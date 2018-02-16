By-Pass Biotech Bag Holding

These are measures with proven histories specific to stocks which have operated in widely different areas of the biotech environment over the past five years. Ones where time disciplines reward.

In a constructive spirit I offer a parallel of how Market-Makers acting to protect their own capital provide, for the rest of us investors, measures for guiding selections of biotech-developer stocks.

It is a good notion but limited by having no history (yet) and applying action standards across an industry where enormous variations of performance – and credibility – exist.

Why do investors take such Biotech risks?

Zach Hartman is right. Biotech is a lottery ticket, where many dozens of overnight payoff recognitions have occurred. Ones not always able to remain a winning ticket as the dynamics of advancing science pose new opportunities. To play this game well requires a developed discipline of applying investment capital with a sensitivity to what next opportunities have the best potential to compound the gains just achieved.

His proposal (which you should read) sets the stage to minimize the longer-term problem of getting out of long-term disappointments. But for me it lacks the means of finding where and when to reinvest the specific gains just captured. The dynamics of evolving biologic sciences create an apparently endless procession of investing opportunities.

The subject matter is so involved and changing that few of us as investors can educate ourselves adequately to not only have a basic understanding of the current science, but also maintain a sense of how it and the interplay of other related developments may come to affect payoffs. We need help.

Sending an offspring to pre-med, medschool, internship, and specialist training for years isn’t likely to do it.

But there is a more efficient way to get the insights we need.

The biotechnology business has avaricious working capital needs and plays on the greed of the equity markets to make its continuing progress possible. So the professional investment community has many analysts focused on the developing bio-sciences and how to make the most of it. While we can’t and shouldn’t ethically undermine their employment responsibilities, their actions lead to informed choices among which stocks the portfolios they support should emphasize, reduce, or abandon.

The actions desired to be taken by the portfolio managers are sent to professional market-making firms who can negotiate block trades in the size needed to have effect in funds with Billion-dollar holdings. The process of making such big trades happen usually requires the Market-Makers [MMs] to put some of their firm’s own capital temporarily at risk, in an allowable amount of trade execution time, in order to balance buyers with sellers.

The MMs only do that when they can buy price protection which will offset the risk. What they have to pay tells just how far they, and the sellers of the price-change insurance, think the subject stock is likely to rise or fall in the near term – defined by the contract lives of the derivative securities in the hedge deal.

This process has existed for decades and we have daily records of what those implied price range forecasts were, and of what actually happened in the equities markets thereafter. Figure 1 shows in detail what the current forecasts are for some three dozen biotech stocks, and what happened to those stocks following prior forecasts of the past 5 years when they had similar upside-to-downside prospects.

Figure 1

The Figure 1 table has two distinctive parts. The first 4 numeric data columns [B to F] are products of the analysis of current behavior of market-making [MM] professionals. Those columns and the one headed Range Index [G] report what that behavior implies about the current expectations of investment professionals for the likely range of stock or ETF prices in the coming 3-4 months.

The remaining columns report what actual market price activity produced when prior forecasts for each stock similar to those of today were used to manage investments under a common portfolio discipline. The Range Index column tells what percentage of each stock’s current forecast lies below the current market price. Under the Sample Size columns [L-M] heading a count of the number of prior forecasts with Range Indexes like today’s is indicated, along with the total number of all forecasts available from the past 5 years of market days.

Thinking about the credibility of the current forecasts, the proportion of those similar prior forecasts that could produce a capital gain profit becomes a significant measure. It demonstrates the capability of the forecasters to be helpful to the wealth-building investor. Its proportion as a percent of the prior forecasts sample is in the column headed Win Odds [H].

The Win Odds has an important impact on the Realized Payoff column [ i ] next to it, where the NET gains of all the prior forecasts in the sample are reported. These results include the actual losses taken under our standard portfolio management discipline TERMD, applied to all forecast situations. TERMD sets the top of each implied price range forecast as a sell target for that single forecast. When first reached within the next 3 months’ closing market price that forecast position is closed so that its expanded capital can be immediately reinvested the following market day. If not reached in 3 months the position is closed and reinvested, regardless of gain or loss.

