It feels like ages ago when the nearby price of natural gas futures on NYMEX hit a high of $3.661 per MMBtu. However, that occurred during the week of January 29 which was fewer than three weeks ago. On Thursday, February 15, the price of the March NYMEX natural gas futures contract traded to a new low at $2.53 per MMBtu, which was 0.20 cents lower than the price of March futures on December 21 when the energy commodity found a bottom, turned higher and rallied by over $1.

Natural gas is a combustible commodity when extracted from the crust of the earth. The explosive nature of the energy commodity not only applies to its physical characteristics but its price action. The price has a long history of exploding on the upside and imploding on the downside. Natural gas made a lower low last Thursday which is a worrying sign as we head into what has become the time of the year where it tends to make lows. Seasonality is a significant factor when it comes to the path of least resistance for many commodities, and the natural gas market is no exception. With the bears apparently in control of the market most recently, we are heading into the next four to six-week period which could get ugly when it comes to price action in the natural gas arena.

The February 2017 low

Nearby natural gas futures on NYMEX are now trading dangerously low to the bottom established last year during the third week of February.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, during the week of February 21, 2017, the price of natural gas slipped to a low of $2.522 per MMBtu which continues to stand as critical technical support for the energy commodity. That price was only 0.8 cents below the lows on February 15. While natural gas bounced back marginally to the $2.56 level, the 2017 low could act as a magnet for the price over coming sessions. Open interest in the natural gas futures market has declined from over 1.53 million contracts in early December to its current level just under the 1.365 million contracts. The metric has declined steadily through the rally in January and the recent price drop. As the slow stochastic, a price momentum indicator shows the path of least resistance crossed to the downside on the weekly chart in late January and remains in a downtrend. Below the 2017 bottom, things could get ugly as the 2016 bottom was significantly lower.

The lowest price since the late 1990s in March 2016

March 2016 was an ugly period for the price of natural gas futures.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of the NYMEX natural gas futures market shows that in March 2016, the price fell to the lowest level since July 1998 when it traded to $1.611 per MMBtu. On the long-term chart, a decline below last year's low could send the price of the energy commodity to the $2 level or below on a technical basis. The low in 2016 came during the first week of March. We are now approaching the end of February and beginning of March which is a nervous time for the price of natural gas futures.

Inventories low, but the withdrawal season is coming to an end

On Thursday, February 15, the Energy Information reported that natural gas inventories declined by 194 bcf for the week ending on February 9. Total stocks stand at 1.884 tcf which is 23.4% below where they were during that week in 2017, and 18.7% lower than the five-year average for that time of the year. There are around six weeks of withdrawals left before injections begin at the end of March. Last year, the stocks found a low at 2.049 tcf, in 2016 the low was at 2.468tcf, and in 2015 the lowest stockpiles fell to was 1.461 tcf. We are already at the 1.884 tcf level with a potential of six withdrawals to come. The last time stocks were lower than they will be at the end of this withdrawal season was back in 2014 when they declined to lows of only 824 bcf. While we will not reach that level this year, inventories are at the lowest level in three years, and that should be supportive of the price.

When a market does not react to what should be bullish data, it tends to reveal its proclivity to bearish price action. On February 15, market expectations were for a withdrawal of under 180 bcf, and when the number came in at 194 bcf, the price only made it up to a high of $2.625 per MMBtu on Thursday and $2.589 on Friday. The price action could be telling us to fasten our seatbelts for a ride to the downside.

How low can it go over the next month?

With the lowest level of inventories since 2014 and dropping for perhaps another six weeks, the price action in natural gas has been disappointing. Meanwhile, massive reserves of the energy commodity in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the U.S. and falling production costs could push the price lower in the weeks ahead. A decline below the February 2017 bottom could lead to a spike to the downside in the always volatile market. A price implosion could take natural gas towards the $2 per MMBtu level. While I do not expect a low anywhere near the bottom we witnessed in early March 2016; I have learned never to say never when it comes to the price volatility of the natural gas market.

Open interest has dropped to a level which indicates that many bulls have closed positions. However, those hanging on with a hope that the low level of inventories will cause a late-season rally could find themselves heading for exits below last year's low where many sell-stops are likely positioned. Moreover, a decline below the technical level will likely embolden shorts to push the market to the downside. Therefore, despite low inventories this year, it is possible the price could head towards $2.25 per MMBtu or lower in the coming weeks. When bullish data does not cause a rally, the next shoe to drop is often on the downside.

April and May saw strength in the previous two years

Over past years, natural gas has established a pattern of lows in February and March followed by significant recovery rallies in April, May, and beyond. The current shape of the forward curve in the natural gas futures market seems to be anticipating that type of price action over the coming months.

Source: RMB/NYMEX

As the strip of natural gas futures prices from March 2018 through January 2019 shows, the market is in contango meaning that prices are progressively higher. The March-April spread was in backwardation and reached a high of a 25-cent premium for March in late January when the price was much higher. However, the spread has moved to a 4.2 contango as it has moved almost 30 cents per MMBtu which is over 11% of the current market price of the energy commodity over the past three weeks.

The forward curve is expecting higher prices for the energy commodity in the months ahead, but they will likely come from a lower level. That lower price will be a function of sell-stops from stale longs and the aggressive nature of shorts when it comes to pushing the price lower over coming weeks.

I will be trading natural gas on an intraday basis over coming weeks with a bias to the short side of the market. However, I will be looking for opportunities to get long when a bottom appears. I will be trading the UNG and UGAZ from the short side and will turn long in these products when the market finds its elusive floor for this year.

Source: Barchart

UNG was trading at the $21.64 per share level on Friday, February 16 with support at the December 21 low at $20.40 per share. UNG is appropriate for medium-term positions, which I define as one to two weeks. I only trade UGAZ, the triple leveraged bullish ETN product, on an intraday basis and rarely, if ever, take a position home overnight.

Natural gas is now in the scary time of the year, and it is likely that it will find a bottom before the middle of March. I will continue to look for short-side opportunities while watching for that bottom that the forward curve could be telling us will come before spring starts on March 20. The natural gas futures market is not for the faint of heart, but the price volatility is like a drug for action junkies like myself.