

Joe O’Dea - Vertical Research

Operator

At this time for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Sean Deason, Vice President - Investor Relations and Controller. Sir, you may begin your conference.

Sean Deason

Thank you, Bridget. Good morning everyone and welcome to WABCO’s quarterly conference call. Today we will present our fourth quarter and full year 2017 results. With us this morning, we have Jacques Esculier, our Chairman and CEO, and Alexander de Bock, our interim CFO.

As a reminder, this call, webcast and the presentation that we are using this morning are available on our website, WABCO-auto.com under the heading, WABCO’s Q4 and Full Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call. A replay of this call will be available through February 23.

As shown on Chart 2 of the presentation, certain forward-looking statements that we’ll make today are based on management’s expectations and beliefs concerning future developments. As you know, actual results may differ materially from these expectations as a result of many factors. Examples of these factors can be found in our company’s Form 10-K which was filed with the SEC this morning and in our quarterly reports. Lastly, some of our remarks contain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are attached in the appendix to this presentation and to our press release from this morning, both of which are posted on our website.

I will now turn the call over to Jacques Esculier.

Jacques Esculier

Thanks Sean, and good morning, good afternoon to you all. Thanks for joining our fourth quarter and full year report out.

Before we jump to the details of our performance for the quarter and for the full year, I’d like to take the time to step back and frame the results that we’re going to share with you. I would say that this fourth quarter and the full year 2017 actually really stand out as we look back on what I would call a very successful decade for WABCO as a public company. Indeed, we will share with you a top line growth for the quarter of over 30%, for the full year of close to 18%, and this is obviously propelled by good growth, good tailwind for a change from our markets that have basically all fired on all cylinders. Actually, the market this year reached a level of production of trucks and buses that is an all-time record, 45% of which by the way have been built in China alone, so when you look at the growth of WABCO, obviously we were able to, as we do and we have done for so many years, we topped it with this ability to continuously outperform the market.

Now on top of this, we have in 2017 reached record level of productivity, which allowed us to transform again very strong top line growth into healthy contribution to the bottom line. In addition to this pretty high level of performance, I would say, we have accomplished two acquisitions of pretty premium companies that will strongly contribute to our strategic path, on the one hand as a milestone, as actually a cornerstone on our path to staying at the leading edge of the industry movements towards autonomous driving; on the other hand we are strengthening our capabilities and presence in the North American market, which will allow us obviously to enhance our performance over there.

I want to also mention that 2017 has brought positive continuous momentum and contribution to these new activities we have been focusing on in the last few years. I would say one is to grow our services to fleets particularly in the area of fleet management solutions. As you know, we have teamed up with a major leader in the Chinese market as well as to cover a company in India, and in the off-highway sector that we are also actively growing, we marked a pretty interesting level of growth at over 30%.

Now jumping to the third page of our presentation and going through the numbers, our sales for the quarter, as I told you, were up 31% or 24.3% in local currencies, with a performance operating income of $144.2 million, up 36% versus the previous year, leading to a performance EPS of $2.00 per share, up also 36% versus the Q4 of the year before. Looking at the full year, we ended up breaking what has been a sound barrier for WABCO, because it took us quite a while to jump over that $3 billion threshold, but we decidedly jumped over this time to end up at $3.3 billion, up 16% in local currencies, leading to a performance operating income up 20% at $492.1 million versus 2016. Performance EPS ended up at $6.86 per share, up 18% versus what it was in the prior year.

We have continued to generate very strong free cash flow at $361 million, which leads to a 97% conversion rate, pretty high performance in such a high, fast-growth environment, and as I said, we closed those two strategic acquisitions.

Moving to the next slide, that gives the profile of our growth that I mentioned with 30.9%, of which 6.6% is purely due to translational FX. Organic growth was itself pretty strong at close to 15%, and acquisitions contributed a healthy 9.5% for the quarter. From the channels perspective, 37% growth in the OE business, of which 18% comes from those two acquisitions, meaning 19% organic growth in terms of growth supported by market growth as well as continuing to outperform the market by gaining market share and adding content per vehicle. From the aftermarket standpoint, the growth sounds pretty good at 19%; however, 15% of it is due to contribution leading what I would call still a meager 4% for the quarter in aftermarket growth and organic growth, and that’s due to the fact that even though we really generated healthy growth across most of the regions, particularly emerging markets, we were again fairly strongly affected to this continuous downturn coming from markets in the Middle East area.

Now looking at the truck and bus built versus the evolution of our revenues by region. In Europe, production of trucks and buses went up 13%, whereas WABCO actually underperformed by 2%, and that’s due to what we shared with you already along the year, to the slowdown of a business that we had with one of the key manufacturers of gearboxes in Europe that cost us basically six points of outperformance, so short of that, we would have continued to nicely outperform Europe.

