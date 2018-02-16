Long Ideas | Services  | Canada

Shopify: 10 Things You May Have Missed

Save Money Retire Early
Save Money Retire Early
Summary

Beat and raise again. Our target price goes up from $113/share to $138/share.

Merchant additions accelerate to 609,000 total merchants.

Focus on International has incredible potential.

Merchant Solution revenue breakdown.

2018 Forecast estimates. We are forecasting over $1 billion revenue in 2018.

We're recommending owning shares of Shopify (SHOP) for the long-term. Shopify reported 4Q17 and full-year 2017 results on February 15, 2018, before markets opened.

The results were mostly well above our forecast.

(+)