Risk~Reward tradeoffs pit the forecast %Upside Sell Target [E] and the actual prior worst-case downside price exposures [F] during TERMD holding periods.

That Maximum Drawdown point is viewed as the most likely high-stress point to cause an untimely termination of the investment adventure. A termination then would be at the least productive, most damaging point. Instead, committing the capital to the discipline’s full 3-month time investment (but not beyond) might achieve potential recovery to profitability, perhaps even to reach the forecast sell target. It often does.

Between the target “cup” and the %Payoff “lip” serious credibility adjustments to commitment enthusiasms can (and usually may) occur. They are indicated by the column headed Credible Ratio [N] (where the prior Realized Payoff accomplishment [ i ] is contrasted with the current forecast %Upside Sell Target offering [E].

The more critical Reward~Risk comparison draws on the Win Odds (and its complement) to condition the Realized Payoff and the Maximum Drawdown as indicated in the Odds-Weighted columns [O,P,Q].

Figure 1’s rows provide all these important dimensions issue by issue for several leading biotech sciences developers. An Averages row for this set of stocks is paralleled by a row averaging the most promising 20 securities of a population of over 2,700 widely-held and actively-traded stocks and ETFs. They are accompanied by similar boldfaced measures of averages for the 20 as measured on this day. Current forecast and past 5-year history of like prior forecasts of SPDR S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) give a taste of “the market” as most frequently observed by the investing public of individuals and institutions.

The population data often reveals overly optimistic sell targets and abysmal payoff results. In contrast, these “top20” issues, ranked by their odds-weighted prior forecast histories, typically present annual rates of capital accumulation in the +75% to +90% CAGR range and even above.

Keeping Score

The wealth-building score is measured by the portfolio’s compound annual growth rate, or CAGR. Each holding in the portfolio contributes its part, given the emphasis of capital commitment dedicated to it. Here each available candidate is viewed as having an equal participation prospect on an all or none basis at this point in time and opportunity.

But CAGR is the meaningful standard. It makes the “speed” of wealth accumulation critical because the efficient use of time provides a non-financial leverage in attaining the portfolio’s goals. Recognizing that time presents a powerful (pun intended) function in the CAGR equation’s calculation, an understanding of each investment candidate’s time investment is important. In the financial community the “speed” of reward is measured in units of “basis points per day”. A basis point is 1/100th of one percent.

Under the portfolio management discipline of TERMD the holding periods of capital commitment to various positions may be quite uneven. This is in contrast to the usual methods of measurement for portfolio performance, looking at all holdings during equal calendar periods. That style of measurement tends to encourage buy&hold investing strategies which result in grossly inefficient capital utilization when the significant leverage of time is considered.

This passive kind of investment management behavior is a hang-over of 20th century investing economics when making holdings changes was quite expensive. At that time serious opportunity for positive reward increments was required to justify the cost of making holdings changes. Payback periods measured in multiple months to years could often be encountered.

Advances in transaction technologies now present paybacks of days to hours, with trends spurred by incentives among competing service providers.

When measuring the attractiveness of investment candidates in a wealth-building mission environment it makes sense to rank them by their demonstrated rates of capital accumulation. Figure 2 does that in their bp/day order, the last column [R] on the right.

Figure 2

The ranking tends to favor stocks with recent favorable experience, and degrade those with extended unfavorable market history. The potential for demonstration of significant change in trend may encourage some overstaying positions or new investment choices with an investment losing its market-competitive edge. But it also impedes a too-eager repetition of falling-knife experiences where ultimate recovery may be reasonably expected.

All of the stocks in Figure 2 in the latter category are highlighted in red. But probably their recovery potentials, when more clearly arrived, will still provide attractive (and fulfilled) rankings.

The question of adequate sample size is (statistically) connected to its available population and the usual distribution of observations in that population. We prefer to have histories spanning at least 3 years of 252 daily markets, or 756 forecasts. But most stocks display Range Index distributions with bell-shaped character, (not necessarily “normal” in statistical terms) which means that as stock prices approach the extremes of forecast experience it is usual for there to be fewer observations.