North American market grew 21%. We generated 107% top line growth, 64% of it is directly due to acquisitions, so it leaves 43% of organic growth which is obviously a healthy outperformance versus the market, and that’s due to the continued implementation of the ESC regulation that started in the third quarter as well as continued adoption of AMTs. South America saw a very nice outperformance at 12% beyond a market that grew at 28%. Japan, Thailand also have seen the impact of some product launches around air disc brakes and EBS, outperforming fairly meager growth in the market at 3% for the quarter. China grew a very surprising but welcome, actually, 11% year-over-year. We were not obviously counting on having seen such a nice level of growth for the fourth quarter. It started to slow down, as you remember, at the very beginning of the quarter and then it picked up in November-December surprisingly, so we ended up with a growth again for this quarter in the market at 11%, that we again nicely outperformed by another 14%. Then India, we gained momentum and ended up the year with a quarter of 26% of increase in production that we again also outperformed by 14%.

When we look at this same chart by the full year with total growth of 17.6%, 1.6% being driven by FX, organic growth of 13.4% with acquisitions contributing 2.6%, from the channel standpoint OE grew 20% with 5% coming from acquisitions, so 15% driven by market and outperformance through increase in market share and in content per vehicle. Aftermarket grew 9%, of which 4% comes from our acquisitions, leaving again low end 5% growth, again significantly hurt by Middle East. Then looking at the comparison between WABCO revenue growth and production by region, in Europe we see a 2% lag in our revenues versus 8% of production increase, and that’s again related to this 6% impact of this fade out of our relationship and revenue with this MT business in Europe. North America grew 33%, of which 15% comes from acquisitions, so it leaves an 18% organic growth that outperforms market by 9%. Again, that’s increasing the penetration of AMT that has reached now 30% of the overall fleet, as well as the implementation of the EST regulation. South America is beating the fast growing market of 25% increase year-over-year in terms of production by 2%, and that’s again increasing penetration of AMT and a new contract that we started on [indiscernible] actuators. Japan-Korea was up 9% for the full year, and we outperformed by 14%. China ended the year actually up 37% full year, and we were able to still outperform it by a healthy 8%, which was really a challenge given the obviously extremely rapid growth that was not anticipated as we started the year, so it’s really stretched our supply chain. India overall for the year ended up with very meager growth of 1% with very, very strong growth in the second half mitigating a decrease in the first half, and we continue to outperform the market with a healthy double-digit level.

So I’m going to let now Alex bring you through the details of our financial performance.

Alexander de Bock

Thank you, Jacques. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining our Q4 earnings call. We look at 2017 as a very successful year for WABCO. Apart from completing two strategic acquisitions, our largest ever, we delivered record sales, delivered record profitability and converted 97% of this profit into cash.

Let’s turn to Slide 6 and I will guide you through the details of the fourth quarter financial results. Our sales grew a healthy 15% organically in Q4 and 24% including acquisitions. On a performance basis, our gross profit margin was 30.6%. We gained nearly $28 million through additional volume and better absorption of our fixed costs. Cost efficiency across the value chain delivered an additional $21 million from savings through material and conversion productivity. The gross material productivity reached a record level of 5.6%; however, this positive impact was offset by increasing raw material inflation by 1.5%. The conversion productivity was sustained at near record levels of 8%.

The acquisitions contributed $68 million in sales and $40 million in operating income, which was even above our expectation at the time of the acquisitions. All of this resulted in operating income for the fourth quarter at 15.4% of sales, up more than $30 million year-over-year at constant FX. After the exclusion of the unfavorable impact from transactional FX of $8.5 million, our income at the margin was a solid 22%, both organic and with acquisitions.

The quarterly performance tax rate was at 15.2%, so after excluding the non-performance items, our earnings per share are $2.00 for the quarter, which is a new quarterly record for WABCO and represents 36% increase versus last year.

Our reported results for the quarter do have some sizeable one-time impacts which were excluded from the performance results. At the EBIT level, we recognized a gain of $243 million resulting from the purchase of Meritor’s stake in our U.S. joint venture. At the tax level, we accounted for one-time impacts from the U.S. and Belgian tax reforms to the tune of $81 million, which I will cover on a later slide.

Moving to Slide 7, I’ll summarize the financial highlights for the full year 2017. WABCO’s full year sales growth of 16% converted into a solid gross profit percentage of 31.1%. Our factories were able to generate record levels of conversion savings at 8.1% year-on-year, delivering more than $36 million of gross profit. This more than fully offsets labor inflation of $28 million in 2017. Solid gross material productivity at 5.3% contributed $47 million of gross profits and another $110 million gained from volume, mix and absorption.

