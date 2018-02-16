Investors Pad The Coffers Of Equity Funds For The First Month In 11, While Equity ETFs Make It 20 In A Row

For the first month in 11 conventional mutual fund investors padded the coffers of equity funds, while being net purchasers of fixed income funds for the 13 months in a row. Authorized participants (APs - those investors that actually create and redeem ETF shares) remained fully engaged, injecting a whopping $58.6 billion into equity ETFs, with U.S. Diversified Equity (USDE) ETFs (+$27.4 billion) outdrawing their World Equity ETF counterparts (+$20.0 billion). Despite strong January returns, mutual fund investors continued to turn their backs on USDE Funds, redeeming some $21.7 billion for the month, while they padded the coffers of World Equity Funds, injecting $17.4 billion. On the fixed income side of the equation, the focus of mutual fund investors and APs continued to be aligned, with conventional bond funds attracting $46.9 billion net for January and bond ETFs drawing in $9.8 billion. In this segment, I highlight the January fund-flow results for both types of investment vehicles.
