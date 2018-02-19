Lumber Makes New Record Highs
Summary
- A bullish trading pattern since September 2015.
- A record high in November 2017 and another last week.
- Industrial demand and housing drove lumber to the highs.
- NAFTA could create shortages.
- More new highs on the horizon?
The lumber futures market is highly illiquid with only 7,478 contracts of open interest as of the close of business on February 15. Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market and is a sign of liquidity and trading activity. When it comes to volume each day, the lumber futures market tends to trade fewer than 1,000 contracts. Crude oil's open interest on the same date was over 2.48 million contracts, and the metric in natural gas was at over 1.37 million. Gold had an open interest of over 532,000 contracts, and in silver, it was at almost 200,000. Frozen concentrated orange juice also suffers from a low level of market participation in the futures arena, but on February 15 even it had a higher level than the lumber market at 10,928 contracts.
The liquidity in the lumber market makes it a challenge for trading or investing, but the price trend and volatility of the price of wood can provide significant information about the demand for industrial commodities that are construction staples. Lumber has been in bullish mode, and last week it rose to record territory.
A bullish trading pattern since September 2015
In September 2015, the price of lumber traded to a low of $214.40 per 1,000 board feet.
Source: CQG
As the monthly chart highlights, for almost two and one-half years the price of wood has been moving higher. Lumber went through the $300 level in March 2016, rose above $400 in April 2017 and reached a high of $500 per 1,000 board feet in November 2017.
A record high in November 2017 and another last week
The highs last November were a record level for the price of the industrial commodity.
Source: CQG
As the quarterly chart dating back to 1972 illustrates, the previous all-time high for lumber futures came in 1993 at $493.50. In late 2017, the price surpassed that level and reached exactly $500 per 1,000 board feet. After pulling back to $411.20 in late November, the price has been moving to the upside again, surpassed the November peak and was trading at the $507 on Friday, February 16.
Industrial demand and housing drove lumber to the highs
Several factors pushed the price of wood to record highs, and those reasons continue to keep a bid under the price of lumber. Storms in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean caused the demand for wood to skyrocket in the second half of 2017. Boarding up windows to protect against approaching storms, and rebuilding in the aftermath increased demand. At the same time, wildfires in California caused requirements for the industrial commodity to surge.
All the while, increased economic activity in the U.S. and around the world caused an increase in the demand for new housing construction as well as other projects. It was this steady demand that resulted in the bull market in lumber which was not the only industrial raw material market to move higher over recent months. The price of crude oil rose from $42.05 per barrel in late June to highs of $66.66 per barrel in late January 2018. Copper rose to its highest price since 2014 when the nearby March futures contract traded to $3.3220 per pound in late December. At the same time, lumber was not the only industrial commodity to make a new all-time. Early in 2018, the price of palladium rose to $1133 per ounce, surpassing the previous record at $1090 dating back to 2001.
NAFTA could create shortages
The United States is a significant producer of lumber, but so is Canada. Lots of lumber comes across the U.S. Canadian border but concerns about the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, could create a significant shortage of wood if the U.S. were to cancel the agreement. During his campaign for the Presidency, and after the November 2016, President Trump has consistently rebuked multilateral trade deals favoring bilateral agreements. The President has repeatedly stated that he does not believe the U.S. gets a "fair deal" in these agreements and has threatened to walk away from NAFTA. Part of the reason for the price of lumber's ascent has been the concern that a shortage of lumber could follow a U.S. departure from the NAFTA agreement.
More new highs on the horizon?
Despite the recent correction in the stock market and bond market leading to higher interest rates, construction in the U.S. continues to progress at a buoyant pace. The demand for lumber has not slowed, and it is likely that it will continue to accelerate alongside increases in GDP. With the dollar close to the lowest level since 2014 and the potential for an infrastructure rebuilding package that could earmark $1.5 trillion for construction projects, the demand for lumber is likely to continue increasing. Moreover, a cancellation of NAFTA could put additional strains on supplies in the months ahead.
Technical resistance for the price of lumber is at the November 2017 record high was at $500 per 1,000 board feet until last week, now it is at the latest peak price. Every tick above Friday's high will be a new all-time peak for the price of the industrial commodity. While it is virtually impossible to trade or invest in lumber via the futures market, WOOD is the Global Timber and Forestry ETF product with net assets of over $413 million and an average daily volume of over 30,000 shares.
Source: Barchart
As the chart dating back to 2008 illustrates, WOOD has traded from lows of $17.49 in 2009 to highs of $77.89 per share in January of this year. WOOD was trading on February 16 at $76.50. CUT is the Guggenheim MSCI Global Timber ETF with net assets of over $233 million and an average daily trading volume of over 26,000 shares each day.
Source: Barchart
Since 2007, CUT has traded from lows of $7.04 in 2010 to highs of $33.90 last month. CUT was trading at $32.41 per share on February 16.
While lumber futures are not a viable instrument for participating in the upside potential for the price of wood, WOOD and CUT are two instruments that will reflect the price action in the market as it makes record highs.