Our performance opex was at 16.2% of sales, which represents 86 basis point improvement versus prior year. In local currencies, our performance operating expense increased by $49 million primarily driven by gross investments in R&D and $10 million that came with our recent acquisitions. All of this resulted in operating income that increased by 18% in local currencies. After the exclusion of unfavorable impact from transactional FX of $15 million, our incremental margin is at a strong 20%.

The performance tax rate for the year ended up at 17.2% with a U.S. GAAP rate of 35.2%, leading to a full year performance EPS of $6.86, which is up 18% year-over-year, a new record.

Moving on to Slide 8, I will cover the cash flow generation for the year. Our performance free cash flow for the year is at $361 million, which represents a conversion rate of 97% of performance net income, which is another very robust result. Working capital increased by 12%, excluding foreign exchange, which is well below the increase in sales growth due to a high focus on cash collection as well as inventory turn improvements. The level of capex once again confirms the flexible and capex-light manufacturing model we operate under. Capex at $210 million is only a notch above our level of depreciation, which is remarkable because the supply chain had to support an organic volume increase of 13%.

As communicated in October, we kept WABCO’s share buyback on hold to strengthen our cash position after two strategic acquisitions which we completed in the second half of the year. We do intend to restart the buyback in the first quarter of 2018.

Let’s move to Slide 9 to guide you through the tax rate details. Both the U.S. and Belgium passed tax acts including major reforms at the end of December, lowering the corporate tax rate to 21% in the U.S. and in Belgium from 34% to 30% in 2018, and further down to 25% by 2020. The U.S. reform includes a one-time taxation of foreign earnings that had not been repatriated to the U.S., and since the majority of the company’s earnings are made outside of the U.S., this led to a net $100 million transition tax charge. The repatriation tax itself is estimated at $196 million which was partially offset by $96 million of income tax accrued in prior years, and this $96 million mainly resulted from our plan to repatriate $300 million of cash from Europe. The reduction of the tax rate in the U.S. also led to a favorable revaluation of our deferred tax liabilities by $32 million. The main deferred tax liability we have in the U.S. relates to the buyouts of Meritor-WABCO JV.

As for the Belgian tax reform, the revaluation of the deferred tax assets led to a cost of $14 million. Both of these deferred tax valuations are not forecasted to give rise to any cash impact in the foreseeable future, so these one-time items explain the difference between the GAAP and the performance rate.

Now moving to 2018, we expect the performance and a GAAP tax rate of approximately 20%. We expect only a minor net impact from the U.S. and Belgian reforms, and beyond 2018 we do foresee further upward pressure on the tax rate that should progressively reach the mid-20s.

I would now like to turn it back over to Jacques, who will provide an update on our view of the markets.

Jacques Esculier

Thanks Alex, and let’s turn to Page 10, where we’re going to review our key markets across the globe, starting with Europe. Registration for heavy duty trucks in EU was up 1% in Q4, ending the full year at 1% as well. For the fourth quarter, production of trucks and buses in Europe was up 13%, supported by a nice growth in Russia as well as an increase in exports - that’s why production actually is nicely above registration in the western part of Europe. For the full year, production was up 8% versus the prior year.

Now looking forward to 2018, we believe the new registration will still be flattish, and we anticipate a continued increase in exports after a very strong meltdown that we had seen and experienced back in the years ’15, ’16. So at the production level overall, we expect Europe to grow in the area of flat to plus-5%.

Moving to the U.S., production in the fourth quarter was up a very healthy 21% versus the prior year fourth quarter. For the full year, production was up 9% and 12% specifically for heavy duty trucks. GDP is supposed to further accelerate from 2.8% growth in 2018 versus 2.3 in 2017, so overall we think the grounds are still very favorable to continue growth in demand for commercial vehicles during this year, and we expect production levels to end up in that range of plus 8% to plus 13% with probably favorable mix towards the plus-8.

China - so fourth quarter ended up again up 11%, total year 37%. Now looking forward, we think that we will have a correction because as you know, as we all know, ’17 was artificially inflated because of the enforcement of this overloading regulation during the second half of 2016, and also continued strength in the economy. So we believe that net-net, we will probably bring the 1.5, 1.6 million vehicle level down to 1.2 to 1.3, which is an equivalent of a 15 to 25% erosion.

India - Q4 was up a very strong 26% year-over-year for a total increase of 1% only for the full year; however, we have reached in India the highest level of production of trucks and buses and we think it’s going to still grow, propelled by a very strong dynamic in the economy with GDP growth that is close to 7%, so we believe that ’18 should see a production increase in the range of plus-5% to plus-10%.