The combination of no losses and quick target achievements produces astronomical CAGRs and high bp/day figures. They are unlikely to be a sound basis for choosing a capital investment or reinvestment.

Still, at some point in the continuum of experiences they could be. Where that point lies becomes your task as an investor, coupled with the alternatives available and your sense of the need for urgency of putting capital to work.

The value of Figure 2 rankings is boosted by specific stock comparisons with the rows for overall population averages, the market-proxy SPDR S&P Index ETF (SPY) and the best 20 similarly-ranked issues from the overall population.

Other ways of looking at the data

Quick visual comparisons of these stocks are provided by the Reward~Risk Tradeoffs map of Figure 3.

Figure 3

Upside price rewards come from the behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not of errors) by Market-Makers [MMs] as they protect their at-risk capital from possible damaging future price moves. Their potential reward (best upside likely price change) forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual-experience price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock or ETF whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line.

Odds and payoffs comparisons

A similar comparative map of the Win Odds and achieved Payoffs is provided in Figure 4.

Figure 4

The orientation of this map is like that of the Reward~Risk Tradeoffs in Figure 1; good is down and to the right, not-so is up and to the left. Items in the white Payoffs area at left have achieved average Win Odds amounts less than 80 out of 100. Those in the extreme upper left corner also have had negative % payoffs from prior forecasts at current RI-levels.

For market-reference we include S&P500 Index ETF (SPY) at [1] to provide a sense of aggregate opportunity and achievement. Few of the Biotecs carry as favorable Win Odds as SPY, but most have much larger payoff achievements (simple percentage rewards, not CAGRs).

It turns out that at present prices and forecasts the best current combination of Odds and Payoffs are in GWPH at [12] and ALNY at [10]. Other preferencing, like Figure 2’s basis points per day, suggest other choices.

Conclusion

Our purpose in this article is to help Zach Hartman’s experimenters think about what they will do next with the capital which gets liberated from the exercise of his recommended discipline. The best part of what he proposes is how it will demonstrate the serious opportunity cost of that quarter of each stock’s capital commitment sentenced to “buy&hold”.

While the liberated capital from the discipline experiment may avoid subsequent interim shrinkages suffered by buy&hold segments, a major benefit comes from the compounding of gains achieved by its reinvestment, along with the time made available in which to pursue positive opportunities for it.

Zach’s major contribution is a simple, understandable step away from the serious misconception that the buy&hold strategy represents for investors trying to build capital wealth under any amount of time limitation. We offer the above considerations as an extension of his experiment, with the realization that it requires much more involvement than is suggested by the experiment.

Active investing is not simple or effortless, but it can be enormously productive when diligently pursued, using reinvestment selections drawn from comparisons with criteria appropriate to the persona of the investor involved. Academic notions of what is “reasonable” and “average” investing returns are a severe disservice to motivated investors who recognize the value of time in the investing process and are willing to make intelligent, acceptable, selection choices which pay off well above the cost of any unavoidable market-average risk.

This article is not a “best biotech buy now” story. It offers several ways to choose what may be the most satisfying rationale to sustain comfort while holding stocks that have yet to do what was earlier hoped.

The real lesson is to set limits to consumption of the time investment, not just to the cost of loss of capital. When either of those limits are breached, the best action is to redeploy what is available and seek better prospects. Not everything is going to work. Discard what doesn’t and go on with the best available choices, as you see them.

Best wishes to all in your continuing investing progress.

These pictured forecast histories were regularly produced by competent, involved market professionals, supported by MM firm internally employed evaluators, and following the lead of big-money institutional portfolio-manager trade orders.

Please remember this is a near-term evaluation, suggesting CAGR price gain opportunities far above multi-year trendline price growth street estimates for the group. What may appear as more attractive in a few months, providing future price-compounding capital growth opportunities may be very different from the then less attractively-priced current investment competitors. An updating follow-up visit to the group is advisable.

