Investors Pad The Coffers Of Equity Funds For The First Month In 11, While Equity ETFs Make It 20 In A Row

For the seventh straight month, mutual fund investors were net purchasers of fund assets, injecting a net $4.1 billion into the conventional funds business.

Fixed income funds (+$46.9 billion) and stock & mixed-asset funds (+$2.1 billion) witnessed net inflows for January, while investors were net redeemers of money market funds (-$44.9 billion).

For the 24 consecutive month, authorized participants (APs) were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $68.4 billion for January.

APs injected a net $58.6 billion into stock & mixed-asset ETFs and were net purchasers of bond ETFs, injecting a net $9.8 billion.