Moving to the following page and going to Japan and Korea, production in Q4 went up 3% versus 4Q16, with a full year increase of 9% for ’17 versus prior year. In Q4, we had some weak production in Korea more than offset by some healthy continued growth out of Japan, particularly in exports. For 2018, we believe this market will stay flattish to a slight erosion, so that’s why we say minus 5 to flat.

Moving to Brazil, a very healthy recovery path in Q4 at plus-28% as well s the full year at 25% versus 2016. We believe the market will continue to recover and we also recognize that quite a bit of that production in Brazil is supporting higher exports, so altogether we anticipate for 2018 a production level that would grow in the 10 to 20% versus ’17.

Aftermarket Q4, again kind of weaker 4% versus a year before due to the extreme weakness in the Middle East market, up 5% for the full year because of the same reason. We believe the outlook for 2018 should be in excess of 6%, probably 6%-plus let’s say.

Trailers, Q4 ended up down 3% versus the year prior. In the full year, production was up 6%, obviously accompanying a very strong growth in China. For this year as we have reached extremely high levels of production basically across all markets, we believe that the trailer market may be marking a pause at a flattish to minus-5% range.

Moving to the next page, reviewing achievements along our three pillar strategy, starting with new technologies, we have invested this $10 million into Nikola Motor, which is pursuing the development and manufacturing of a truck concept powered by electrical motors but supported by a fuel cell concept. We are for them developing an enhancement of our braking systems to include an optimal blending between the management of the electrical motor and the management of the classical braking system. We also unveiled a new radar-based system called OnSide, which is detecting objects on the side of the vehicle and is directly connected or can be directly connected to our active collision avoidance system. Then, we announced a new feature that is very interesting for hazardous transportation of liquids, which is a super-safety device and functionality related to braking systems. For example, we actually block the trailer brakes during the filling and unloading of the tanks to avoid that the trailer could move.

In terms of globalization, we announced a long-term agreement with a key OEM out of Europe to support them with some technologies around automated manual transmission. We also extended our partnership and expanded actually our relationship with Dongfeng Liuzhou, which is a fast growing truck manufacturer in China, and then we acquired the remaining 51% of a joint venture we had to serve the South African market, and by taking over our destiny we’re going to reach from South Africa the entire southern part of Africa, where we believe there will be fast growing markets in the coming years.

In the world of execution, Sheppard has been recognized by PACCAR for delivery performance and reliability of its technology. WABCO India has received two prestigious awards, one related to the Mahindra World City, which is a factory in Chennai totally dedicated to exports, and another one from the Indian government recognizing export excellence from WABCO India, and then Alex drove you through all the figures related to productivity.

Turning to the next page, this is the way we see our performance evolving in 2018 with sales growth ending up in the 10 to 15% range, leading to reported sales in the $3.82 billion to 3.98 billion at an exchange rate of $1.22 per euro, performance operating margin in the 14.5% to 14.9% range, all that leading to performance EPS between $7.20 to $7.70 per share with a continued strong cash flow translation between 80% to 90%. The right part of the page gives you the bridge from the $6.86 per share ’17 performance adding the core a slight tailwind from FX an impact of the tax rate going from 72% to an assumed 20%, so that represents about $0.26, and the contribution to acquisitions of $0.28, which represents three quarters, all that leading to this $7.20 to $7.70 per share.

Then turning to the summary slide, I would say that we are closing this 10-year anniversary on a pretty big highlight after a decade of what I would call strong value delivery to shareholders by our company. 2017 again drove record sales, record productivity, allowing to powerfully flow down those top line growth to healthy contribution to the bottom line. We generated strong cash flow, as Alex told you, that we continue to return to shareholders through buybacks as well as the acquisition of premium companies that contribute to the strategic paths that we have developed.

All together, I’m looking forward to markets continuing to support our top line growth that we will continue to outperform, obviously as we have done all along, and overall I’m also looking forward to another decade of strong success for WABCO and its share owners.

This closes our presentation, and now I would like to open the session for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator instructions]

Our first question comes from the line of David Leiker with Baird. Your line is open.

Joe Vruwink

Good morning, this is Joe Vruwink for David.

Jacques Esculier

Good morning, Joe. How are you?

Joe Vruwink

Good, good. Trying to reconcile a few things. As I read your 10-K, you discuss global end market growth contributing 6.6% to sales growth in 2017, and then in your earnings deck you talk about organic growth of 13.4% all-in. Is the difference between those two numbers, roughly 7% let’s call it, what you would say your outgrowth or content growth was in ’17? Then, I’m wondering what you expect that number to be in 2018.

