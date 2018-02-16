2018 Forecast estimates. We are forecasting over $1 billion revenue in 2018.

Focus on International has incredible potential.

Beat and raise again. Our target price goes up from $113/share to $138/share.

We're recommending owning shares of Shopify (SHOP) for the long-term. Shopify reported 4Q17 and full-year 2017 results on February 15, 2018, before markets opened.

The results were mostly well above our forecast.

(+)