Jacques Esculier

Yes, obviously it does one way or another point finger to the continued outperformance of WABCO. Now obviously there are so many different ways of looking, calculating outperformance - you could do it from a rough number of market growth in terms of number of trucks and buses built versus revenue growth. Obviously, you can look at it from the weighted average kind of things, but what I’m saying is when you look at the weighted, because this year growth was mostly driven in full by a formidable increase in the number of vehicles built in China, which carries as you know the lowest amount of technology for our products, so we have to kind of weigh that down to kind of be fair in measuring the way and the performance of outperforming the market. When you do this, you do outperform the market in a pretty nice way.

It’s going to be the same thing for 2018. Even though obviously China will weigh a lot less because we anticipate a decrease in the level of production of vehicles in China for 2018, but we will again continue to overall outperform this market.

Joe Vruwink

So where I’m going with this question, as I think about 2018 and bridging to your sales guidance, M&A is 600 basis points of the sales growth. As I weigh your revenue exposure by your end market forecast, it looks like that’s contributing about 200 basis points of growth, and then you’re outgrowing the market somewhere in the high single digits, so that gets me immediately to the high end of this 10% to 15% constant currency growth range. I’m wondering, are you feeling--I know it’s early, but you’re feeling like 2018 really should be closer to the high end, and what would get you to the low end?

Jacques Esculier

No, actually Joe, when you look at the midrange of our guidance, we have around 6%-plus of organic growth and the rest comes from acquisitions - that’s the way you should frame it. The market itself actually will not at the weight leverage provide much tailwind because again we are seeing a pretty significant decrease in China that will pull the overall increase down. So overall, we have an outperformance that right now we see not in the top range of what we had shared with you before.

Joe Vruwink

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jeff Hammond with Keybanc Capital. Your line is open.

Jeff Hammond

Hey, good morning guys.

Jacques Esculier

Morning Jeff.

Jeff Hammond

It looks like the revenue and then the drop through margin performance was better than I was expecting for the acquisitions. Can you kind of just speak to how those are coming in? Then as you look at the $200 million of acquired revenue, should we expect a similar margin run rate that we saw in the fourth quarter? Thanks.

Jacques Esculier

Well you know, several things. First, you have noticed that when you combine both acquisitions together, it basically delivers a margin that is in line with WABCO’s margin - that’s something I think we had shared with you in prior quarter already. We recognize $0.10 for the last quarter of contribution and we have announced $0.28 of acquisition-related tailwinds for 2018, which obviously corresponds to three quarters, meaning that if you really kind of look at it, we plan for $0.38 altogether of generational value through these two companies we acquired, which is nicely above what we had originally anticipated because we had announced that it would be more in the $0.28 to $0.30 for the full year 2018. So we see nice progress at both the top line level as well as the efficiency with which we are driving the synergies that we had anticipated, particularly in the combination of Sheppard within the world of WABCO, both at top line level as well as at the cost level and improvement level, because I think there is, as you know, quite a bit of room for productivity in the supply chain of Sheppard.

Now to be fair, we also shared with you that against this, we have to spend money at building the full front end capability that we lost from the support from Meritor, so we have to compensate for this, and this is obviously taken out of the profitability that we would purely gain. But again, the net-net is that for the full year at $0.38 in our guidance, which is nicely above what we had anticipated, so those two acquisitions drive already more value than what we had planned.

Jeff Hammond

Okay, that’s helpful Jacques. Just on performance margins, it looked like you’re guiding to flat at the high end to down, it just seems like with a healthy 6% organic growth you’d get some leverage there. The acquisitions shouldn’t really be a drag. Is that just FX, or are there other headwinds we should be considering?

Alexander de Bock

So Jeff, if you exclude all impacts from FX, and I think we provide the components on the slides as well, you will end up with an incremental margin at the midpoint organically which is more or less in line with maintaining margins, in line close to our framework. Then if you look with acquisitions, a very healthy incremental margin above 18% year-over-year.

Jeff Hammond

So just to be clear, the incremental margin in the guide for the core is 18%?

Alexander de Bock

No, no. So 18% with the acquisitions, so that’s including also the bucket of the acquisitions. If you would look at the core, you will end up with an incremental margin which is maintaining margin percentage of 2017, so in the range of 14 to 15% at 6% growth.

Jeff Hammond

Okay, thanks a lot.

Jacques Esculier

In other words, 6% growth, we are in line with our model basically, Jeff. Six percent growth maintains margin, and then we go to 12.5% growth at half range, we go all the way to in excess of 18% of incremental margin.

Jeff Hammond

Okay, perfect guys. Thanks.

Jacques Esculier

Thanks Jeff.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Justin Long with Stephens. Your line is open.

Justin Long

Thank you, good morning. I just wanted to start with a question on the headwind related to the major gearbox supplier in Europe. This is something that you’ve talked about for a while, but is there any way to help us frame up how much of an impact you expect that to have in 2018? I think, Jacques, you said last year it was about a 6% headwind to outperformance, so how does that progress this year and when do you see that headwind eventually going away?

Jacques Esculier

I think that there is--we are getting towards--I think there is still some left in 2018. I think the bulk was in 2017. I think there is $15 million-ish if I remember of additional headwind over the course of this year.

Justin Long

Okay, that’s helpful.

Jacques Esculier

At the end, it has been lasting for quite a while because the ramp-up of the new product that does not carry our AMT took quite a few years more than what was anticipated. We lost this business back in 2005 or 2006, so obviously it took quite a while for our customers to shift from the product that we were supporting to a new product, and longer than anticipated. But now I think ’18 will close that chapter.

Justin Long

Okay, thanks. Secondly, I wanted to ask about the stability control mandate in the U.S. and how that played out in 2017 relative to your expectations. As you think about that opportunity going forward, what’s the remaining opportunity on this front and the expected cadence?

Jacques Esculier

Actually, we have halfway behind us and halfway ahead of us, because we started--this mandate started in early July, so we have another six months to go. It will continue to provide that tailwind, so that’s--and everything is happening according to what was expected, meaning that all trucks that are being produced right now carry that device.

Justin Long

Okay, great. I’ll leave it at that. Thank you.

Jacques Esculier

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Ross Gillardi with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is now open.

Ross Gillardi

I was just wondering, Jacques, can you just talk a little bit about where you think we are in the AMT penetration in North America, and what are you seeing from Cummins Eaton, are you bumping into them more now, or are you pretty much just sticking to your own customers? Then the follow up is just are you looking to move more into the Class H freight or medium duty markets, or are you going to be more focused still on the Class A line haul market?

Jacques Esculier

Well you know, we are competing only with the gearboxes that carried our AMTs, so whenever there is an Eaton gearbox that is adopted, obviously we don’t have a chance to squeeze our AMT. But obviously WABCO overall in the U.S. has, I think, close to 60% market share for AMT, and AMT continues to find its way to grow. I think we went from close to, if I remember, low 50s to upper 50% of coverage of heavy duty trucks, so I think there is still runway ahead. Then there is the world of medium sized trucks that again it’s not our decision to penetrate, it has to be through gearbox manufacturers. As I told you, we just kind of are waiting for Daimler, for example, to decide to equip their medium sized trucks over there with our AMT that we have developed for them, for Mercedes Benz trucks in Europe. It’s available, it’s just a matter of strategic kind of opportunity for Daimler to believe that it is value-added to their medium sized trucks in the United States. Unfortunately we just have to wait for the decision to come, or not.

But it’s still for ’18 and probably more a platform that will drive outperformance in that part of the world for WABCO, as well as South America because South America is growing in parallel. We see also quite nice process in the penetration of the market over there - it’s 30% right now, so with quite a bit of room left in growth to be seen at WABCO.

Ross Gillardi

Okay, thanks. Then you commented that working capital growth was below sales growth in 2017. Why was that, and does that mean you need to play catch-up on production and in early ’18, does that mean that incremental margins are biased to the upside?

Alexander de Bock

No. On the working capital, the way we manage to make sure our working capital was in line or even below the evolution in sales is due to the better collection of receivables, improving the DSOs, working on the inventory turns, and it’s a remarkable achievement because as you know, the majority of the sales growth, or a big part of the sales growth came from China, which comes typically with longer payment terms, so there was some negative impact on the receivable side. But we pushed on the cash collection and we pushed on the inventory turns, which delivered this result, so.

Jacques Esculier

And by the way, for the year 2017, we have put inventory turns as a part of our annual incentive plan, so to just kind of avoid sucking an excessive amount of cash to support healthy growth. So the result is obviously going in the right direction and we will continue in ’18 to put efforts into limiting or even further improving our working capital.

Ross Gillardi

Thanks very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jerry Revich with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Jerry Revich

Good morning, good afternoon everyone. I’m wondering if you folks can talk about how the Meritor-WABCO integration is going. For years, you folks have been running effectively double the organizational structure while that JV was set up, and I’m wondering to what extent are you seeing the customer benefits flowing through now, and if you could talk about as you’re integrating the organization, any additional benefits that you’re coming across now compared to what we were thinking a quarter ago.

Jacques Esculier

Well, I mean, it’s a pretty broad chapter to open. I would say first, obviously incredibly strongly welcomed by our customers. Second, I feel a very positive attitude and reaction from the joint venture people. We have lost a very, very small number of people, if any - I think maybe one or two. I think a very good, solid connection between the teams that will culminate into the moving of both teams into one single new building by midyear this year, so we already have identified the building, we are under construction. I think it’s going to be a very nice looking environment for people, for customers, and that will really represent the brand very well in that part of the world.

Now as I said, we have to also recognize that we created some gaps in capabilities that to a certain extent are still unsupported by Meritor - I’m talking about self representation for a year plus, as well as aftermarket that could be stocked by them or by us in the coming years. So we are building these capabilities as we speak to add the talents that we need to ultimately drive the [indiscernible] on our own as soon as possible and potentially in the future take over as well the full distribution of aftermarket.

All this is going very well, actually. We hired our former CHRO who had left WABCO three or four years ago to help into building all this HR planning. We have brought some people from Europe who know WABCO very well and know how to connect these new teams to the world of WABCO Global, and that’s also helping very much. So I would say overall, a lot of optimism.

I went myself to meet with these people for a full day during one of our board meetings a couple of months ago, and I must admit that the overall mood was extremely constructive and positive, seeing these two teams connecting together and working together for the future.

Jerry Revich

Jacques, you mentioned one of the key benefits is to the customer. There is only one major OEM where you folks are not a meaningful supplier in North America. To what extent does this move impact that relationship, if at all, and the broader customer opportunity set as you see it from the integration? Is it more cross-selling, or how do you expect with the improved customer experience to flow through to your business?

Jacques Esculier

Listen - at the end of the day, we were, as you said, selling products from both ends of the spectrum, one through our WABCO channel, purely WABCO channel, and the other one through Meritor-WABCO. We can now obviously put the products together to call them systems, and we can have a much more efficient way of dealing and communicating and connecting and managing the opportunities with customers, and it shows. So stay tuned - there are some good things coming up, and I would anticipate that this movement, as I said, obviously the strategic purpose will create a new momentum for WABCO North America to catch the gap that we have versus competition that doesn’t exist in any other region in the world.

Jerry Revich

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Rob Wertheimer with Melius Research. Your line is open.

Rob Wertheimer

Hi, good morning, good afternoon everybody. My question, Jacques, is I wonder if you could talk just a bit about what you see on the pipeline and current activity in autonomous or semi-autonomous driving. When do you think that fleets are actually going to start to use Peloton-like capability? Do you think that people are currently spec-ing in, in North America air disc brakes in preparation for that? Just a little bit of the thought on what that content opportunity is for you and when it comes through.

Jacques Esculier

The timing is the most complicated parameter to anticipate. What I can tell you is we are prepared technically to provide all the connections to our systems as well as the connection between different trucks. That’s something we have demonstrated to our customers on our test track in Europe as well as in the U.S. We are also working with Peloton because Peloton is offering one step of services beyond just a pure physical constitution of Peloton’s, of platoons. We are working as well at providing this added value.

Now, the question is how soon will the authorities be accepting platoons to drive on the roads, and on both sides of the Atlantic there is no certainty yet. Obviously the industry is in a dialog with authorities, but we need all states to basically agree on it to just make it possible for trucks to navigate everywhere using those platoons. It may be that some local fleets will venture into implementing the concept in states that will be leading the pack in authorizing the platooning concept.

For me, I don’t think it’s a question of many years, but it’s not a question of many weeks either. It’s probably in between that we will unleash the power of what it can drive in terms of efficiency for fleets, as well as what it can generate for us as a supplier of systems to keep adding functionalities to our ADAS world.

Rob Wertheimer

Thank you. Could you talk about penetration of disc brakes in North America and whether this conversation on platooning is actually driving penetration up already, whether you’re seeing an inflection in that?

Jacques Esculier

I’m not sure there is yet a very strong linkage between these two opportunities, but I think by itself the momentum of the penetration of air disc brakes is going up every day. I think people realize, number one, that economically with the type of design that we generated using this single piston with a payback lower than two years, I think economically sales progressively kind of realized that it is to their benefits. The OEs are also realizing that for them, it’s a much better path particularly when they are progressively moving into that space of autonomous driving where you need to have a very predictable performance of braking, because you can never predict how much distance a drum brake will give you because it depends on the temperature of the brakes, whereas on air disc brakes, the braking power of an air disc brake is not linked to the temperature of the air disc brake, except close to meltdown.

So all that stuff is moving in the right direction and OEs are increasingly talking about making air disc brakes their standard, so the penetration right now is in the area of 20% and we expect it’s going to potentially jump to 30% by the end of 2018. So as you say, it’s kind of gaining momentum there.

Rob Wertheimer

Great, thank you Jacques.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Seth Weber with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Seth Weber

Good morning. I wanted to ask about China specifically with respect to your outlook for the year - you know, down 15 to 25. Can you give us any insight as to what you’re seeing here to start the year? Is it running at that kind of level already, or do you think that things are going to accelerate to the downside there?

Then my follow-up question is in a down market like you’re projecting, do you expect to continue to get the same level of outperformance that you’ve been showing recently in China? Thank you.

Jacques Esculier

Yes, thank you. It’s an interesting first part of your question because January ended up reporting a pretty nice growth again, but I think it’s an artifact. I was in China not long ago and everybody is really expecting an erosion this year. Now, I think January was up because it was just ahead of the shutdown related to the festivities of Chinese New Year, and we believe that’s what would explain that surge in demand, the continued surge in demand.

But seriously, it’s really very improbable that we don’t see a drop in demand. To what extent, we kept it at a range of 10%, and it’s a broad range actually but we think it’s a reasonable assumption. Again, I met obviously quite a few CEOs of truck manufacturers over there and they seem be all aligned to kind of predict a drop in that kind of range. But you know, as we all know, the Chinese market can really surprise us up and down versus whatever forecast we start the year with.

Seth Weber

One hundred percent agree. That’s very helpful, thank you. Just in the down 15 to 25% framework, do you think that you can continue to outperform along the lines of what you showed in 2017?

Jacques Esculier

I guarantee you that the passion of the people over there is still totally focused on continuing to outperform. Those people are doing an amazing job in China, in India. Double digit is their objective and that’s basically the kind of goal that they have in their mind. Obviously when the market drops down, it could slightly tighten, but I’m not--I don’t foresee a year with a very weak outperformance in China ever, so that’s the way I look at 2018.

Seth Weber

It’s very helpful, thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Joe O’Dea with Vertical Research. Your line is open.

Joe O’Dea

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Good morning. First question is just on the tax front. There’s been a fair amount of uncertainty for the better part of a year or more just in terms of what remains out there. Do we have pretty good visibility as to what think about for tax at this point, or any other items that we’re still waiting for clarity on?

Alexander de Bock

I think in general there’s always concerns at the beginning of the year on the tax rate. It all depends also to a big extent on the countries where the income is finally going to result, so we have always uncertainty. Now if you’re referring to specifically uncertainty on legislation, I think all the major legislation we had expected was implemented, so that is behind us. There is one uncertainty regarding the--that will remain throughout the year, which is regarding the repatriation tax or the transition tax, because the IRS is still coming up with this additional guidance, so that could give some positive or negative impact. There is some uncertainty left there, and then the last uncertainty that I think is worth calling out is the [indiscernible] 2013 - ’14. As you remember, we believe we are eligible to obtain the [indiscernible] also for the years 2013 - ’14 in Belgium that’s regarding the Belgium income taxes, so there is no news on that front yet. We keep getting positive signals, but that one could result in 2018 or later on, so that’s the additional uncertainty.

Joe O’Dea

Okay.

Jacques Esculier

That’s a positive.

Alexander de Bock

That’s a positive one, yes.

Joe O’Dea

Yes. Then Jacques, on the productivity, and you noted achieving record levels in 2017, each year that you have these gains, I imagine it makes it that much harder in terms of what you achieve moving forward, but you have mapped out a pretty consistent pattern of very good gains. Do you think that you continue along those lines and what you’ve been able to achieve recently when we think out over the medium term, and when you think about it on the materials versus the conversion side, either of those that becomes more or less challenging?

Jacques Esculier

Well Joe, we have been driving this productivity for now, actually more than 10 years, because we started before becoming public, and have successfully maintained this level, actually even increasing it particularly related to productivity generated by our factories. It’s what you call continuous improvement - that’s the magic of an industrial environment where you are never done with finding ways to do the same thing with less cost. From the supply chain standpoint, there are regions where we are starting to explore opportunities to source products from that are even less expensive than what we call traditionally best cost countries. We still have about half of our material that we source out of high cost countries. In factories, there is, I think, significant opportunities to continue to implement that Six Sigma Lean philosophy and concept, as well as obviously now that the Sheppard world has joined WABCO, I think there are even more opportunities in Sheppard to create a significant improvement in the cost structure.

So it’s an every year challenge. I cannot tell you that this is a rosy, easy path to generate this type of productivity year after year, but it’s part of our world, it’s part of our capabilities and talents that we focus on and deliver year after year. So we are certainly aiming at continuing that path, because it is what is allowing us to offset inflation. It is also what is allowing us to continue to increase investments while continuing to also generate healthy incremental margins, so that’s a major milestone and major element of the whole WABCO logic.

Joe O’Dea

I appreciate the details, thank you.

Jacques Esculier

Okay, thank you. I think that’s closing the call for today. I want to thank you for your attendance, your attention, and wish you all a very strong quarter. We’ll talk to you in three months. Thank you.

